NDS (Northern Knights) vs OVO (Otago) Match Prediction
NDS
67%
Chance of Winning
OVO
33%
List a
Seddon Park
Facts:
- With 408 runs, Hamish Rutherford was the leading run scorer for Otago in the tournament last year.
- With 349 runs, Tim Seifert was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in the last tournament.
Northern Knights vs Otago Chance of Winning
Northern Knights have had a cracking start to the tournament as they have won the first two fixtures thus far and are the only unbeaten team in this tournament. After defeating Central Districts in the opening game, they went head to head against Wellington in the last game. Wellington were bowled out for 198 as Northern Knights won the game with six wickets to spare.
Otago had a double header against Auckland at the start of the tournament. Otago upset the odds in the opening game as they won the game by 42 runs but in the second game, Auckland hit back as Otago failed to defend a par score of 268, Auckland won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are firm favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 67%
- Otago’s chances of winning - 33%
Northern Knights vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Henry Cooper had a phenomenal season last year as he scored 263 with an average of 52.60 but has failed to carry on his form into this season. Cooper has struggled to get going in the first two matches scoring nine in the season opening against defending champions Central Districts and in the last game he scored 15 against Wellington which makes us believe Cooper would have a tough outing and would score low in the upcoming game.
Dean Foxcroft did not have the best of games in the season opener against Auckland as he scored 18 runs in this game. In the second game, Foxcroft scored a brilliant half century as he helped his side post a decent first innings score of 268. Foxcroft was sublime last year against Northern Knights as in two matches, he managed to score 30 and 47 which makes us believe Foxcroft would score well in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Otago Match Toss Prediction
Historically the team bowling first has dominated the game at the venue. Seven of the last ten matches have been won by team bowling first. Considering the temperatures would be pretty low in the morning, we believe both teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 90% chances of disruptions we expect showers during the game which could have a detrimental impact. Maximum temperature is expected to be 4C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 2C.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Colin de Grandhomme, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Bocock, Tim Seifert (Wk), Anurag Verma, Brett Hampton, Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Zak Gibson
Predicted Playing XI
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Jeet Raval
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Batter
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Henry Cooper
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Batter
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Sandeep Patel
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Batter
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Joe Carter
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Batter
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Tim Seifert
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Wicket-keeper
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Kristian Clarke
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All-rounder
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Scott Kuggeleijn
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Bowler
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Brett Hampton
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All-rounder
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Katene Clarke
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Bowler
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Zak Gibson
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Bowler
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Matthew Fisher
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Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights have had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they have a perfect record after two rounds of fixtures. They remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Jake Gibson, Jamal Todd, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hamish Rutherford
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Batter
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Dean Foxcroft
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Batter
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Thorn Parkes
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Batter
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Ollie White
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All-rounder
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Max Chu
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Wicket-keeper
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Dale Phillips
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All-rounder
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Llew Johnson
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Bowler
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Travis Muller
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All-rounder
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Ben Lockrose
|
Bowler
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Matthew Bacon
|
Bowler
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Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago upset the odds in the first game as against all odds they managed to beat Auckland but in the return fixture, they were humiliated by Auckland in the last game as they were beaten with seven wickets to spare.
Northern Knights vs Otago Head to Head
Northern Knights have had an upper hand in this fixture against Otago in recent history. Northern Knights have posted three wins in the last five matches. Last year both sides went head to head twice, both sides shared the spoils.
Head to Head: (Last five matches)
Northern Knights Win: 3
Otago win: 2
Draw/NR: 0
Northern Knights vs Otago Betting Odds
Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Otago
Otago and Northern Knights headed into this tournament in contrasting forms as Northern Knights had a phenomenal run in the Plunket Shield and are top of the table on the other hand Otago have struggled in Plunket Shield as they remain winless in the tournament. In the Ford Cup, Northern Knights have managed to transfer their form from tests to ODI as they have two wins in the first two matches. Last year when both sides went head to head at this venue, Northern Knights openers did all the talking as they posted a stunning opening partnership of 148 as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. In the last game against Wellington once again Northern Knights openers stole the show as they posted a 77 run opening stand as they won the game with six wickets to spare. Looking at the form of both sides, we believe Northern Knights would have a better opening stand than Otago in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Otago
List a
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Northern Knights vs Otago Top Team Batters
Tim Seifert to be Northern Knights’s top batter
Tim Seifert hasn't had a great start to the tournament but played well in the last game against Wellington as he ended up with 42 off 39 balls. Last year, Seifert was at his brilliant best against Otago as he managed to score 80 and 47 in two head to head games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hamish Rutherford to be Otago’s top batter
Even though Hamish Rutherford did not have a great outing in the last game against Auckland we are still going to stick with him in the upcoming game. Rutherford was sensational against Northern Knights last season as he scored 57 and 120 in the two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Otago Top Team Bowlers
Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’s top bowler
Scott Kuggeleijn has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he was sensational in Punklet Shield and in the last game he ended up with 3/40 against Wellington. In the last head to head game, Kuggeleijn ended up with 2/35 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Bacon to be Otago’s top bowler
Even though Matthew Bacon failed to get breakthroughs in the last game, he was phenomenal and the most economical bowler in the game and was unlucky not to get any wickets in the game. In the opening match against Auckland, Bacon ended up with 5/38 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Knights
- Northern Knights to win @ 1.49 (PariMatch)
- Otago to win @ 2.39 (PariMatch)
Parimatch