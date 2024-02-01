NDS (Northern Knights) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction
NDS
43%
Chance of Winning
AUCA
57%
List a
Cobham Oval
Facts:
- With 387 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer in this tournament.
- With nine wickets, Kristian Clarke is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights in this tournament.
Northern Knights vs Auckland Chance of Winning
Auckland have been sensational in limited format cricket as they ended the first half of the campaign with four wins in five games and are at the top of the table. They had a sensational run in the Super Smash as they went all the way. Looking at the form of their batters, we expect another strong finish for Auckland in this tournament.
On the other hand, Northern Knights had a strong finish in the first half of the campaign as they are second on the table but they had a underwhelming campaign in the Super Smash as they were knocked out of the competition in the group stage. It would be hard for Northern Knights to replicate their first half form especially after a long break. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 43%
- Auckland’s chances of winning - 57%
Northern Knights vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Tim Seifert has been brilliant for Northern Knights in this competition as he has been scoring runs consistently in the tournament. In the last game against Auckland, Seifert scored 26 off 36 balls. In the last three games, Seifert has scored 42, 26 and 40 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Finn Allen with his stunning form might have taken all the spotlight but that doesn’t change the fact Robert O’Donnell has had a phenomenal campaign and is the second highest run scorer in this tournament. Looking at his form, we believe he would have a good game and would score well in the upcoming fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Knights Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Auckland Opening Partnership Over 27.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Auckland
Northern Knights vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last four games have been won by teams who have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Peter Bocock, Frederick Walker, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Scott Johnston, Bharat Popli
Predicted Playing XI
|
Katene Clarke
|
Batter
|
Henry Cooper
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
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Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Tim Seifert
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Wicket-keeper
|
Brett Hampton
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Kuggeleijn
|
Batter
|
Kristian Clarke
|
Bowler
|
Tim Pringle
|
Bowler
|
Joe Walker
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights have been brilliant in the first half of the campaign as they have three wins in the first five games and with 15 points, are currently second on the table.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
George Worker, Finn Allen, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell, Sean Solia (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Ryan Harrison, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Matt Gibson, Quinn Sunde, Simon Keene, Cole Briggs
Predicted Playing XI
|
George Worker
|
Batter
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
William O Donnell
|
Batter
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ryan Harrison
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All-rounder
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
|
Louis Delport
|
Bowler
|
Ben Lister
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland have had a stunning campaign this far as they have four wins in five games and are currently at the top of the table.
Northern Knights vs Auckland Head to Head
Auckland have edged Northern Knights in this fixture in recent past. In the last five games, Auckland are 2-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season, Auckland won the game.
Head to Head (Last five games)
Northern Knights: 1
Auckland: 2
Northern Knights vs Auckland Betting Odds
Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights
Northern Knights and Auckland were brilliant in the first half of the tournament as they headed into the break in sublime form. Auckland had a brilliant run in the 2024 Super Smash as they made the finals of the competition. On the other hand, Northern Knights struggled in the competition which can have an effect in the second half of the tournament. Both sides went head to head earlier in this tournament as Auckland dominated the game from start to finish. Auckland openers were stand out players in the game as they constituted a 196 runs opening partnership which took the game away from Northern Knights. Considering the form for both sides we believe this would be a long day for Northern Knights and Auckland openers would once again dominate the proceedings and will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Auckland
List a
Cobham Oval, Whangarei
Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Team Batters
Katene Clarke to be Northern Knights’s top batter
Katene Clarke has been one of the most consistent players for Northern Knights this year. So far this tournament, he has scored 17, 38, 31 and 43 averaging 32.25. In the last game against Auckland, Clarke scored 31 off 28 balls which makes us believe he would be the top scorer in the upcoming game.
Finn Allen to be Auckland’s top batter
Finn Allen has had a stunning domestic season as he has been sensational in last few months in all formats. With 387 runs, Allen is the leading run scorer in this tournament and in the last game against Northern Knights, Allen scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers
Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’s top bowler
Kristian Clarke has been superb this season as he has spearheaded Northern Knight’s bowling attack with sublime poise. With nine wickets thus far, Clarke is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler
Danru Ferns was phenomenal in the Super Smash prior to this game as he continued his brilliant form and helped his team make the finals. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Auckland in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Auckland
- Northern Knights to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
- Auckland to win @ 1.74 (PariMatch)
Parimatch