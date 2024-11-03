NDS (Northern Knights) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction NDS 35 % Chance of Winning AUCA 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.583 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Knights take on Auckland in the 14th game of the 2024-25 Ford Trophy at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 03 at 03:00 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Auckland have looked great thus far as they have been dominant in the group stages so far. With three wins in four games they have 13 points and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they went head to head against defending champions Canterbury and won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents, Northern Knights have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they have one win in four games thus far and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Wellington. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 35%

Auckland’ chances of winning - 65%

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Northern Knights vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Sean Solia struggled to make a mark last season as he scored 168 runs in nine matches with an average of 21. In the last outing against Canterbury Solia scored 45 and was the top run scorer which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jeet Raval had a solid campaign last season as he scored 252 runs with an average of 36. He struggled so far this season as he scored 49 in three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 6C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Fergus Lellman, Katene D Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Robert ODonnell, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Frederick Walker, Scott Johnston, Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Henry Cooper Batter Joe Carter All-rounder Jeet Raval All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Batter Robert O'Donnell All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Scott Johnston Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have one win in four games. They lost the last game against Wellington and are currently fifth on the table.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Sean Solia, Finn Allen (c), William O Donnell, Michael Sclanders, Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (wk), Simon Keene, Bevon Jacobs, Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Solia Batter Finn Allen Batter William O Donnell Batter Michael Sclanders All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Jock McKenzie Batter Simon Keene All-rounder Bevon Jacobs All-rounder Adithya Ashok Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have had a solid campaign thus far as they have three wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have had an upper hand against Northern Knights in this fixture 43-38. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Northern Knights : 38

Auckland: 43

Northern Knights vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Auckland and Northern Knights head into this game in contrasting form as Auckland have been brilliant thus far as with three wins in four games they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand Northern Knights have struggled to find consistency thus far as they have won one win in four games and are currently fifth on the table. Last year both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils. In both games Auckland had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Batters

Henry Cooper to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Even though Henry Cooper struggled in the last game, we are going to stick with him as with 133 runs thus far he is the top run scorer for Northern Knights thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Sclanders to be Auckland’ top batter

Michael Sclanders has been the most consistent batsman for Auckland thus far with 203 runs he is the leading run scorer for Auckland thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Kristian Clarke had a sensational campaign last season as he was the star of the show and with 18 wickets last term. Even though he has struggled for consistency we believe he will bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven as he has been the most consistent bowler for Auckland. In his last appearance he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.