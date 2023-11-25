Canterbury vs Wellington Match Prediction CKI 63 % Chance of Winning WFI 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury and Wellington take centre stage in the opening round of fixtures of the 2023 Ford Cup at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 25 at 3:30 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Canterbury had a great start to the campaign last year as they won three of the first four matches. Even though Canterbury had an underwhelming second half they managed to bag 23 points and finished second on the points table. In the finals, Canterbury batsmen failed to show up as they could only post 212 runs on the scoreboard. Central Districts won the game with six wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Wellington did not have a great campaign last season. Even though they won two of the first three games, Wellington lost the next three games on the bounce and ended up with one win in the last five matches and were eventually knocked out of the group stages as they finished sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites heading into this game.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 63%

Wellington’s chances of winning - 37%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Canterbury vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Matthew Boyle had a disappointing campaign last year, Boyle played six games for Canterbury last season and scored mere 25 runs with an average of 4.16 which is pretty low. In both matches against Wellington, Boyle failed to open the account in both games. With international players likely to miss the opening round of fixtures we expect Boyle to start the game but struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.

Troy Johnson had a disappointing campaign last year as in nine matches, Johnson managed to score 163 with an average of 20.37 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. Johnson failed to show up in both games against Canterbury as in the first game he was dismissed for four and in the second game he could only score three runs as Wellington lost both the games. We believe Johnson would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington to win 2.26 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury to win 1.61 Bet on 1xBet Wellington to win 2.30 Bet on Dafabet

Canterbury vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Even though historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last three matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Angus McKenzie, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Dylan Hunter, Michael Rippon, Sean Davey, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (Wk), Tom Latham, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Michael Rae, William O'Rourke

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Nicholls Batter Chad Bowes Batter Ken McClure Batter Matt Boyle All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Michael Rippon All-rounder William O'Rourke Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Henry Shipley Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury managed to win four of the ten matches in the group stages. It was a tournament that was disrupted by rain. In a close fight for the playoff spots, Canterbury managed to secure the second spot and made the finals last year but eventually lost to Central Districts in the finals.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Gareth Severin, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden

Predicted Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly Batter Nick Greenwood All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Tom Blundell All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Ian McPeake All-rounder Logan van Beek Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington had a disappointing campaign last year as they finished sixth on the table. After winning two of the first three games. Wellington had a disappointing end as they won one of the last five matches and were eventually knocked out of the competition.

Canterbury vs Wellington Head to Head

Canterbury has dominated this fixture against Wellington in recent history. Wellington has posted one win in the last five matches. Last year both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions, Canterbury registered a comprehensive victory.

Head to Head: (Last five matches)

Canterbury Win: 3

Wellington win: 1

Draw/NR: 1

Canterbury vs Wellington Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Wellington and Canterbury had a contrasting season last year as both sides ended up on the opposite side of the spectrum in regards to points table. Canterbury ended up second on the table but were beaten by Central Districts in the finals. On the other hand, Wellington struggled throughout the campaign as they could only manage three wins in ten games and were eventually knocked out of the group stages. This year Wellington has had a solid start as they have done well in the Plunket Shield heading into this tournament hence expectations would be sky high for them to qualify for the playoffs this term. Wellington openers have been pretty consistent last year and this year in Plunket Shield they have been great too. In the last five ODI matches, Wellington has managed a 100 run and a 50 run opening stand on the other hand the highest opening partnership that Canterbury could manage in last five games is 61. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Wellington has managed a better opening stand in three of the last five matches which makes us believe Wellington would have a better opening stand in the opening fixture.

Canterbury vs Wellington List a Hagley Oval, Christchurch Canterbury Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Wellington Firebirds Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.205 Bet Now!

Canterbury vs Wellington Top Team Batters

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’s top batter

Even though Chad Bowes struggled in both games against Wellington that doesn’t change the fact he was sensational for Canterbury last year. Bowes played nine matches last year and scored 373 runs with an average of 46.62 and was the leading run scorer for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Blundell to be Wellington’s top batter

Tom Blundell did not have a great tournament much like his counterparts who had an underwhelming tournament last year. Blundell came strong in both games against Canterbury as in the opening game he scored an half century as his side was bowled out for 165 and in the second game he scored 13 which was the second highest score for his side as Wellington was bowled out for 79 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Wellington Top Team Bowlers

Henry Shipley to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Henry Shipley was magnificent for Canterbury last year. Shipley played his game against Wellington last year as in the first match he ended up with 6/40 as Wellington was bowled out for 165. With 13 wickets, Shipley was joint top wicket taker for Canterbury in the last tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming match.

Michael Snedden to be Wellington’s top bowler

Michael Snedden had a phenomenal tournament last year as he ended up with 12 wickets and was one of the most consistent bowlers in the tournament. In the head to head games, Snedden ended up with 3/62 and was the leading wicket taker in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming match.