Central Districts vs Wellington Match Prediction

Match number 16 of The Ford Trophy 2022-23 season will witness Central Districts take on Wellington. The match will be played at McLean Park in Napier and the action will begin from 3:30 AM IST. Central Districts have won three out of their five matches so far - the same as table-toppers Canterbury - however, they are placed second on the basis of Net Run Rate (NRR). While Central Districts has a NRR of 0.952 as compared to Canterbury's 1.419.

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On the flip side, Wellington are placed fifth in the six-team points table. They have won two out of their five matches and have a NRR of -0.777. Both the teams have lost their respective last matches. The two sides locked horns earlier on November 30 as Wellington emerged triumphant by 50 runs.

Central Districts vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Considering the current forms of the team, Northern Districts have an increased chance of beating Wellington. Northern Districts have won two out of their last three matches, while Wellington would look to evade a hat-trick of defeats on Sunday. Wellington have beaten thrice in this series comprehensively. They lost their opener against Canterbury by 102 runs. The same side defeated them later by five wickets and 90 balls remaining. In their last match. They lost to Northern District by 33 runs.

Central Districts won their first match against Otago by nine wickets and 167 balls remaining. They beat the same opposition by 123 runs in their third match before thrashing Auckland by eight wickets and 98 balls remaining. Despite losing once against Wellington, Central Districts are a more confident side.

Our Prediction

Central Districts should win the contest this time against Wellington and there are multiple reasons behind it. First up, they are the more in-form team and have played more as a unit. Dane Cleaver is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition. Will Young is also occupying the fourth spot among highest run-scorers. No Wellington batter features in the top-five list. Further, as many as three Centra Districts bowlers find themselves among top-five highest wicket-takers. Wellington have two in the list. Also, Central Districts have won two of their last three matches against Wellington.

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Central Districts vs Wellington Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the 2021-22 edition of The Ford Trophy, Central Districts clashed in the final against Auckland but lost by eight wickets. They are once again occupying the top two spots and are a strong contender to lift the trophy. The team was undefeated for nine straight matches before Auckland beat them in their final two matches including the mega final. Wellington too had a solid campaign and finished as the third best team in the competition. Out of the 10 matches they played, they lost only three. Notably, three of their matches were abandoned.

In the current season, Wellington are in a spot of bother after losing two of their first five matches. They are fifth on the points table, needing few comprehensive wins to climb up the ladder. Their match against Central Districts will be a crucial one. A defeat in Napier has the potential to blow a crucial blow on their dreams to qualify for the summit clash. It should be noted that Wellington have already lost two consecutive matches and are low on confidence. Their top batter Tom Blundell is yet to find momentum. On the other hand, Tim Seifert has already hit a hundred and fifty for Central District.

Central Districts vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

In the last three ODIs played at the venue, the team batting second has won the match. In 2019, New Zealand won by eight wickets after Bangladesh won the match and elected to bat first. The same had happened in the match prior to it. New Zealand won by eight wickets after being asked to bat second. India and New Zealand locked horns on the same venue on January 23. India won the match by eight wickets after New Zealand elected to bat first. As per the history of the venue, team fielding first has benefited, however, Central Districts lost their last match against Wellington while chasing. Regardless. team winning the toss would most probably look to chase.

Weather Report

Precipitation level is forecasted to go up to 90 percent in Napier on Sunday. Rain has very high chances of playing spoilsport. Therefore, there is a strong probability that the teams would be forced to share points among themselves.

Central Districts Player List

Central Districts squad:

Ross Taylor, Jack Boyle, Will Young (c), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Brad Schmulian, Jayden Lennox, Dane Cleaver, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole

Central Districts Predicted XI:

Brad Schmulian Batsman Dane Cleaver Batsman and Wicket-keeper Will Young (c) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ross Taylor Batsman Tom Bruce Batsman Josh Clarkson All-rounder Doug Bracewel Bowler Ajaz Patel Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Brett Randell Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

With three wins in five matches, Central Districts are occupying third spot in the points table. Dane Cleaver is the ongoing tournament's highest run-scorer with 197 runs at an average of 49.25. Tim Seifert is fourth on the list with 180 runs in four matches at an average of 90. In the bowling department, pacer Seth Rance has picked 11 wickets (joint second-highest) in five matches at an average of 11.81. Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner and Brett Randell have picked 7, 8 and 9 wickets respectively. The teams played together as a unit and put them in a solid position to qualify for the finals.

