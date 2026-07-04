Northern Districts vs Otago Match Prediction

Northern Districts will take on Otago at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, January 25. The action will kick start from 3:30 AM IST. The match will give Central Districts the opportunity to keep up in the race to the knockout rounds. Otago, who are placed fourth behind Northern Districts in the six-team points table, will hope to barge in the top three and keep their chances alive.

Bet on Ford Trophy

Northern Districts lost their last match against Central Districts by six wickets. Otago, on the other hand, claimed a three-wicket win over second-placed Canterbury.

Northern Districts vs Otago Chance of Winning

Northern Districts might have lost their last match but they will enter the clash against Otago as the favourites. The batting unit of Northern Districts is far more superior than that of Otago. Take for example, Northern Districts posted 274/9 in 50 overs in their last match against Central Districts. Otago, on the other hand, lost as many as seven wickets in 43.5 overs while chasing 170 against Canterbury. In their first match against Central Districts, Otago were bundled out for 157. In their second match against the same opposition, Otago were bundled out for 133. The strong bowling line-up of Northern Districts will possess a great challenge for Otago again.

The struggle for Otago batters has been such, that only one from their side have managed to score over 150 runs in the tournament so far. The next best batter in the team has scored 130 runs in seven matches at an average of 32.50. They find themselves depleted on the bowling end as well, as their leading wicket-taker Jacob Duffy is in India with the New Zealand white-ball squad.

Northern Districts batters have shown good hands. Henry Cooper is the leading run-scorer (204 in 6 matches at an average of 68) and has been well aided by Jeet Raval (182), Tim Seifert (184), and Katene Clarke (177). In the bowling department, very experienced Neil Wagner has picked nine wickets in five matches at an economy of 4.50. On his day, he has the ability to single-handedly win the match for his team. In the absence of Tim Southee, pacer Kristian Clarke has also taken responsibility and picked 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.90. Another major contributor from the ball is New Zealand international Scott Kuggeleijn who has nine wickets to his name at an average of 33.88 and an economy of 6.01.

Northern Districts are ahead of Otago in all the departments of the game and the international experience on their side because of players like Wagner, Seifert and Kuggeleijn gives them the edge further. Northern Districts have won three of their last four matches against Otago and then look set to better the record.

Our Prediction

Northern Districts are looking all set to consolidate their position in the top-three of The Ford Trophy 2022-23. Otago's batting has been a concern for a while and it would not be easy for them to cope up against a very talented Northern Districts bowling attack which also consists of the likes of Neil Wagner. As mentioned above, Otago's best bowler of the season, Jacob Duffy will not turn up for his side and that would increase the pressure on them further. Northern Districts batting line-up has shown the flair and are way more ahead of their counterparts in terms of experience and consistency. As mentioned above, only one Otago batter has scored more than 150 runs in the tournament so far. Otago won their last match but they lost as many as seven wickets in 43.5 overs while chasing a paltry 170-run target. Northern Districts look all set for their fourth win of the season.

Northern District to win - 1.805 (Melbet)

Otago to win - 2.005 (Melbet)

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Northern Districts vs Otago Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the previous edition of The Ford Trophy, Northern Districts won only two of their 10 matches and finished fourth on the six-team points table. Four of their matches ended without a result.

In the ongoing season, they have come prepared and the results speak for themselves. The batters and bowlers have passed the test on most of the occasions. They have won three and lost just two matches so far. Two matches did not fetch any record. The batting unit is doing just fine and the bowling unit would become one of the best in the tournament once Southee is available. A win against Otago would level Northern Districts with second-placed Canterbury at 21 points . The side faces Otago once again after the match and is also scheduled to play Central Districts on February 6. For now, Northern Districts are well placed to finish in the top-three and advance further in the tournament.

Otago had finished fifth in the previous season after winning just three of their eight matches. This time around the side are currently holding the fourth spot. Fifth-placed Wellington are two points behind them, while third-placed Northern Districts are one point ahead of them. Otago face Northern Districts twice and Wellington once. A win in all these three matches will take them to 28 points but that won't at all be easy for Otago who have blown hot and cold with the ball, and completely cold with the bat.

Notably, the group stage topper will head straight to the finals. The second and third-placed teams will face-off in a preliminary final.

Northern Districts vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Seddon Park in Hamilton has hosted five matches in the tournament in the ongoing season. Canterbury elected to bat first and lost the match by eight wickets (DLS method) against Northern Districts in the first match. Wellington elected to bat first and defeated Northern Districts by 50 runs in the second match. In the third match, Auckland elected to bat first but lost the match against the home side by two wickets. Auckland opted to bat in the next match which ended without a result. In the last match at the venue, Central Districts opted to field first and won by six wickets. Going by the trend, the team winning would still most probably opt to bat first.

