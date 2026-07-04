Central District vs Auckland Aces Match Prediction

Having lost to Central District in Match 12 of the Ford Trophy, Auckland Aces will have to face the same opponent in Match 15 again. This match is scheduled to take place at the same venue as last time - Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The match will be played on December 15 and is slated to begin at 3:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ford Trophy

Central District vs Auckland Aces Chance of Winning

Despite winning two of their first three games of this season’s Ford Trophy, there were still some questions around Central District’s credentials as contenders for the tournament. The main reason for it was the fact that they had won both their games against Otago - a nine wicket win and a 123 run win - so it was a question of talent versus matchups. In between the two wins against Otago, they had lost chasing a target of 171 that had been set by Wellington. The game ended with the entire Central District batting lineup being wrapped up for a mere 120 runs. However, an eight wicket win against Auckland seems to have put all these questions to bed and they will be heavily favoured for this tie as well.

After losing back to back games in embarrassing fashion, to Otago and Canterbury, the defending champion, Auckland Aces, showed some grit against Northern District in Match 10 of the Ford Trophy. However, against the same opponent, they looked to be headed for another defeat when a heavy pouring of rain earned them the first points of the season. Going up against Central District felt like a must win game for them and they failed to impress again. Central District walked away from that game with an easy eight wicket win to leave Auckland dead and buried with just five games played.

Based on the result of Match 12, Central District are heavily favoured in this match-up. Melbet has offered relatively low odds of 1.4 for a Central District victory while offering odds of 2.625 for Auckland to pull off the upset. These odds imply that Central District have a 71.43% chance of winning the game which towers in comparison to the 38.10% that Auckland have at their disposal.

Our Prediction

Auckland have just looked like a terrible team from the start of the tournament and it does not look like too much will change going forward as well. Central District, on the other hand, look like they are ready to put the demons of the past to rest and put up a proper fight for the title again this year. Central District did lose to Auckland in the final in last season’s Ford Trophy but that looks like it was an age ago. There is only one team that we will predict to win this game and that is Central District.

Auckland Aces to win @ 2.625 (Melbet)

Central District to win @ 1.400 (Melbet)

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Central District vs Auckland Aces Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Having lost in the final of the Ford Trophy last season, Central District came into this season with a vengeance. A 158 run chase against Otago was made look simple by Central District, who riding on Dane Cleaver’s unbeaten 99 reached their target in just 22.1 overs got them started. However, they were brought crashing down to reality and it felt like the same old Central District when they failed to chase down 171 runs against Wellington as only two Central District players, Doug Bracewell and Cleaver, went into double digits. But facing Otago again for a second time in the season put them right back in contention after a Will Young century led the way to a 123 run win. They then made little work of Auckland chasing down a target of 166 in just 33.4 overs and with eight wickets to spare.

Before the start of the Ford Trophy, all eyes were on Auckland to see if they could finally get over the hump and win back to back titles. Having won three of the last five Ford Trophy titles, they had never done a repeat. They might have succumbed to a six wicket defeat to Otago and then one against Canterbury by eight wickets, but they had won seven of their last eight games last year to win the tournament. However, Neil Wagner’s 5/31 left them winless after three games and were only able to get points on the board thanks to rain playing spoilsport in a game that Northern District seemed destined to win. But the eight wicket defeat to Central District seems to have put the final nail in the title defence as Auckland will need a miracle to win the Ford Trophy this year.

Central District vs Auckland Aces Match Toss Prediction

The last five matches at Pukekura Park has the team winning the toss choosing the leather over the willow four times while just once has a captain chosen to bat first. The team batting first has won two games while the team batting second has won the three. Even in the last game at the same venue, Central District won the toss and decided to chase. And we all know what happened after that.

Weather Report

Even the Rain Gods seem to have had enough of Auckland as there is no chance of rain throughout the day while there is plenty of rain expected after the game is over. Even the temperature is expected to remain at around 17-18C throughout the day. While that is not necessarily good news for Auckland, it is great news for punters who can make a big profit on this game.