Wellington Player List

Welington squad:

Troy Johnson (c), Tim Robinson, Luke Georgeson, Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Lauchie Johns, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Ian McPeake, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears

Wellington Predicted XI:

Finn Allen Batsman Devon Conway Batsman and Wicket-keeper Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Michael Bracewell All-rounder Tom Blundell Batsman and Wicket-keeper Nick Kelly Batsman Troy Johnson (c) Batsman Logan van Beek Bowler Ollie Newton Bowler Ben Sears Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington lost their opening match but bounced back to grab back-to-back two wins. However, their campaign has gone south since then. They have now lost two matches on the bounce. Nick Kelly (172) and Rachin Ravindra (156) are their top run-scorers. Ollie Newton and Michael Snedden have taken 10 wickets apiece. Tom Blundell is yet to hit top gear. The good news for the side is that Finn Allen blasted 90 off 54 in his first appearance in the ongoing The Ford Trophy against Northern District on December 14.

Central Districts vs Wellington Head to Head

Both the teams have won two matches each in their last five encounters in List A cricket. Wellington won the last match. Central Districts have won two out of their last three matches against Wellington.

Central Districts vs Wellington Betting Odds

Central District to win

The last time Central Districts and Wellington met together, the latter failed to chase down a paltry 171-run target. The likes of captain Young, Ross Taylor, opener Brad Schmulian, Josh Clarkson and Ajaz were dismissed for ducks. However, the probability of such instances getting repeated are very low. In their second last match against each other, another low-scoring encounter saw Central District topple Wellington. Chasing 192, Taylor scored a fifty, while Brad Schmulian (48), and then captain Tom Bruce (47) also chipped in with handy contributions. In the match prior to it, Central Districts piled up 310 runs for the loss of five wickets in 29 overs as Wellington lost the match by 184/6 (20 overs) after rain interrupted the game. In this season, in their second-last match against Canterbury, Wellington's innings got wrapped up for 79 runs. In the series-opener, they could only post 165 runs.

Wellington's bowling unit has also suffered. They conceded as many as 381 runs against Northern Districts in their last match. The pressure has also mounted on Wellington after losing two back-to-back matches. What can also hurt Wellington is the red hot form of cleaver and Young. Cleaver has hit maximum fours in the tournament so far and is averaging close to 50. Young has smashed seven maximums - the second-highest in the tournament so far.

Central Districts vs Wellington Top Team Batsmen

Ross Taylor to be Southern District’s top batter

Ross Taylor is yet to fire in the tournament, having scored 39 runs at an average of 13 in five matches. In the previous season, the New Zealand legend scored 279 at an average of 55.80. These numbers were seventh best in the season. Taylor had scored a match-winning fifty in his side's last match against Wellington in the previous fixture. Overall, he has scored 11395 runs at an average of 45.03 in 317 List A matches.

Finn Allen to be Wellington's top batter

The swashbuckling opener scored 90 runs off just 54 deliveries in his first match of The Ford Trophy on December 14. The 23-year-old hit a fifty against India in his last international fixture. Overall, he has scored 1222 runs in 39 matches at an average of 32.15. He is expected to emerge as a big threat for Central District on Sunday.

Central Districts vs Wellington Top Team Bowlers

Seth Rance to be Central District’s top bowler

Right-arm pacer Seth Rance has been the leader of the Central District bowling attack. The 35-year-old has picked 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 11.81 so far. He is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. Overall, he has picked 112 wickets in 71 List A matches.

Ollie Newton to be Wellington's top bowler

The right-arm pacer has picked 10 wickets at an average of 17.20 and an economy of 5.21. He is the third leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. He registered a six-wicket haul when Wellington last clashed against Central District on November 30. Overall, he has picked 60 wickets in 34 List A matches at an average of 22.90.