Weather Report

“Partly cloudy but becoming fine. Northeasterlies,” Metaservice has predicted. The temperature is expected to hover around 24 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 24 kmph.

Northern Districts Player List

Northern Districts Squad

Jeet Raval (c), Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Drysdale, Brett Hampton, Tim Pringle, Tim Seifert, Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Zak Gabson, Frederick Walker, Scott Johnston, Tim Southee

Northern Districts Predicted XI

Katene Clarke Batsman Tim Seifert (c) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jeet Raval Batsman Bharat Popli Batsman and Wicket-keeper Henry Cooper Batsman Brett Hampton Batsman Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Tim Pringle All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Brett Hampton Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler

Northern Districts Team Form

Northern Districts first match against Auckland was postponed because of wet outfield. Later, they defeated Canterbury by 8 wickets (DLS method) to kick off their campaign. In the following match, they lost to Wellington by 50 runs. In their rescheduled game against Auckland, they won by two wickets. The fourth and sixth match was also abandoned. Northern Districts won their fifth match against Wellington by 33 runs.

Otago Player List

Otago Squad

Ross Taylor, Jack Boyle, Will Young (c), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Brad Schmulian, Jayden Lennox, Dane Cleaver, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Seth Rance

Otago Predicted XI:

Hamish Rutherford (c) Batsman Max Chu Batsman and Wicket-keeper Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Dale Phillips Batsman Josh Finnie Batsman Michael Rippon All-rounder Llew Johnson Batsman Jake Gibson Bowler Ben Lockrose Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago started their campaign with a nine-wicket defeat against Centra Districts. In their second match, they defeated Auckland by six wickets before going down again against Central Districts by 123 runs. Later, the side defeated Canterbury by five wickets before losing by a massive 110-run margin against Wellington in their second-last match. Their third win of the season came against Canterbury in the last match. The side won the match by three wickets.

Northern Districts vs Otago Head to Head

Northern Districts have defeated Otago in three of their last four matches. Otago had won the last match by one run (DLS method).

Northern Districts vs Otago Betting Odds

Northern Districts to win

Northern Districts are looking all set to consolidate their position in the top-three of The Ford Trophy 2022-23. Otago's batting has been a concern for a while and it would not be easy for them to cope up against a very talented Northern Districts bowling attack which also consists of the likes of Neil Wagner. As mentioned above, Otago's best bowler of the season, Jacob Duffy will not turn up for his side and that would increase the pressure on them further. Northern Districts batting line-up has shown the flair and are way more ahead of their counterparts in terms of experience and consistency. As mentioned above, only one Otago batter has scored more than 150 runs in the tournament so far. Otago won their last match but they lost as many as seven wickets in 43.5 overs while chasing a paltry 170-run target. Northern Districts look all set for their fourth win of the season.

Northern Districts vs Otago Top Team Batsmen

Jeet Raval to be Northern Districts' top batter

Northern Districts captain Jeet Raval has scored 182 runs in six matches at an average of 45.50 and a strike of 88.78. He is currently the team's second-highest run-scorer. The New Zealand international has featured in 77 List A matches and scored 2363 runs at an average of 31.40. He has four hundreds and 11 fifties to his name.

Hamish Rutherford to be Otago's top batter

The batter is the leading run-scorer for his team with 36.20 runs in six innings at an average of 36.20. Two fifties have come off the bat of the 33-year-old so far. He scored 76 unbeaten runs in his second last outing against Canterbury. Overall, he has featured in 119 List A matches and scored 4045 runs at an average of 36.77. The New Zealand international has 12 hundreds and 17 fifties to his name in the format.

Northern Districts vs Otago top bowler

Neil Wagner to be Northern Districts' top bowler

The gun left-arm pacer picked nine wickets at an average of 18.44 and an economy of 4.50 in five matches. The veteran pacer is the joint second-highest wicket-taker for his team currently. Overall, he has picked 175 wickets in 114 matches at an average of 28.33.

Michael Rippon to be Otago's top bowler

The left-arm spinner is the second leading wicket-taker for his team with 10 scalps to his name at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 5.30 in five innings. The onus will be on him in the absence of Otago's leading wicket-taker Duffy. Overall, the 31-year-old has featured in 97 List A matches and picked 135 runs at an average of 27.43.