Northern Districts vs Central Districts Match Prediction

Northern Districts will take on Central Districts at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, January 17. The action will kick start from 3:30 AM IST. The match will give Central Districts the opportunity to regain their top spot, while Northern Districts will also have the chance to grab four crucial points and stand at par with current table-toppers Canterbury.

Bet on Ford Trophy

Northern Districts last match against Canterbury was abandoned without a bowl being bowled. Central Districts, on the other hand, lost to Canterbury by six wickets on Wednesday.

Northern Districts vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Central Districts are looking in a spot of bother for now and their match against Canterbury testified to it. The batting unit has failed time and again, and the majority of the runs have been scored by Dane Cleaver and Will Young. The latter did not turn up for the match against Canterbury who restricted the Cleaver-led side to 250/8 in 50 overs. The bowling unit also couldn't do much in the absence of Seth Rance, their highest wicket-taker in The Ford Trophy 2022-23. Rance is in Pakistan right now and it's unclear if he would feature in the eleven against Northern Districts. Notably, New Zealand play their third and final ODI against Pakistan on December 13. Canterbury lost only four wickets to win the game with an over to spare. Pacer Blair Tickner, one of the key bowlers for Central Districts, is also in Pakistan.

While Central Districts have lost three matches so far, Northern Districts have lost only one. The likes of Jeet Raval (173), Katene Clarke (175) and Tim Seifert, who blasted a hundred in his last outing, have kept the team steady. Pace spearhead Tim Southee is in Pakistan and there is suspense over his inclusion, however, Neil Wagner looks set to grab the limelight. He has picked nine wickets in four matches at an average just over 13 and an economy of 3.83. Pacers Kristian Clarke and Scott Kuggeleijn have also picked nine wickets apiece. Another pacer Brett Hampton has also impressed with six wickets at an average of 20.50.

Central Districts have played one more game than Northern Districts. Another defeat will see them slide to the third spot. These factors would play over their mind and Northern Districts would keep that in mind and would enter the field all geared up to beat their under-confident opposition.

Our Prediction

Northern Districts look set to edge Central Districts in a crucial encounter. Under-pressure Central Districts could see the return of their captain Will Young but there are doubts over participation of Ajaz Patel and their premier pacers Rance and Tickner who are in Pakistan currently. The batting unit has failed time and again and apart from Cleaver and Schmulian, no batter in the team has shown consistency.

Northern Districts have looked the more balanced side and have performed as a unit. Apart from two batters who have scored over 100 runs and are averaging close to 35, three of their batters are averaging over 50. Wagner has been breathing fire and would look to feast on a vulnerable Central Districts batting line-up. In case Southee also turns up, it could be a mayhem for the opposition. Regardless, Clarke, Kuggeleijn and Hampton have provided the perfect support to the very experienced and very lethal Wagner.

Also, Northern Districts have lost just one out of their four matches at their home ground in this season of The Ford Trophy 2022-23.

Northern Districts to win @ 1.84 (Melbet)

Central Districts to win @ 1.965 (Melbet)

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Northern Districts vs Central Districts Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the previous edition of The Ford Trophy, Northern Districts won only two of their 10 matches and finished fourth on the six-team points table. Four of their matches ended without a result.

In the ongoing season, they have come prepared and the results speak for themselves. The batters and bowlers have passed the test on most of the occasions. They have won three and lost just one match so far. Two matches did not fetch any record. The batting unit is doing just fine and the bowling unit would become one of the best in the tournament once Southee is available. A win against Central Districts would take Northern Districts to the second spot. With three more matches left (including two against struggling Otago) after this encounter, Northern Districts have a tremendous chance to seal a spot in the final.

Central Districts lost their final match to Auckland by eight wickets in The Ford Trophy 2021-22. In the ongoing season, they were the table-toppers until Canterbury defeated them by six wickets in their last match. The under-pressure side would hope their big guns to be available for selection and deliver immediately on the expectations. Another defeat, would see them slip to third spot. Central Districts again play Northern Districts in their last match before clashing against Canterbury in their tenth and final group stage match. Regardless, the team has a chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

Notably, the group stage topper will head straight to the finals. The second and third-placed teams will face-off in a preliminary final.

