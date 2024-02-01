NDS (Northern Knights) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction NDS 43 % Chance of Winning AUCA 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.802 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Knights take on Auckland in the 16th game of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 01 at 03:00 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Auckland have been sensational in limited format cricket as they ended the first half of the campaign with four wins in five games and are at the top of the table. They had a sensational run in the Super Smash as they went all the way. Looking at the form of their batters, we expect another strong finish for Auckland in this tournament.

On the other hand, Northern Knights had a strong finish in the first half of the campaign as they are second on the table but they had a underwhelming campaign in the Super Smash as they were knocked out of the competition in the group stage. It would be hard for Northern Knights to replicate their first half form especially after a long break. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 43%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 57%

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Northern Knights vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Tim Seifert has been brilliant for Northern Knights in this competition as he has been scoring runs consistently in the tournament. In the last game against Auckland, Seifert scored 26 off 36 balls. In the last three games, Seifert has scored 42, 26 and 40 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen with his stunning form might have taken all the spotlight but that doesn’t change the fact Robert O’Donnell has had a phenomenal campaign and is the second highest run scorer in this tournament. Looking at his form, we believe he would have a good game and would score well in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Auckland 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Knights vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last four games have been won by teams who have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Peter Bocock, Frederick Walker, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Scott Johnston, Bharat Popli

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Henry Cooper Batter Joe Carter Batter Jeet Raval Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn Batter Kristian Clarke Bowler Tim Pringle Bowler Joe Walker Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have been brilliant in the first half of the campaign as they have three wins in the first five games and with 15 points, are currently second on the table.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

George Worker, Finn Allen, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell, Sean Solia (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Ryan Harrison, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Matt Gibson, Quinn Sunde, Simon Keene, Cole Briggs

Predicted Playing XI

George Worker Batter Finn Allen Batter William O Donnell Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Ryan Harrison All-rounder Sean Solia Batter Adithya Ashok Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have had a stunning campaign this far as they have four wins in five games and are currently at the top of the table.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have edged Northern Knights in this fixture in recent past. In the last five games, Auckland are 2-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season, Auckland won the game.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Northern Knights: 1

Auckland: 2

Northern Knights vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Northern Knights and Auckland were brilliant in the first half of the tournament as they headed into the break in sublime form. Auckland had a brilliant run in the 2024 Super Smash as they made the finals of the competition. On the other hand, Northern Knights struggled in the competition which can have an effect in the second half of the tournament. Both sides went head to head earlier in this tournament as Auckland dominated the game from start to finish. Auckland openers were stand out players in the game as they constituted a 196 runs opening partnership which took the game away from Northern Knights. Considering the form for both sides we believe this would be a long day for Northern Knights and Auckland openers would once again dominate the proceedings and will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Auckland List a Cobham Oval, Whangarei Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.802 Bet Now!

Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Katene Clarke to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Katene Clarke has been one of the most consistent players for Northern Knights this year. So far this tournament, he has scored 17, 38, 31 and 43 averaging 32.25. In the last game against Auckland, Clarke scored 31 off 28 balls which makes us believe he would be the top scorer in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen to be Auckland’s top batter

Finn Allen has had a stunning domestic season as he has been sensational in last few months in all formats. With 387 runs, Allen is the leading run scorer in this tournament and in the last game against Northern Knights, Allen scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Kristian Clarke has been superb this season as he has spearheaded Northern Knight’s bowling attack with sublime poise. With nine wickets thus far, Clarke is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler

Danru Ferns was phenomenal in the Super Smash prior to this game as he continued his brilliant form and helped his team make the finals. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Auckland in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.