NDS (Northern Knights) vs WFI (Wellington) Match Prediction NDS 63 % Chance of Winning WFI 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.125 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Knights and Wellington take centre stage in the second round of fixtures of the 2023 Ford Cup at the Seddon Park Stadium, Hamilton. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 29 at 3:30 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Northern Knights managed to put aside the disappointments of last season as they registered a statement win against the defending champions in the season opener. Northern Knights opted to bat first and posted 272 runs. Central Districts were bowled out for 244 as Northern Knights dominated the proceedings from the word go and eventually won the game by 28 runs.

Wellington had an underwhelming campaign last year as they ended up sixth on the table. Once again this season Wellington had an underpar performance in the season opener against Canterbury as they failed to chase down 220 runs and were bowled out for 157. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 63%

Wellington’s chances of winning - 37%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northern Knights vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

As expected Katene Clarke’s struggles in Plunket Shield continued in the Ford Cup as he scored 17 runs off 31 balls against Central Districts. In the last five ODI matches, Clarke averages 10.8 runs which is way below the expectations. In the opening fixture, once again Clarke failed to show up as he was dismissed for 17 against Central Districts which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Troy Johnson had a disappointing campaign last year as in nine matches, Johnson managed to score 163 with an average of 20.37 which is pretty underwhelming. Johnson failed to show up in both games against Northern Knights as in the first game he was dismissed for 13 and in the second game he could only score 12 runs as Wellington lost the games by 33 runs. We believe Johnson would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington to win 2.23 Bet on Parimatch Northern Knights to win 1.61 Bet on 1xBet Wellington to win 2.24 Bet on Dafabet

Northern Knights vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team bowling first has dominated the game at the venue. Seven of the last ten matches have been won by team bowling first. Considering the temperatures would be pretty low in the morning, we believe both teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we expect snow showers during the game which could have a detrimental impact. Maximum temperature is expected to be 1C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be -1C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Colin de Grandhomme, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Bocock, Tim Seifert (Wk), Anurag Verma, Brett Hampton, Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Zak Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Jeet Raval Batter Henry Cooper Batter Sandeep Patel Batter Joe Carter Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Kristian Clarke All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn Bowler Brett Hampton All-rounder Katene Clarke Bowler Zak Gibson Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights had a brilliant start to the tournament as they beat Central Districts, Northern Knights won the game by 28 runs.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Gareth Severin, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly Batter Nick Greenwood All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Ian McPeake All-rounder Logan van Beek Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington had a disappointing campaign last year and have kick started this campaign with a defeat against last year’s finalist Canterbury.

Northern Knights vs Wellington Head to Head

Wellington have had an upper hand in this fixture against Northern Knights in recent history. Wellington have posted two wins in the last five matches (2-1). Last year both sides went head to head twice, both sides shared the spoils.

Head to Head: (Last five matches)

Northern Knights Win: 1

Wellington win: 2

Draw/NR: 2

Northern Knights vs Wellington Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Wellington and Northern Knights headed into this tournament after a brilliant showing in the Plunket Shield, both sides had contrasting starts to this tournament. On one hand, Northern Knights managed to beat the defending champions Central Districts in the opening game and on other hand, Wellington failed to chase down a sub-par score of 220 against Canterbury as they lost the game by 63 runs. After an underwhelming performance in the last tournament, Wellington were expected to go deep in the tournament but after the opening game, the old problems have continued in this tournament as well. Wellington have conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three matches and have conceded a hundred run opening stand and a 50 run opening stand in the last five matches. In the last head to head game between Wellington and Northern Knights, Northern Knights openers destroyed Wellington bowling attack as they managed an opening partnership of 160 runs which makes us believe Northern Knights would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Wellington List a Seddon Park, Hamilton Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.14 Bet Now! Wellington Firebirds Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 6.05 Bet Now!

Northern Knights vs Wellington Top Team Batters

Tim Seifert to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Tim Seifert hasn't had a great start to the tournament, regardless we would go with him as he was phenomenal against Wellington last year. In the last game against Wellington, Seifert scored a century as Northern Knights beat Wellington by 33 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’s top batter

Tim Robinson was phenomenal against Canterbury as he scored a half century and was the leading run scorer for Wellington in the game. In the last game against Northern Knights, Robinson scored 33 which was his highest score in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Wellington Top Team Bowlers

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Kristian Clarke had a solid start to the tournament, Clarke ended up with 2/33 against Central Districts. Clarke was brilliant in the first game against Wellington last season as he ended up with 4/50 and even though he had an underwhelming performance in the return fixture, we would go with Clarke as our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Sears to be Wellington’s top bowler

This seems to be a breakout tournament for Ben Sears as Wellington has trusted the 25 year old to spearhead their bowling attack this season. Sears only had three appearances last season but one of them was against Northern Knights where he ended up with 4/41 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.