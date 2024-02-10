CST (Central Districts) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction CST 60 % Chance of Winning AUCA 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.734 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Districts take on Auckland in the 23rd game of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the McLean Park, Napier. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 10 at 03:00 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning

After dominating the campaign in the first half of the season, Auckland has been on the receiving end of two embarrassing losses in the last two games. After getting battered against Northern Knights, Auckland headed into the last game against Caterbury hoping to turn things around but they were bowled out for 168 as Canterbury won the game by 119 runs.

On the other hand, Central Districts has had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have two wins in seven games. They headed into the last game against Otago as favourites but were outplayed by Otago bowlers. Central Districts were bowled out for 148 as they lost the game by 65 runs. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 60%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 40%

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Central Districts vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Jack Boyle did manage to score 25 runs in the last game but we are still going to put this bet out as it has paid off thus far as Boyle has had an underwhelming campaign thus far as he has scored mere 123 runs in six innings with an average of 24.60 runs which is pretty low for an opening batsman. We believe Boyle’s struggles would continue and he would score low in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia has had his highs in this campaign but in general, he has had an underwhelming tournament thus far. In seven games, Solia has scored 125 runs with an average of 20.83 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the last game against Canterbury, Solia failed to turn up as he scored a naught which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland to win 2.13 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts to win 1.73 Bet on 1xBet Auckland to win 2.22 Bet on Dafabet

Central Districts vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last four games have been won by teams who have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Jack Boyle, Brad Schmulian, Dane Cleaver (c & wk), Curtis Heaphy, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Bayley Wiggins, Angus Schaw, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Doug Bracewell, Brett Randell, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Greg Hay, Bevan Small, Liam Dudding, Joey Field

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper William Clark All-rounder Bayley Wiggins Bowler Angus Schaw All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have won one of the last five games and with 13 points, they currently fourth on the table. In the last game, Central Districts were beaten by Otago.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

George Worker, Finn Allen, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell, Sean Solia (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Ryan Harrison, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Matt Gibson, Quinn Sunde, Simon Keene, Cole Briggs

Predicted Playing XI

George Worker Batter Finn Allen Batter William O Donnell Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Ryan Harrison All-rounder Sean Solia Batter Adithya Ashok Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have been outplayed in each of the last two games. Even though they have lost the last two games, Auckland remain second on the table.

Central Districts vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have three wins in the last five games against Central Districts in this tournament. Both sides went head to head twice last season, both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Central Districts: 2

Auckland: 3

Central Districts vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Auckland head into this penultimate game as both sides are desperate for points. With the teams so close on the points table, a couple of wins or losses can be decisive. The absence of Finn Allen has impacted Auckland in the second half of the season as they have struggled to get a good start in games which has resulted in back to back losses in the last two games. Auckland bowlers have bowled well in the powerplay which is probably why even with all the struggles they have managed a better opening partnership in three of the last five games. On the other hand, Central Districts have struggled to get a good start in games which is probably why they have conceded a bigger opening stand in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Auckland would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Central Districts vs Auckland Top Team Batters

William Clarke to be Central Districts’s top batter

Even though William Clarke did not have a great outing in the last game, we are going to stick with him once again as he has been brilliant thus far. In the last three innings, Clarke has scored two half centuries and with 194 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Central Districts this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Robert O’ Donnell to be Auckland’s top batter

Auckland had a horror show in the last game as they were bowled out for 168. Robert O’ Donnell managed to hold his own as he scored 37 off 45 balls and was one of the top performers in the game. With the absence of Finn Allen, he has scored 283 runs thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Raymond Toole to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Raymond Toole has had a solid campaign thus far as he has been the most consistent bowler for Central Districts this term. In the last four innings, Toole has had bowling figures of 5/72, 2/15, 2/26 and 3/30 and with 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler

Even though Danru Ferns did not have a great outing in the last game, we are still going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Auckland this season. With nine wickets, Danru Ferns is the leading wicket taker for Auckland in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.