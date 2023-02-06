Central Districts vs Northern Districts Match Prediction CD 70 % Chance of Winning ND 30 % Bet now! In the top of the table clash Central Districts will clash against Northern Districts in match number 27 of The Ford Trophy 2022-23 at the McLean Park in Napier on Monday, January 6. The action will kick start at 3:30 AM. Central Districts have won five of their eight matches and are the leaders in the six-team competition with 24 points. Northern Districts are placed second with 22 points. They have won four of their eight matches so far. Both the teams will have a match left after this clash.

Facts Ben Smith scored 145 off 116 runs in Central Districts’ last match against Northern Districts. Henry Cooper scored unbeaten 102 runs for Northern Districts.

Northern Districts’ 21-year-old pacer Kristine Clarke has picked 14 wickets in six matches at an average of 19.85.

Brett Randell picked a five-wicket haul against Northern Districts in his side’s last match in The Ford Trophy 2022-23.

Central Districts vs Northern Districts Chance of Winning

Central Districts defeated Northern District by six wickets and with 62 balls to spare in their last contest and things are unlikely to change this time around. The expected return of their key players will further strengthen the side. Only a handful of batters have scored the runs for Central Districts but the bowling unit has been on fire. The addition of Blair Tickner who is back in the country after the India tour would boost the unit further. The duo of Brett Randell and Seth Rance has done wonders for the team, picking 16 and 13 wickets respectively. Tickner has picked eight wickets at an average of 15.87 in the four matches he has played. Ajaz Patel is leading the charge in the spin department with seven wickets in five matches at an average of 22.42.

In the batting department, Brad Schmulian is the leading run-scorer for Central Districts with 340 runs at an average of 40.50. Dane Cleaver is following him with 285 runs in eight matches at an average of 40.71. Ben Smith has scored 167 runs in three matches at an average of 167, while Will Young is averaging a staggering 98.50 in five matches he has featured so far.

The struggle for Northern Districts is in the bowling department. Neil Wagner, who has nine wickets in six matches, has managed to pick only two wickets in his last three outings in the competition. Scott Kuggeleijn has picked 11 wickets in seven matches at a dismal average of 30.90. Kristian Clarke has been the pick of the bowler for Northern Districts lately. He has picked 14 wickets in six matches at an average of 19.85. The onus will again be heavily on him. All the other bowlers in the team have not done much. Also, the participation of Tim Southee is still in doubt with the England Test series approaching and the bowler being given ample rest time. A few batters from the team are in form. Henry Carter has scored 235 runs in five matches at an average of 78.33, Tim Seifert has scored 264 runs in seven matches at an average of 44 and Katene Clarke has 245 runs in seven matches at average of 35. However, they will have a major task ahead of them when they face Centra Districts' gun bowling department.

The last time the two sides met. Northern Districts were restricted to 274/9. As many as six batters from the team were dismissed for single digits. Also, Central Districts have won three of their last five matches against Northern Districts.

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Central Districts vs Northern Districts Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Central Districts and Northern Districts are the only two sides with two group matches each left to play in The Ford Trophy 2022-23. All the other four teams have played nine matches and have a game each left. Both the teams are leading the points table and have certainly booked their playoffs berth. Third-placed Canterburry have lost their last two games and have 21 points, while Otago and Auckland have 18 and 17 points respectively.

Notably, a win gives four points and the top three teams after the group stage matches qualify for the play-offs. The second and third-placed teams will clash against each other to become the second finalists. Otago will have an opportunity to match Northern Districts' 22 points only if the latter end up losing both their remaining matches. However, Northern District would still be ahead of them on the basis of a better Net Run Rate (NRR). Auckland would fall short of Northern Districts' number even if they win their last match.

A win in the upcoming will take Central Districts directly into the finals. They face third-placed Canterbury in their last group match. Northern Districts will play Otago in their last match and they also have a shot at qualifying for the finals directly. There is a high chance of these two teams meeting in the final.

Central Districts vs Northern Districts Match Toss Prediction

Wellington elected to field first in the first match of The Ford Trophy 2022-23 at the McLean Park in Napier. However, they ended up losing the match against Central Districts by 18 runs (DLS method). In the last five international ODI matches at the venue, teams winning the toss have opted to field first thrice. However, by doing so they have won only twice. Predicting the toss isn't easy, but having won the match after batting first at the venue, Central Districts could look to do the same. Northern Districts are also expected to take the same decision.

