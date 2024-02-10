CST (Central Districts) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction
CST
60%
Chance of Winning
AUCA
40%
List a
McLean Park
Facts:
- With 387 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer in this tournament.
- With 14 wickets, Raymond Toole is the leading wicket taker for Central Districts in this tournament.
Central Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning
After dominating the campaign in the first half of the season, Auckland has been on the receiving end of two embarrassing losses in the last two games. After getting battered against Northern Knights, Auckland headed into the last game against Caterbury hoping to turn things around but they were bowled out for 168 as Canterbury won the game by 119 runs.
On the other hand, Central Districts has had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have two wins in seven games. They headed into the last game against Otago as favourites but were outplayed by Otago bowlers. Central Districts were bowled out for 148 as they lost the game by 65 runs. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Central Districts’s chances of winning - 60%
- Auckland’s chances of winning - 40%
Central Districts vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Jack Boyle did manage to score 25 runs in the last game but we are still going to put this bet out as it has paid off thus far as Boyle has had an underwhelming campaign thus far as he has scored mere 123 runs in six innings with an average of 24.60 runs which is pretty low for an opening batsman. We believe Boyle’s struggles would continue and he would score low in the upcoming game.
Sean Solia has had his highs in this campaign but in general, he has had an underwhelming tournament thus far. In seven games, Solia has scored 125 runs with an average of 20.83 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the last game against Canterbury, Solia failed to turn up as he scored a naught which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Auckland to win
Central Districts to win
Auckland to win
Central Districts vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last four games have been won by teams who have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Jack Boyle, Brad Schmulian, Dane Cleaver (c & wk), Curtis Heaphy, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Bayley Wiggins, Angus Schaw, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Doug Bracewell, Brett Randell, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Greg Hay, Bevan Small, Liam Dudding, Joey Field
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Brad Schmulian
|
Batter
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Josh Clarkson
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
William Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Bayley Wiggins
|
Bowler
|
Angus Schaw
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Raymond Toole
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts have won one of the last five games and with 13 points, they currently fourth on the table. In the last game, Central Districts were beaten by Otago.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
George Worker, Finn Allen, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell, Sean Solia (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Ryan Harrison, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Matt Gibson, Quinn Sunde, Simon Keene, Cole Briggs
Predicted Playing XI
|
George Worker
|
Batter
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
William O Donnell
|
Batter
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ryan Harrison
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
|
Louis Delport
|
Bowler
|
Ben Lister
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland have been outplayed in each of the last two games. Even though they have lost the last two games, Auckland remain second on the table.
Central Districts vs Auckland Head to Head
Auckland have three wins in the last five games against Central Districts in this tournament. Both sides went head to head twice last season, both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head (Last five games)
Central Districts: 2
Auckland: 3
Central Districts vs Auckland Betting Odds
Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts
Central Districts and Auckland head into this penultimate game as both sides are desperate for points. With the teams so close on the points table, a couple of wins or losses can be decisive. The absence of Finn Allen has impacted Auckland in the second half of the season as they have struggled to get a good start in games which has resulted in back to back losses in the last two games. Auckland bowlers have bowled well in the powerplay which is probably why even with all the struggles they have managed a better opening partnership in three of the last five games. On the other hand, Central Districts have struggled to get a good start in games which is probably why they have conceded a bigger opening stand in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Auckland would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Auckland
List a
McLean Park, Napier
Central Districts vs Auckland Top Team Batters
William Clarke to be Central Districts’s top batter
Even though William Clarke did not have a great outing in the last game, we are going to stick with him once again as he has been brilliant thus far. In the last three innings, Clarke has scored two half centuries and with 194 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Central Districts this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Robert O’ Donnell to be Auckland’s top batter
Auckland had a horror show in the last game as they were bowled out for 168. Robert O’ Donnell managed to hold his own as he scored 37 off 45 balls and was one of the top performers in the game. With the absence of Finn Allen, he has scored 283 runs thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers
Raymond Toole to be Central Districts’s top bowler
Raymond Toole has had a solid campaign thus far as he has been the most consistent bowler for Central Districts this term. In the last four innings, Toole has had bowling figures of 5/72, 2/15, 2/26 and 3/30 and with 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler
Even though Danru Ferns did not have a great outing in the last game, we are still going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Auckland this season. With nine wickets, Danru Ferns is the leading wicket taker for Auckland in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Districts
- Central Districts to win @ 1.67 (PariMatch)
- Auckland to win @ 2.13 (PariMatch)
Parimatch