CST (Central Districts) vs OVO (Otago) Match Prediction CST 59 % Chance of Winning OVO 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Districts and Otago take centre stage in the fourth round of fixtures of the 2023 Ford Cup at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 07 at 3:00 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Otago Chance of Winning

Otago kicked off their season with a double header against Auckland and were coined as underdogs in the game. Otago upset the odds in the opening game as they scored a mammoth 302 runs and eventually won the game by 42 runs but in the second game, Auckland hit back as Otago failed to defend a par score of 268, Auckland won the game with seven wickets to spare. The last game got suspended due to rain hence points were shared.

The defending champions had a difficult start to the tournament as they failed to chase down 272 and were comprehensively beaten by in-form Northern Knights. In the second game, Central Districts managed to turn things around as they chased down a first innings score of 278 against Canterbury and won the game with four wickets to spare. Like Otago, Central District’s last game was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Central Districts are firm favourites in this fixture.

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 59%

Otago’s chances of winning - 41%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Central Districts vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Brad Schmulian had an exceptional campaign for Central Districts last year as he scored 405 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. But in the head to head games against Otago, Schmulian failed to reach his peak and struggled in both games. In the first game, Schmulian scored 14 off 20 balls and in the second game, Schmulian got out after scoring 17 runs off 26 balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Dean Foxcroft did not have the best of games in the season opener against Auckland as he scored 18 runs in this game. In the second game, Foxcroft scored a brilliant half century as he helped his side post a decent first innings score of 268. Foxcroft have received fair share of criticism last year but seems to have turned a corner, we believe, Foxcroft would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago to win 2.10 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts to win 1.72 Bet on 1xBet Otago to win 2.14 Bet on Dafabet

Central Districts vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Pukekura Park has historically favoured the chasing team in this tournament. Each of the last three games at the venue has been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Bayley Wiggins (Wk), Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole, Bevan Small, Ben Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Greg Hay Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Ben Smith Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson All-rounder William Clark All-rounder Doug Bracewell All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Bevan Small Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

The Central Districts had an underwhelming start to the season as they lost the opening game against Northern Knights, the defending champions bounced back in the next game and registered their first win of the tournament. The game game was called off and points were shared between the two teams.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Jake Gibson, Jamal Todd, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Thorn Parkes Batter Ollie White All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Dale Phillips All-rounder Llew Johnson Bowler Travis Muller All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago upset the odds in the first game as against all odds they managed to beat Auckland but in the return fixture, they were humiliated by Auckland in the last game as they were beaten with seven wickets to spare. Otago’s last game got suspended due to rain.

Central Districts vs Otago Head to Head

Central Districts have dominated Otago in the Ford Cup, winning each of the last three games in this fixture. Last year both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions, Central Districts managed to secure a comprehensive win.

Head to Head: (Last five Matches)

Central Districts Win: 3

Otago win: 1

Draw/NR: 1

Central Districts vs Otago Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Otago and Central Districts head into this fixture in contrasting forms. Otago have struggled throughout the domestic season starting off with Plunket Shield and their struggles carried on in this tournament. On the other hand, the defending champions struggled in the season opener but managed to turn things around as they beat Canterbury. Both sides managed to share the spoils as games in the third round of fixtures were called off due to rain. Even with Otago’s struggles, their openers have managed to hold things together as they have a 100 run opening stand and two 50 run opening stands in the last five games. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in two of the last three games they have managed a better opening stand. On the other hand, Central Districts conceded a 87 run opening stand in the last game which makes us believe Otago would have a better opening stand in the game.

Central Districts vs Otago List a Pukekura Park, New Plymouth Central Stags Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Otago Volts Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.054 Bet Now!

Central Districts vs Otago Top Team Batters

Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’s top batter

Even though Dane Cleaver had an underwhelming game in the last outing he was phenomenal in the opening game against Northern Knights as he scored 93. In the last game between the two sides, Cleaver scored 99 off 71 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Thorn Parkes to be Otago’s top batter

Thorn Parkes has had an exceptional campaign so far as he has been one of the key figures in the first two matches. In the opening game against Auckland, Parkes scored 51 off 57 balls and in the return fixture, once again Parkes showcased his brilliance as he scored 78 off 93 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Otago Top Team Bowlers

Raymond Toole to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Raymond Toole had a pretty underwhelming tournament last year as he bagged six wickets in seven matches but expectations were sky high and after a slow start to the campaign, in the second match, Toole ended up with 5/72 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’s top bowler

Matthew Bacon was superb in the last outing even though he failed to get breakthroughs in the game, he was the most economical bowler in the game and was unlucky not to get any wickets in the game. In the opening match against Auckland, Bacon ended up with 5/38 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.