Auckland squad:

Robert O'Donnell (C), Adithya Ashok, Cole Briggs, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Simon Keene, Ben Lister, Will O'Donnell, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, George Worker

Auckland Predicted XI:

George Worker All-rounder Ryan Harrison Batsman William O’Donnell Batsman Mark Chapman All-rounder Robert O’Donnell (C) Batsman Ben Horne Wicket-keeper batsman Simon Keene All-rounder Adithya Ashok Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Denru Ferns Bowler Benjamin Lister Bowler

Auckland Aces Team Form

What can be said about a team that has failed to win five matches in a row. The only points that they have on the board are courtesy of rain playing the role of their saviour. The one positive that they can take out of this season is that they can only improve from here on and dictate who makes it into the final of the tournament.

Central District Player List

Central Districts squad:

Will Young (C), Ross Taylor, Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Greg Hay, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Brett Randell, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Blair Tickner, Ray Toole, Bayley Wiggins, Ajaz Patel

Central Districts Predicted XI:

Brad Schmulian Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper batter Will Young (C) Batter Ross Taylor Batter Tom Bruce Batter Josh Clarkson Batter Doug Bracewell All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Seth Rance Bowler

Central District Team Form

Central Districts have quickly raced ahead to establish themselves as a contender for the Ford Trophy yet again. While the two wins against Otago which came on either side of a loss against Wellington might have raised some eyebrows, the win against Auckland has put all the questions to bed. A win in this fixture will put them atop the table and it would be well deserved.

Central District vs Auckland Aces Head to Head

This is one of the closest rivalries in New Zealand domestic cricket. The two sides have faced each other on 73 occasions with Auckland leading the rivalry having won 38 games. Central District are not that far behind though with 30 wins under their belt. While five of the games played have been declared a no result, seven matches have been outright abandoned. Last season, the teams played each other three times, including the final, and it was Auckland who won one more game than the runner-ups from last season.

Central District vs Auckland Aces Betting Odds

Central District to have a higher opening partnership

Much like we had predicted before the last game as well, Central District absolutely dominate this market. Out of the four games played this season, they have had the better opening partnership in three of them. However, a more telling stat is that Central District have not allowed a single team to possess a double digit opening partnership. Even in the last game against the same opponent at the same venue, they scored 97 for the first wicket while restricting Auckland to just two runs. This is as safe a bet as you can imagine if you want to earn some quick money.

Central District vs Auckland Aces Top Team Batsmen

Will Young to be Central District’ top batter

While it was Brad Schmulian who top scored in the last game for Central District, we will still stick with Will Young to have an impact in this game. Young has scored 95 runs more than his teammate and has been the star of the show alongside Dane Cleaver for Central District. He might have scored just 15 in the last game, but he was still unbeaten and looked in great touch and it was very unlikely that he would have thrown away his wicket against a sub par Auckland bowling unit.

Robert O'Donnell to be Auckland Aces’ top batsman

No player in Auckland has impressed so far this season. Having already played five games this season, only two of the Aces’ stars have been able to cross the 100-run mark for the tournament. Out of the two, we have decided to go with Robert O'Donnell based on his recent form. He backed up his 72 against Northern District with another half century (51) against Central District.

Central District vs Auckland Aces Top Team Bowlers

Seth Rance to be Central District’ top bowler

After four games in the Ford Trophy this season, Seth Rance has already claimed 11 wickets at a scarcely believable average of NINE. He also leads the team in economy, and strikerate and is the only bowler in the team to have a four wicket haul to his name. With his prowess with the new ball, it is very likely that he continues his performances going forward as well.

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland Aces’ top bowler

Adithya Ashok is still the pick of the bowlers as far as Auckland is concerned. For a team that has taken just 16 wickets in five matches so far, he is responsible for 37.5% of those. Even in the last game against Central District, Ashok claimed both the wickets that Auckland lost in the eight wicket defeat.