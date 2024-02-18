NDS (Northern Knights) vs CKI (Canterbury) Match Prediction NDS 42 % Chance of Winning CKI 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.802 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Knights take on Canterbury in the 29th game of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 18 at 03:00 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Canterbury’s turn around in the second half of the season has been nothing short of sensational. After three defeats in the first four games, Canterbury has been unbeaten in the next five games and with 24 points are currently at the top of the table. In the last game, they dismantled Central Districts as they won the game by183 runs.

On the other hand, Northern Knights have struggled in the business end of the campaign as they are winless in the last three games. With 22 points thus far, Northern Knights are currently second on the table and need a win to confirm a playoff spot this season. As per our calculations, Canterbury are firm favourites in this fixture.

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 42%

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 58%

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Northern Knights vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Katene Clarke has failed to find consistency this season. In the last three games, Clarke has scored 4, 3 and 0 which showcases his struggles in the last few games. So far this season, Clarke has scored 152 runs with an average of 19 which is pretty low for a top order batsman which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Mitchell Hay did not have a great outing in the last game he has been pretty consistent throughout the tournament and has been giving us a good pay out this term. So far this season Hay has scored 242 runs with an average of 30.25 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights to win 2.04 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury to win 1.79 Bet on 1xBet Northern Knights to win 2.04 Bet on Dafabet

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last four games have been won by teams who have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Katene D Clarke, Henry Cooper (wk), Joe Carter, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Peter Drysdale, Tim Pringle, Kristian Clarke, Matthew Fisher, Joe Walker, Ewald Schreuder, Frederick Walker, Peter Bocock

Predicted Playing XI

Jeet Raval Batter Katene D Clarke Batter Joe Carter Batter Peter Drysdale Batter Henry Cooper Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton All-rounder Tim Pringle Batter Kristian Clarke Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Ewald Schreuder Bowler Joe Walker Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights had an impressive start to the campaign but since the restart they have failed to find the footing and are winless in the last three games. With 22 points, Northern Knights are currently second on the table.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Hay (wk), Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Ish Sodhi, Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall, Bevon Jacobs, Rhys Mariu

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Nicholls Batter Chad Bowes Batter Leo Carter Batter Cole McConchie All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Angus McKenzie All-rounder Michael Rippon Bowler Ish Sodhi All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler Ed Nuttall Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

After a slow start to the season, Canterbury has managed to turn things around and are unbeaten in the last five matches. With 24 points, Canterbury are currently at the top of the table.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury and Northern Knights have an identical record in this fixture in the last five matches (1-1). Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Northern Knights: 1

Canterbury: 1

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Canterbury and Northern Knights head into this penultimate game with both sides needing a win to qualify for the playoffs. Both sides head into this game in contrasting form, Northern Knights are winless in the last three games and on the other hand Canterbury are unbeaten in the second half of the season. One of the main reasons for Northern Knights struggles especially in the second half of the campaign is the fact they haven’t got a good start in games. In each of the last five matches, Northern Knights have conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand Canterbury openers have been brilliant in the last three games as they have managed an opening stand of 88, 43 and 73 and in all three matches they have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game against Northern Knights.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury List a Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui South Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Canterbury Kings Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.802 Bet Now!

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Team Batters

Brett Hampton to be Northern Knights’s top batter

One of the main reasons for Northern Knights struggles in the second half of the campaign is the fact no batsman have been consistent for Northern Knights in the last few games. Brett Hampton has been phenomenal this season and with 346 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leo Carter to be Canterbury’s top batter

Leo Carter has single handedly turned the season around for Canterbury as he has been instrumental in the last few games. In the last two matches, Carter has scored 80 against Auckland and 107 against Central Districts which makes him our top scorer in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Team Bowlers

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Kristian Clarke once again even though he did not have a great outing in the last game. He has been consistent in this campaign and with 18 wickets thus far, Clarke is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Much like his counterpart Leo Carter, Zakary Foulkes impact in the second half of the campaign cannot be discounted. In the last three games, Foulkes has taken eight wickets and has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the second half of the season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.