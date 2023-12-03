CST (Central Districts) vs WFI (Wellington) Match Prediction CST 62 % Chance of Winning WFI 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xBet 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Dafabet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Central Districts and Wellington take centre stage in the third round of fixtures of the 2023 Ford Cup at the Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 03 at 3:30 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Wellington have been terrific in Plunket Shield but they have failed to carry that form in ODIs. Wellington remain the only team in this competition who have yet to register a single point after the first two games. Wellington lost the opening game against Canterbury by 63 runs and in the last game they were beaten by Northern Knights as they won the game with six wickets to spare.

The defending champions had a difficult start to the tournament as they were comprehensively beaten by in-form Northern Knights. In the last game, Central Districts managed to turn things around as they managed to chase down a first innings score of 278 against Canterbury and won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Central Districts are firm favourites in this fixture.

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 62%

Wellington’s chances of winning - 38%

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Central Districts vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Brad Schmulian had a wonderful campaign for Central Districts last year as he scored 405 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. But in the two games against Wellington, Schmulian struggled to score well in the games. In the first game Schmulian got out for a duck and in the second game, Cleaver got out after scoring 13 runs off 27 balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Nick Greenwood has had an underwhelming start to the campaign in the Ford Cup. The 24 year hold has found it hard to settle down after two rounds of fixtures. So far, Greenwood has scored 10 against Canterbury and four against Northern Knights. Against a quality bowling attack of Central Districts, we believe Greenwood would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

The win percentage for team bowling and batting first at the venue is 50%. Looking at the weather, we expect disruptions in the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions we expect climate to play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Bayley Wiggins (Wk), Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole, Bevan Small, Ben Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Greg Hay Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Ben Smith Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson All-rounder William Clark Bowler Doug Bracewell All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Bevan Small Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

The Central Districts kicked off their title defence against Northern Knights as they were beaten by 28 runs. In the last game, Central Districts registered their first win of the campaign against Canterbury as they won the game with four wickets to spare.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Gareth Severin, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly Batter Nick Greenwood All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Ian McPeake All-rounder Logan van Beek Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington remained the only winless team in the tournament as they lost both games thus far against Canterbury and Northern Knights.

Central Districts vs Wellington Head to Head

Central Districts have dominated Wellington in Ford Cup, winning three of the last four matches. Last year both sides went head to head twice and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head: (Last five Matches)

Central Districts Win: 3

Wellington win: 1

Draw/NR: 1

Central Districts vs Wellington Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Wellington and Central Districts have had a good run in Plunket Shield heading into this tournament. But only Central Districts have been able to transpire that form in ODIs as they aspire to win back to back championships. Even though Central Districts have been a far better outfit in this tournament, Wellington have been an equal match in head to head games. Both sides went head to head twice with both sides sharing the spoils. What makes this tip such a lucrative opportunity is the fact in both games, Wellington managed a better opening stand and have got off to better starts in games. In the last five ODI games, Wellington have a hundred and a fifty run opening stand and in two of the last three games, they have managed a better opening partnership. In the last game, even though Central Districts registered a comfortable victory, they conceded an opening partnership of 87 which makes us believe Wellington would have a better opening stand than Central Districts.

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Central Districts vs Wellington Top Team Batters

Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’s top batter

Even though Dane Cleaver had an underwhelming game in the last outing he was phenomenal in the opening game against Northern Knights as he scored 93. Last year, both sides went head to head twice and Cleaver had a decent showing as he scored 33 and 28 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’s top batter

Wellington had a poor game against Northern Knights as they were bowled out for 198. Even though Tim Robinson didn’t have a good game we are going to stick with him one more time. Robinson was phenomenal against Canterbury as he scored a half century in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Wellington Top Team Bowlers

Raymond Toole to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Raymond Toole had a pretty underwhelming tournament last year as he bagged six wickets in seven matches but expectations were sky high and after a slow start to the campaign, in the last match, Toole ended up with 5/72 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Sears to be Wellington’s top bowler

This seems to be a breakout tournament for Ben Sears as Wellington has trusted the 25 year old to spearhead their bowling attack this season. Sears was exceptional in the last game as he ended up with 2/17 against Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.