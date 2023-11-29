CST (Central Districts) vs CKI (Canterbury) Match Prediction CST 59 % Chance of Winning CKI 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.632 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Districts and Canterbury take centre stage in the second round of fixtures of the 2023 Ford Cup at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 29 at 3:30 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

After the disappointments of last year where Canterbury got out played in the finals, they would be aiming to go one step ahead and go all the way this season. In the opening fixture, Canterbury bowlers were sensational against Wellington as they managed to defend a sub-par total of 220. Wellington was bowled out for 157 as Canterbury won the game by 63 runs.

Central Districts headed into this tournament hoping to go all the way once again this season. The defending champions got humbled in the opening game against Northern Knights. Northern Knight managed to post 272 runs on the scoreboard as Central Districts failed to chase down the score and eventually lost the game by 28 runs. As per our calculations, Central Districts are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 59%

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 41%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Central Districts vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ben Smith had a decent campaign for Central Districts last year as he scored 178 runs in six matches with an average of 35.60. But in the two games against Canterbury, Smith struggled to score well in the games. In the first game Smith got out for 17 and in the second game, Cleaver got out after scoring three runs off 11 balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Matthew Boyle had a disappointing campaign last year, Boyle played six games for Canterbury last season and scored mere 25 runs with an average of 4.16 which is pretty low. This season once against Boyle failed to show up in the opening fixture against Wellington as he could only score five runs in the game. We believe Boyle would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury to win 2.10 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts to win 1.72 Bet on 1xBet Canterbury to win 1.81 Bet on Dafabet

Central Districts vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

The Pukekura Park stadium has historically favoured the teams bowling first, last year, three games were hosted at the venue and two of the three games were won by the chasing team which makes us believe both teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Bayley Wiggins (Wk), Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole, Bevan Small, Ben Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Greg Hay Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Ben Smith Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson All-rounder William Clark Bowler Doug Bracewell All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Bevan Small Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

The defending champions were humbled in the opening game against Northern Districts as they lost the game by 28 runs.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Angus McKenzie, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Dylan Hunter, Michael Rippon, Sean Davey, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (Wk), Tom Latham, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Michael Rae, William O'Rourke, Cameron Paul, Bevon Jacobs

Predicted Playing XI

Dylan Hunter Batter Chad Bowes Batter Ken McClure Batter Matt Boyle All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Cameron Paul Bowler Michael Rippon All-rounder William O'Rourke Bowler Bevon Jacobs Bowler Angus McKenzie Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Last year’s runner up had a solid start to the campaign as they managed to register a comprehensive victory against in-form Wellington in the season opener.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Head to Head

Central Districts and Canterbury have a similar record in this fixture in the last five matches (1-1). Last year both sides went head to head in the finals, Central Districts won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head: (Last five Matches)

Central Districts Win: 1

Canterbury win: 1

Draw/NR: 3

Central Districts vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Canterbury and Central Districts have had a contrasting start to the season as the defending champions kickstarted their title defence with a defeat against Northern Knights and on the other hand, Canterbury overpowered Wellington in the season opener as they won the game by 63 runs. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions, Canterbury had a better opening stand than Central Districts. In the opening game against Wellington, once against Canterbury posted a better opening stand. Even though Canterbury hasn’t posted an outstanding opening partnership, their bowlers have managed to take early wickets. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact, Central Districts have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Canterbury would have a better opening stand in the upcoming fixture.

Central Districts vs Canterbury List a Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North Central Stags Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Canterbury Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.504 Bet Now!

Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Team Batters

Brad Schmulian to be Central Districts’s top batter

Brad Schmulian had a terrific campaign last year as he managed to score 405 runs in the tournament and was the leading run scorer for Central Districts. Schmulian was instrumental in the last group game against Canterbury as he scored 87 off 106 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’s top batter

Chad Bowes had a pretty decent start to the tournament as on the wicket which was difficult to bat on, Bowes scored 26 as he managed to see off the new ball. Last year, with 373 runs, Bowes was the leading run scorer for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Team Bowlers

Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Jayden Lennox had a pretty ordinary campaign last year and in the finals against Canterbury, he stepped up and ended up with 3/27 and had the best bowling figures in the game. This season, Lennox kickstarted the campaign with two wickets in the opening game against Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

William O’ Rourke to be Canterbury’s top bowler

William O’Rourke was magnificent for Canterbury last year as he ended up with 13 wickets and was joint top wicket taker for Canterbury last season. O’Rourke had a great game against Wellington and was unlucky to have only got one wicket in the game which doesn’t outline how well he bowled which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.