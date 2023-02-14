Central Districts vs Canterbury Match Prediction CD 70 % Chance of Winning CNK 30 % Bet now! Table-toppers Central Districts will clash against Canterbury at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday, February 14. Central Districts have won six of their nine matches and are the leaders in the six-team competition with 28 points. They have already confirmed their place in the final. Canterbury, on the other hand, are placed third after four wins in nine matches. They have 21 points in their kitty - the same as Northern Districts. However, the latter have a better Net Run Rate (NRR). The upcoming fixture holds a lot of importance for Canterbury who find themselves in a must-win situation to qualify for the play-offs. Notably, the second and third-ranked teams will clash against each other to clash against Central Districts in the mega final.

Facts Central Districts batter Brad Schmulian has hit a fifty in each of his his three innings in The Ford Trophy 2022-23.

Canterbury pacer Ed Nuttall has picked two wickets in his last three matches in the ongoing tournament.

Central Districts pacer Brett Randell is the leading wicket-taker in The Ford Trophy 2022-23.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Central Districts have won their last two matches. Canterbury, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches. The last time the two sides clashed against each other, Canterbury emerged victorious by six wickets. However, a repeat of the same isn't expected.

The failure of the Canterbury batting unit is a concern. The side was bundled out for 131 in their last match to lose by seven wickets against bottom-placed Auckland. In the match prior to it, they could score only 169 runs in 46 over Otago. Only one batter from the side has scored more than 200 runs in The Ford Trophy 2022-23. The onus of the pace unit has solely depended on Ej Nuttall who has 10 wickets to his name at an average of 23.40. Henry Shipley would be featuring in the match but he has been expensive in his last few outings. Canterbury have missed pacer Matt Henry badly.

Will Young, who is in New Zealand with England Test team, will be missed but Ben Smith, Brad Schmulian and Dane Cleaver have kept the Central Districts' batting unit in good stead. Brett Randell is the leading wicket-taker for Central Districts (18 wickets) and his good support from fellow pacer and New Zealand international Doug Bracewell (6 wickets). Blair Tickner is also back from India tour and his addition in the team can make the pace unit more destructive. Ajaz Patel (10 wickets) has taken good care of the good unit.

The current form and overall team composition of Central Districts puts them ahead of Canterbury.

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Central Districts vs Canterbury Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Central Districts have already qualified for the finals and are the favourites to lift The Ford Trophy 2022-23.

Canterbury will have to win against Central Districts to qualify for the play-offs. A defeat would mean their fate will be in the hands of Otago who face Northern Districts in their last match. Otago would reach 22 points if they win the fixture and in that case the Qualifier will be played between Northern Districts and them. Though Northern Districts and Canterbury have 21 points, the former is ahead on the basis of a superior NRR.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Wellington elected to field first in the first match of The Ford Trophy 2022-23 at the McLean Park in Napier. However, they ended up losing the match against Central Districts by 18 runs (DLS method). In the last five international ODI matches at the venue, teams winning the toss have opted to field first thrice. Central Districts opted to bowl first against Northern Districts in the last match at the venue. They won the match by three wickets. There is a high chance that the team winning the toss would opt to field first again on Tuesday.

Weather Report

"Heavy rain, easing later in the day. Gale southeasterlies easing," MetService has predicted. The temperature is expected to hover around 20 degree celsius. The precipitation level could reach 100 percent and there is a high chance that rain will play spoilsports. Teams share two points each case of tie or no result in The Ford Trophy 2022-23.

Central Districts Player List

Central Districts Squad

Ross Taylor, Jack Boyle, Will Young (c), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Brad Schmulian, Jayden Lennox, Dane Cleaver, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Seth Rance

Central Districts Predicted XI

Jack Boyle Batsman Ben Smith Batsman and Wicket-keeper Brad Schmulian Dane Cleaver Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Bruce (c) Batsman Josh Clarkson All-rounder Doug Bracewel All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Brett Randell Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have four out of their six matches in the tournament so far. They defeated Otago twice in a row ( by nine wickets and 123 runs). They lost their first match against Wellington by 50 runs before handing them a 18-run defeat (DLS method) in their last encounter of the tournament. The side faced Auckland in their fourth match and defeated them by 8 wickets. In their fifth match, Central Districts lost to the same team by three wickets. They bounced back in the following match with a win over Wellington (18 runs, DLS method) but were again lost to Canterbury by six wickets in their seventh match. Their eighth match was against Northern Districts which they won by six wickets. They defeated the same side by three wickets in the following match.

Canterbury Player List

Canterbury Squad

Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Henry Nicholls, Mitch Hay, Sean Davey, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Ed Nuttall, Tom Latham (wk), Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Angus McKenzie, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Zakary Foulkes, William ORourke, Ish Sodhi,

Canterbury Predicted XI

Matthew Boyle Batsman Chad Bowes Batsman Leo Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper Mitch Hay Batsman Cole McConchie (c) Batsman Cam Fletcher Batsman and wicket-taker Sean Davey All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler Ed Nuttall Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury defeated Wellington by 102 runs to kick off their campaign. They lost their second match against Northern Knight by eight wickets (DLS method) before registering two back-to-back wins against Auckland and Wellington. Canterbury faced a five-wicket defeat against Otago in their last fifth match. Their match against Northern Knights was abandoned without a bowl being bowled. In the seventh match against Central Districts, Canterbury registered a six-wicket win. The side have lost their last two matches against Otago and Auckland by three and seven wickets respectively.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Aces Head to Head

Two of the last five matches between the two teams have been abandoned without a ball being bowled. Canterbury have won two out of the remaining three.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Central Districts to win

Table-toppers have been ruthless so far and they are the red hot favourites to avenge their defeat against Canterbury on Tuesday. The last time the two sides met, Canterbury defeated them by six wickets. Canterbury's frequent batting collapse is a major issue and the bowling department is also heavily dependent on Nuttall. Also, Canterbury are low on confidence after losing their last two matches. They would also be in a lot of pressure as a defeat in Napier would see them crashing out of the tournament. Central Districts have comfortably won their last two matches and their batters are way ahead of their Canterbury counterparts. The bowling unit also looks settled with the likes of Randell, Bracewell and Ajaz taking the charge. If pacer Tickner is available to feature, the problems will increase for Canterbury.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Team Batsmen

Brad Schmulian to be Central District’ top batter

Brad Schmulian is the leading run-scorer for his team with 383 runs in nine matches at an average of 42.55. The 32-year-old has hit a fifty in each of his last three matches in The Ford Trophy 2022-23. Overall, he has scored 771 runs in 24 matches at an average of 45.35.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury's top batter

The 30-year-old is the leading run-scorer for his team with 247 runs in eight matches at an average of 35.28. He is the only batsman from his team to have scored more than 200 runs in the ongoing tournament. Overall, he has scored 2680 runs in 81 List A matches at an average of 37.74. He has hit six hundreds and 12 fifties in the format.

Central Districts vs Canterbury top bowler

Brett Randell to be Central Districts' top bowler

Central Districts pacer Brett Randell is the leading wicket-taker for his team with 18 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 14.27. Randell's economy rate is an impressive 3.70. Overall, he has picked 65 wickets in 34 matches at an average of 21.58. In his last outing against Northern Districts, he picked two wickets for 44 runs.

Henry Shipley to be Canterbury's top bowler

Henry Shipley is back from India tour and is very likely set to feature in the crucial encounter for Canterbury. Currently, he is their leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in five matches at an average of 11.91. Overall, he has picked 40 wickets in 41 List A matches at an economy rate of 5.91.