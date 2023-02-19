Central Districts vs Canterbury Match Prediction CD 30 % Chance of Winning CNK 70 % Bet now! Central Districts will take on Canterbury in the final of The Ford Trophy 2022-23 on TBA at the TBA. The match was originally scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 19 but was postponed due to cyclone Gabrielle. The action will kick start from 3:30 AM. Central Districts had directly qualified for the final after topping the 6-team table after group stage, while Canterbury defeated Otago by 129 runs to fix a clash against Central Districts. Notably, Central Districts have qualified for the final second time in a row. They were beaten by Auckland in the final last year.

Facts Chad Bowes and Leo Carter scored hundreds for Canterbury in the Qualifier versus Otago.

Central Districts' batter Brad Schmulian has scored a fifty in each of his three List A outings.

Dane Cleaver, Central Districts' second-highest run-scorer - has scored 9 and 0 in his last two List.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Canterbury are the red hot favourites to clinch the trophy. They look set to upset Central Districts - the finalists of the previous year - once again. Central Districts' last group match against Canterbury was abandoned due to bad weather. In their other match of the season, Canterbury had thrashed Canterbury by six wickets. In fact, Two of the last six matches between the two teams have been abandoned without a ball being bowled. Canterbury have won three out of the remaining four.

Canterbury have peaked at a perfect time. Their opener Chad Bowes scored 126 off 108 in the Qualifier against Otago. Leo Carter also rose to the occasion and scored 104 off 119 as Otago posted a mammoth 350/8 total. Later, pacer William Orourke and off-spinner Cole Mcconcie picked three wickets apiece as Canterbury defeated an upbeat Otago squad by 129 runs. The big match temperament of the players did wonders.

Central Districts might carry an edge over Canterbury in the batting department but there hasn't been any fixed pattern in The Ford Trophy 2022-23. Will Young (268 in 6 matches), Ben Schmulian (383) and Dane Cleaver (294) have scored a chunk of the runs for the team. However, Young is unlikely to feature if the match is held before February 28 as he is part of the New Zealand Test squad. The bowling department hasn't settled. Seth Rance, the second-highest wicket-taker for Canterbury has not played Ford Trophy matches for his team. In his absence, Brett Randell is the pick of the bowlers with 18 scalps in eight matches. Spinner Azaj Patel (10 wickets in 6 matches) is the only bowler in the team who can be threatening for the opponents.

For Canterbury, Leo Carter has scored 276 runs at an average of 55.20. Chad Bowes has 373 runs to his name at an average of 46.62. The availability of New Zealand Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham will further strengthen the batting squad. The bowling department has done their job with a lot of responsibility. Pacers Henry Shipley, EJ Shipley and William O’Rourke have picked 13, 12 and 11 wickets and are the best trio in the tournament. Leg spinner Ish Sodhi might also feature in the final if the match is held after February 28. They picked 1, 3 and 2 wickets respectively against Otago in the Qualifier.

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Central Districts vs Canterbury Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Canterbury are most likely to win The Ford Trophy.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

John Davies Oval in Queenstown has held two matches in The Ford Trophy 2022-23. In the first match, Otago elected to field first versus Auckland but the match ended without a result due to bad weather. Otago had elected to field first against Canterbury in the Qualifier as well. They lost the match by 129 runs. Team winning the toss might do the same once again.

Weather Report

Date to be announced

Central Districts Player List

Central Districts Squad

Ross Taylor, Jack Boyle, Will Young (c), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Brad Schmulian, Jayden Lennox, Dane Cleaver, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Seth Rance

Central Districts Predicted XI

Will Young Batsman Ben Smith Batsman and Wicket-keeper Brad Schmulian Batter Dane Cleaver Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Bruce (c) Batsman Josh Clarkson All-rounder Doug Bracewel All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Blair Tickner/Josh Clarkson Bowler Brett Randell Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have four out of their six matches in the tournament so far. They defeated Otago twice in a row ( by nine wickets and 123 runs). They lost their first match against Wellington by 50 runs before handing them a 18-run defeat (DLS method) in their last encounter of the tournament. The side faced Auckland in their fourth match and defeated them by 8 wickets. In their fifth match, Central Districts lost to the same team by three wickets. They bounced back in the following match with a win over Wellington (18 runs, DLS method) but were again lost to Canterbury by six wickets in their seventh match. Their eighth match was against Northern Districts which they won by six wickets. They defeated the same side by three wickets in the following match. Central Districts' last match against Canterbury was abandoned.

Canterbury Player List

Canterbury Squad

Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Henry Nicholls, Mitch Hay, Sean Davey, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Ed Nuttall, Tom Latham (wk), Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Angus McKenzie, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Zakary Foulkes, William ORourke, Ish Sodhi,

Canterbury Predicted XI

Henry Nicholls Batsman Chad Bowes Batsman Leo Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Latham Batsman Cole McConchie (c) Batsman Cam Fletcher Batsman and wicket-taker Sean Davey All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Henry Shipley Bowler Ed Nuttall Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury defeated Wellington by 102 runs to kick off their campaign. They lost their second match against Northern Knight by eight wickets (DLS method) before registering two back-to-back wins against Auckland and Wellington. Canterbury faced a five-wicket defeat against Otago in their last fifth match. Their match against Northern Knights was abandoned without a bowl being bowled. In the seventh match against Central Districts, Canterbury registered a six-wicket win. The side have lost their last two matches against Otago and Auckland by three and seven wickets respectively. In the Qualifier, Otago defeated Canterbury by 129 runs.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Aces Head to Head

Two of the last six matches between the two teams have been abandoned without a ball being bowled. Canterbury have won two out of the remaining three.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to win

Canterbury should beat Central Districts as they have momentum on their side. Carter and Bowes would be entering the match on the back of superb hundreds. The bowling unit also looks lethal in the presence of three in-form pacers - Shipley, Shipley and O’Rourke. Once the final is held after February 28 (after New Zealand's second and last Test against England), the likes of Laham and Nicholls will most likely feature in the Canterbury batting line-up.

The inconsistency and lack of option and variety in Canterbury bowling unit is another plus for Central Districts. If the match is held before 28, New Zealand international Young will be missing from the Central District's batting order. That would dent the side further.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Team Batsmen

Brad Schmulian to be Central District’ top batter

Brad Schmulian is the leading run-scorer for his team with 383 runs in nine matches at an average of 42.55. The 32-year-old has hit a fifty in each of his last three matches in The Ford Trophy 2022-23. Overall, he has scored 771 runs in 24 matches at an average of 45.35.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury's top batter

The 30-year-old is the leading run-scorer for his team with 373 runs in nine matches at an average of 46.62. He is the only batsman from his team to have scored more than 300 runs in the ongoing tournament. Overall, he has scored 2806 runs in 82 List A matches at an average of 38.97. He has hit seven hundreds and 12 fifties in the format.

Central Districts vs Canterbury top bowler

Brett Randell to be Central Districts' top bowler

Central Districts pacer Brett Randell is the leading wicket-taker for his team with 18 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 14.27. Randell's economy rate is an impressive 3.70. Overall, he has picked 65 wickets in 34 matches at an average of 21.58. In his last outing against Northern Districts, he picked two wickets for 44 runs.

Henry Shipley to be Canterbury's top bowler

Henry Shipley is back from India tour and is very likely set to feature in the crucial encounter for Canterbury. Currently, he is their leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 13.92. Overall, he has picked 41 wickets in 42 List A matches at an economy rate of 42.56.