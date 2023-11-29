CST (Central Districts) vs CKI (Canterbury) Match Prediction
CST
59%
Chance of Winning
CKI
41%
List a
Fitzherbert Park
Facts:
- With 18 wickets, Brett Randall was the leading wicket taker in the tournament last year.
- With 373 runs, Chad Bowes was the leading run scorer for Canterbury in the last tournament.
Central Districts vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
After the disappointments of last year where Canterbury got out played in the finals, they would be aiming to go one step ahead and go all the way this season. In the opening fixture, Canterbury bowlers were sensational against Wellington as they managed to defend a sub-par total of 220. Wellington was bowled out for 157 as Canterbury won the game by 63 runs.
Central Districts headed into this tournament hoping to go all the way once again this season. The defending champions got humbled in the opening game against Northern Knights. Northern Knight managed to post 272 runs on the scoreboard as Central Districts failed to chase down the score and eventually lost the game by 28 runs. As per our calculations, Central Districts are firm favourites in the upcoming game.
- Central Districts’s chances of winning - 59%
- Canterbury’s chances of winning - 41%
Central Districts vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Ben Smith had a decent campaign for Central Districts last year as he scored 178 runs in six matches with an average of 35.60. But in the two games against Canterbury, Smith struggled to score well in the games. In the first game Smith got out for 17 and in the second game, Cleaver got out after scoring three runs off 11 balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Matthew Boyle had a disappointing campaign last year, Boyle played six games for Canterbury last season and scored mere 25 runs with an average of 4.16 which is pretty low. This season once against Boyle failed to show up in the opening fixture against Wellington as he could only score five runs in the game. We believe Boyle would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Canterbury to win
Central Districts to win
Canterbury to win
Central Districts vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction
The Pukekura Park stadium has historically favoured the teams bowling first, last year, three games were hosted at the venue and two of the three games were won by the chasing team which makes us believe both teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Bayley Wiggins (Wk), Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole, Bevan Small, Ben Smith
Predicted Playing XI
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Jack Boyle
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Batter
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Greg Hay
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Batter
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Brad Schmulian
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Batter
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Ben Smith
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Batter
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Dane Cleaver
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Wicket-keeper
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Josh Clarkson
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All-rounder
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William Clark
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Bowler
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Doug Bracewell
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All-rounder
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Jayden Lennox
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Bowler
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Bevan Small
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Bowler
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Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
The defending champions were humbled in the opening game against Northern Districts as they lost the game by 28 runs.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Angus McKenzie, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Dylan Hunter, Michael Rippon, Sean Davey, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (Wk), Tom Latham, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Michael Rae, William O'Rourke, Cameron Paul, Bevon Jacobs
Predicted Playing XI
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Dylan Hunter
|
Batter
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Chad Bowes
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Batter
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Ken McClure
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Batter
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Matt Boyle
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All-rounder
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Mitchell Hay
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Wicket-keeper
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Zakary Foulkes
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All-rounder
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Cameron Paul
|
Bowler
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Michael Rippon
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All-rounder
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William O'Rourke
|
Bowler
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Bowler
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Angus McKenzie
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Last year’s runner up had a solid start to the campaign as they managed to register a comprehensive victory against in-form Wellington in the season opener.
Central Districts vs Canterbury Head to Head
Central Districts and Canterbury have a similar record in this fixture in the last five matches (1-1). Last year both sides went head to head in the finals, Central Districts won the game with six wickets to spare.
Head to Head: (Last five Matches)
Central Districts Win: 1
Canterbury win: 1
Draw/NR: 3
Central Districts vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts
Canterbury and Central Districts have had a contrasting start to the season as the defending champions kickstarted their title defence with a defeat against Northern Knights and on the other hand, Canterbury overpowered Wellington in the season opener as they won the game by 63 runs. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions, Canterbury had a better opening stand than Central Districts. In the opening game against Wellington, once against Canterbury posted a better opening stand. Even though Canterbury hasn’t posted an outstanding opening partnership, their bowlers have managed to take early wickets. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact, Central Districts have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Canterbury would have a better opening stand in the upcoming fixture.
Central Districts vs Canterbury
List a
Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North
Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Team Batters
Brad Schmulian to be Central Districts’s top batter
Brad Schmulian had a terrific campaign last year as he managed to score 405 runs in the tournament and was the leading run scorer for Central Districts. Schmulian was instrumental in the last group game against Canterbury as he scored 87 off 106 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’s top batter
Chad Bowes had a pretty decent start to the tournament as on the wicket which was difficult to bat on, Bowes scored 26 as he managed to see off the new ball. Last year, with 373 runs, Bowes was the leading run scorer for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Team Bowlers
Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’s top bowler
Jayden Lennox had a pretty ordinary campaign last year and in the finals against Canterbury, he stepped up and ended up with 3/27 and had the best bowling figures in the game. This season, Lennox kickstarted the campaign with two wickets in the opening game against Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
William O’ Rourke to be Canterbury’s top bowler
William O’Rourke was magnificent for Canterbury last year as he ended up with 13 wickets and was joint top wicket taker for Canterbury last season. O’Rourke had a great game against Wellington and was unlucky to have only got one wicket in the game which doesn’t outline how well he bowled which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Districts
- Central Districts to win @ 1.68 (PariMatch)
- Canterbury to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch