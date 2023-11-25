CST (Central Districts) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction CST 61 % Chance of Winning NDS 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Districts and Northern Knights take centre stage in the opening round of fixtures of the 2023 Ford Cup at the Saxton Oval, Nelson. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 25 at 3:30 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Central Districts had a phenomenal run last year as they won six of the ten matches in group stages and topped the group. In the finals, Central District bowlers were impressive as they bowled out Canterbury with 212 runs on the scoreboard. Central Districts were 49/4 before Tom Bruce and Josh Clarkson stepped up and completed the chase with six wickets to spare.

Northern Knights would feel hard done by as two of the first six games were called off and points were shared. Northern Knights had a disappointing second half of the campaign as they lost three of the last four games and ended up fourth on the table and were eventually knocked out of the competition in the group stages. As per our calculations, Central Districts are slight favourites heading into this game.

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 61%

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 39%

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Central Districts vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Dane Cleaver had a solid campaign for Central Districts last year as he scored 298 runs which included three half centuries with an average of 33.11. But in the two games against Northern Knights, Cleaver struggled to score well in the games. In the first game Cleaver got out for nine and in the second game, Cleaver got out for a duck which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the opening fixture.

Katene Clarke hasn’t had a great start to the season as his struggles in Plunket Shield has been pretty evident. In four matches, Clarke averages 9.2 runs which is way below the expectations. Last year, Clarke struggled to score against Central Districts as he only managed to score 2 and 19 in the two games which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights to win 2.10 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts to win 1.71 Bet on 1xBet Northern Knights to win 2.20 Bet on Dafabet

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

The Saxton Oval stadium has been a nightmare for teams batting first as in eleven matches only thrice the team batting first has won the game. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Bayley Wiggins (Wk), Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Greg Hay Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Tom Bruce Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson All-rounder William Clark Bowler Doug Bracewell All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Ajaz Patel Bowler Brett Randell Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had a brilliant season last year as with six wins and 30 points they managed to top the group. Central Districts beat Canterbury in the finals with six wickets to spare and were eventually crowned champions.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Colin de Grandhomme, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Bocock, Tim Seifert (Wk), Anurag Verma, Brett Hampton, Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Zak Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Jeet Raval Batter Henry Cooper Batter Sandeep Patel Batter Joe Carter Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Kristian Clarke All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn Bowler Brett Hampton All-rounder Katene Clarke Bowler Zak Gibson Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights had a disappointing second half of the season last year as they lost three of the last four games which eventually resulted in Northern Knights ending up fourth on the table and eventually missed the playoff spots by a single point.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Central Districts has dominated this fixture against Northern Knights in recent memory, winning three of the last five matches in this tournament. Last year both sides went head to head twice, Central Districts did a double against Northern Knights and eventually won the championship.

Head to Head: (Last five Matches)

Central Districts Win: 3

Northern Knights win: 1

Draw/NR: 2

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Northern Knights and Central Districts had a contrasting end to the last campaign. On one hand, Central Districts topped the group with 30 points and eventually went all the way and won the championship on the other hand Northern Knights were eliminated from the group stages as they finished fourth, one point shy of Otago who claimed the final playoff spots. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Central districts came on top on both occasions. In the first game, Central Districts posted the biggest opening partnership of the tournament as Brad Schmulian and Ben Smith combined together for a 252 runs opening stand, Northern Knights had no answer to it as both openers got out early in the game and could only manage a 11 run opening partnership. In the second game even though Northern Knights managed a better opening partnership but they were bowled out for 205 and Central Districts managed to chase down the score in 48th over and won the game with three wickets to spare. Central Districts openers had a sublime tournament last year and this year they have fared well in Plunket Shield which makes us believe Central Districts would have a better opening stand in the game.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights List a Saxton Oval, Nelson Central Stags Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.105 Bet Now!

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Top Team Batters

Brad Schmulian to be Central Districts’s top batter

Brad Schmulian had a terrific campaign last year as he managed to score 405 runs in the tournament and was the leading run scorer for Central Districts. Schmulian was instrumental in the both games against Northern Knight as he managed to score half centuries in both fixtures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Henry Cooper to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Henry Cooper had a solid campaign last year as he scored 263 runs and was one of the leading scorers for Northern Knights. In the first game of the double header against Central Districts, Cooper scored a magnificent century as Northern Knights posted a par score on the day which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Top Team Bowlers

Brett Randall to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Brett Randall had one of his best games against the Northern Knights last year as he ended up with 5/39 in the first game. Randall managed to grab seven wickets in two matches against Northern Knights and with 18 wickets, was the leading wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn had a brilliant season last year and this year he has been exceptional for Northern Knights in Plunket Shield and is the leading wicket taker in the tournament. Kuggeleijn grabbed 13 wickets last year and was exceptional in the second game against Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.