Weather Report

"Rain, clearing in the morning with fine breaks developing. A possible afternoon shower. Northerlies, dying out in the afternoon," MetService has predicted. The temperature is expected to hover around 26 degree celsius with the wind speed up to 13 kmph.

Central Districts Player List

Central Districts Squad

Ross Taylor, Jack Boyle, Will Young (c), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Brad Schmulian, Jayden Lennox, Dane Cleaver, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Seth Rance

Central Districts Predicted XI

Jack Boyle Batsman Ben Smith Batsman and Wicket-keeper Brad Schmulian Dane Cleaver Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Bruce (c) Batsman Josh Clarkson All-rounder Doug Bracewel All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Seth Rance Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Brett Randell Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have four out of their six matches in the tournament so far. They defeated Otago twice in a row ( by nine wickets and 123 runs). They lost their first match against Wellington by 50 runs before handing them a 18-run defeat (DLS method) in their last encounter of the tournament. The side faced Auckland in their fourth match and defeated them by 8 wickets. In their fifth match, Central Districts lost to the same team by three wickets. They bounced back in the following match with a win over Wellington (18 runs, DLS method) but were again lost to Canterbury by six wickets in their seventh match. Their eight match was against Northern Districts which they won by six wickets.

Northern Districts Player List

Northern Districts Squad

Jeet Raval (c), Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Drysdale, Brett Hampton, Tim Pringle, Tim Seifert, Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Zak Gabson, Frederick Walker, Scott Johnston, Tim Southee

Northern Districts Predicted XI:





Katene Clarke Batsman Tim Seifert Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jeet Raval (c) Batsman Bharat Popli Batsman and Wicket-keeper Henry Cooper Batsman Brett Hampton Batsman Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Tim Pringle All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Brett Hampton Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler

Northern District Team Form

Northern Districts first match against Auckland was postponed because of wet outfield. Later, they defeated Canterbury by 8 wickets (DLS method) to kick off their campaign. In the following match, they lost to Wellington by 50 runs. In their rescheduled game against Auckland, they won by two wickets. The fourth and sixth match was also abandoned. Northern Districts won their fifth match against Wellington by 33 runs. They lost to Central Districts by six wickets in their second last match. In their last match, They handed Otago a seven-wicket defeat.

Central Districts vs Northern Districts Aces Head to Head

Central Districts have defeated Northern Districts thrice in their last four complete matches against the opposition.

Central Districts vs Northern Districts Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to win

Having defeated Northern Districts with ease in their last match, Central Districts look set to repeat the result once again. Northern Districts; fragility in the bowling department is a concern. Their batters have been decent but they found themselves in shambles in front of a quality Central Districts bowling attack on January 17. As many as six batters were dismissed for single digits in the match. The return of Blair Ticker is expected to further strengthen the Central Districts' bowling unit. Central Districts with a more balanced side and a good record against Northern Districts are the red hot favourites to win the upcoming contest.

Central Districts vs Northern Districts Top Team Batsmen

Will Young to be Central District’ top batter

The Kiwi international has scored 197 runs in five matches at an average of 98.50. Out of the five innings he has played, he has remained unbeaten in three of them. Young could not open his account the last time he played against Northern Districts and he would be looking to avenge himself this time around. Overall, he has played 84 List A matches and scored 3027 runs at an average of 40.90.

Jeet Raval to be Northern Districts' top batter

Northern Districts captain Jeet Raval has scored 189 runs in seven matches at an average of 37.80 and a strike of 89.15. He is currently the team's fourth-highest run-scorer. The New Zealand international has featured in 78 List A matches and scored 2370 runs at an average of 31.18. He has four hundreds and 11 fifties to his name.

Central Districts vs Northern Districts top bowler

Seth Rance to be Central Districts' top bowler

After six games in the Ford Trophy this season, Seth Rance has already claimed 13 wickets at an excellent average and economy rate of 12.30 and 3.40 respectively. The 35-year-old right-hand pacer is the leading wicket-taker for his team for now. He has picked at least two wickets in five of the six matches. Overall, he has featured in 72 first-class matches and picked 114 wickets at an average of 23.91.

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Districts' top bowler

Kristian Clarke has been the pick of the bowler for Northern Districts lately. He has picked 14 wickets in six matches at an average of 19.85. The last two matches have seen him pick five wickets. The 21-year-old has impressed one and all in his debut List A season. The last time he played against Central Districts, he picked two wickets for 50 runs.