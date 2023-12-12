NDS (Northern Knights) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction NDS 45 % Chance of Winning CST 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.954 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Knights and Central Districts take centre stage in the fifth round of fixtures of the 2023 Ford Cup at the Cobham Oval, Whangarei. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 12 at 3:00 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Northern Knights had a cracking start to the tournament as they won the first two games and bagged maximum points. Since then, Northern Knights have failed to register a single win in the last two matches. Their third game against Otago was suspended due to rain and in the last game, they got outplayed by Auckland as Auckland scored 307 runs and eventually won the game by 54 runs.

On the other hand, the defending champions had a slow start to the tournament as they lost the opening game. Since then, Central Districts have won two of the last three matches. In the last game, their bowlers had a phenomenal outing as Otago was bowled out for 154 and Central Districts won the game by 82 runs. As per our calculations, Central Districts are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 45%

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 55%

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Northern Knights vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Henry Cooper had a phenomenal season last year as he scored 263 with an average of 52.60 but has failed to carry on his form into this season. Even though Cooper scored 28 runs in the last game, he hasn’t looked convincing at all in this tournament. In the opening fixture against Central Districts, even though Northern Knights won the game, Cooper scored mere 9 off 24 balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

The Central Districts skipper had a sensational start to the campaign as he scored 93 in the opening game but since then have struggled to make an impact. In the second game against Canterbury, Dane Clever got out for a duck and in the last game, he scored two off 14 balls which makes us believe Clever would struggle to score well in the upcoming game against Northern Knights.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights to win 1.80 Bet on 1xBet Central Districts to win 1.95 Bet on Parimatch Northern Knights to win 1.84 Bet on Dafabet

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had an upper hand at this venue, two of the last three matches have been won by team batting first. We believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Colin de Grandhomme, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Bocock, Tim Seifert (Wk), Anurag Verma, Brett Hampton, Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Zak Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Jeet Raval Batter Henry Cooper Batter Sandeep Patel Batter Joe Carter Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Kristian Clarke All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn Bowler Brett Hampton All-rounder Katene Clarke Bowler Zak Gibson Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have had a phenomenal start to the campaign but they surrendered their unbeaten run against Auckland. Northern Knights are second on the table, a point above Central Districts who occupy the third spot.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Bayley Wiggins (Wk), Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole, Bevan Small, Ben Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Greg Hay Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Ben Smith Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson All-rounder William Clark All-rounder Doug Bracewell All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Bevan Small Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

The Central Districts lost the opening game of the season but bounced back as they are unbeaten in the last three matches and with 10 points are currently third on the table.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Head to Head

Central Districts have had an upper hand in this fixture against Northern Knights in the last five matches (3-1). Both sides went head to head this season, Northern Knights won the game by 28 runs.

Head to Head: (Last five matches)

Northern Knights Win: 1

Central Districts win: 3

Draw/NR: 1

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Central Districts and Northern Knights head into this game in contrasting forms. On one hand, Central Districts lost the opening game but since then they are unbeaten in the last three matches. On the other hand, Northern Knights had a stunning start to the season but in the last match, they surrendered their unbeaten run against Auckland and would be looking for a response in the upcoming game. Both sides went head to head in the season opener and even though Northern Districts won the match, Central Districts had a better opening stand in the game. In two of three matches so far, Central Districts have had a better opening partnership in games. On the other hand Northern Districts have conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the three matches and what makes this tip even more enticing is the fact, Northern Knights conceded 196 runs opening partnership in the last game against Auckland which makes us believe Central District would have a better opening stand in the upcoming fixture.

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Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Team Batters

Brett Hampton to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Brett Hampton has had a scintillating start to the campaign as he has been one of the most consistent players for Northern Knights in this tournament. Hampton has already scored two half centuries which includes an unbeaten 88 in the opening game against Central Districts which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Brad Schmulian to be Central Districts’s top batter

Brad Schmulian had an underwhelming start to the tournament as he failed to score well in the opening fixture. But in the last two matches, it seems as if Schmulian has found his form which saw him score 405 runs in the last tournament. In the last two matches, Schmulian has scored 43 and 51 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Kristian Clarke has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has been pretty consistent for Northern Knights. In three matches, Clarke has ended up with 2/33, 3/42 and 1/43 and with six wickets, is the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Raymond Toole to be Central Districts’s top bowler

We are going to stick to our guns and will back Raymond Toole one more time. With seven wickets, Toole is the leading wicket taker for Central Districts in this tournament. In the last game, Toole continued his dominance as he ended up with 2/15 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.