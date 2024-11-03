NDS (Northern Knights) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction
NDS
35%
Chance of Winning
AUCA
65%
List a
Seddon Park
Facts:
- With 133 runs, Henry Cooper is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.
- With 15 wickets, Benjamin Lister was the leading wicket taker for Auckland in the last campaign.
Northern Knights vs Auckland Chance of Winning
Auckland have looked great thus far as they have been dominant in the group stages so far. With three wins in four games they have 13 points and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they went head to head against defending champions Canterbury and won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Unlike their opponents, Northern Knights have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they have one win in four games thus far and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Wellington. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 35%
- Auckland’ chances of winning - 65%
Northern Knights vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Sean Solia struggled to make a mark last season as he scored 168 runs in nine matches with an average of 21. In the last outing against Canterbury Solia scored 45 and was the top run scorer which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jeet Raval had a solid campaign last season as he scored 252 runs with an average of 36. He struggled so far this season as he scored 49 in three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 6C.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Fergus Lellman, Katene D Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Robert ODonnell, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Frederick Walker, Scott Johnston, Neil Wagner
Predicted Playing XI
|
Katene Clarke
|
Batter
|
Henry Cooper
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
All-rounder
|
Jeet Raval
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Brett Hampton
|
Batter
|
Robert O'Donnell
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Kuggeleijn
|
All-rounder
|
Kristian Clarke
|
Bowler
|
Scott Johnston
|
Bowler
|
Frederick Walker
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights have one win in four games. They lost the last game against Wellington and are currently fifth on the table.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
Sean Solia, Finn Allen (c), William O Donnell, Michael Sclanders, Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (wk), Simon Keene, Bevon Jacobs, Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
William O Donnell
|
Batter
|
Michael Sclanders
|
All-rounder
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jock McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Simon Keene
|
All-rounder
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
All-rounder
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
|
Louis Delport
|
Bowler
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland have had a solid campaign thus far as they have three wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table.
Northern Knights vs Auckland Head to Head
Auckland have had an upper hand against Northern Knights in this fixture 43-38. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Northern Knights : 38
Auckland: 43
Northern Knights vs Auckland Betting Odds
Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights
Auckland and Northern Knights head into this game in contrasting form as Auckland have been brilliant thus far as with three wins in four games they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand Northern Knights have struggled to find consistency thus far as they have won one win in four games and are currently fifth on the table. Last year both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils. In both games Auckland had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Auckland
List a
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Batters
Henry Cooper to be Northern Knights’ top batter
Even though Henry Cooper struggled in the last game, we are going to stick with him as with 133 runs thus far he is the top run scorer for Northern Knights thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Michael Sclanders to be Auckland’ top batter
Michael Sclanders has been the most consistent batsman for Auckland thus far with 203 runs he is the leading run scorer for Auckland thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Bowlers
Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler
Kristian Clarke had a sensational campaign last season as he was the star of the show and with 18 wickets last term. Even though he has struggled for consistency we believe he will bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler
Danru Ferns missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven as he has been the most consistent bowler for Auckland. In his last appearance he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Auckland
- Northern Knights to win - 2.30 (PariMatch)
- Auckland to win - 1.53 (PariMatch)
Parimatch