Northern Districts vs Central Districts Aces Match Toss Prediction

In the last match played between Auckland and Northern Districts, the former elected to bat first. The rain-marred match ended without a result. Auckland had elected to bat first again in the previous game but ended up losing the match to Northern Districts by two wickets. Wellington elected to bat first and defeated Northern Districts by 50 runs after electing to bat first in the third-last encounter. Going by the trend, the team winning the toss will bat first.

Weather Report

With precipitation level of 60 percent and humidity hovering around 91 percent rain is the forecast. "A few showers with easterlies," Metservice has predicted. Two points will be shared between the two teams if the match is abandoned without a result.

Northern Districts Player List

Northern Districts Squad

Jeet Raval (c), Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Drysdale, Brett Hampton, Tim Pringle, Tim Seifert, Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Zak Gabson, Frederick Walker, Scott Johnston, Tim Southee

Northern Districts Predicted XI

Katene Clarke Batsman Tim Seifert (c) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jeet Raval Batsman Bharat Popli Batsman and Wicket-keeper Henry Cooper Batsman Brett Hampton Batsman Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Tim Pringle All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Brett Hampton Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler

Northern Districts Team Form

Northern Districts first match against Auckland was postponed because of wet outfield. Later, they defeated Canterbury by 8 wickets (DLS method) to kick off their campaign. In the following match, they lost to Wellington by 50 runs. In their rescheduled game against Auckland, they won by two wickets. The fourth and sixth match was also abandoned. Northern Districts won their fifth match against Wellington by 33 runs.

Central Districts Player List

Central Districts Squad

Ross Taylor, Jack Boyle, Will Young (c), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Brad Schmulian, Jayden Lennox, Dane Cleaver, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Seth Rance

Central Districts Predicted XI:

Jack Boyle Batsman Ben Smith Batsman and Wicket-keeper Brad Schmulian Batsman Dane Cleaver Batsman and Wicket-keeper Will Young (c) Batsman Tom Bruce Batsman Josh Clarkson All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Seth Rance Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Brett Randell Bowler

Central District Team Form

Central Districts have four out of their six matches in the tournament so far. They defeated Otago twice in a row ( by nine wickets and 123 runs). They lost their first match against Wellington by 50 runs before handing them a 18-run defeat (DLS method) in their last encounter of the tournament. The side faced Auckland in their fourth match and defeated them by 8 wickets. In their fifth match, Central Districts lost to the same team by three wickets. On Wednesday, another modest batting show saw them lose the match by six wickets against Canterbury.

Northern Districts vs Central Districts Aces Head to Head

Both the teams have won two matches in their last five encounters. One match in 2021 was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Northern Districts vs Central Districts Top Team Batsmen

Jeet Raval to be Northern Districts' top batter

Northern Districts captain Jeet Raval has scored 173 runs in five matches at an average of 57.66 and a strike of 94.53. He is currently the team's second-highest run-scorer. The New Zealand international has featured in 76 List A matches and scored 2354 runs at an average of 31.81. He has four hundreds and 11 fifties to his name.

Will Young to be Central District’ top batter

Will young is the second-highest run-scorer for Central Districts. The Kiwi international has scored 180 runs in four matches at an average of 90. The 30-year-old scored 37 not out runs in the first match before getting out for a duck in the second. The third match saw him blast 128 versus Otago. In his last outing against Auckland, he scored 15 unbeaten runs. Overall, he has played 83 List A matches and scored 3010 runs at an average of 40.67.

Canterbury vs Central Districts top bowler

Neil Wagner to be Northern Districts' top bowler

The gun left-arm pacer picked nine wickets at an average of 13.55 and an economy of 3.83 in four matches. The veteran pacer is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team currently. Overall, he has picked 175 wickets in 113 matches at an average of 28.08.

Seth Rance to be Central Districts' top bowler

After six games in the Ford Trophy this season, Seth Rance has already claimed 13 wickets at an excellent average and economy rate of 12.30 and 3.40 respectively. The 35-year-old right-hand pacer is the leading wicket-taker for his team for now. He has picked at least two wickets in five of the six matches. Overall, he has featured in 72 first-class matches and picked 114 wickets at an average of 23.91.