NDS (Northern Knights) vs WFI (Wellington) Match Prediction
NDS
63%
Chance of Winning
WFI
37%
List a
Seddon Park
Facts:
- With 15 wickets, Logan van Beek was the leading wicket taker for Wellington in the tournament last year.
- With 349 runs, Tim Seifert was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in the last tournament.
Northern Knights vs Wellington Chance of Winning
Northern Knights managed to put aside the disappointments of last season as they registered a statement win against the defending champions in the season opener. Northern Knights opted to bat first and posted 272 runs. Central Districts were bowled out for 244 as Northern Knights dominated the proceedings from the word go and eventually won the game by 28 runs.
Wellington had an underwhelming campaign last year as they ended up sixth on the table. Once again this season Wellington had an underpar performance in the season opener against Canterbury as they failed to chase down 220 runs and were bowled out for 157. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are firm favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 63%
- Wellington’s chances of winning - 37%
Northern Knights vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
As expected Katene Clarke’s struggles in Plunket Shield continued in the Ford Cup as he scored 17 runs off 31 balls against Central Districts. In the last five ODI matches, Clarke averages 10.8 runs which is way below the expectations. In the opening fixture, once again Clarke failed to show up as he was dismissed for 17 against Central Districts which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Troy Johnson had a disappointing campaign last year as in nine matches, Johnson managed to score 163 with an average of 20.37 which is pretty underwhelming. Johnson failed to show up in both games against Northern Knights as in the first game he was dismissed for 13 and in the second game he could only score 12 runs as Wellington lost the games by 33 runs. We believe Johnson would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Wellington to win
Northern Knights to win
Wellington to win
Northern Knights vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction
Historically the team bowling first has dominated the game at the venue. Seven of the last ten matches have been won by team bowling first. Considering the temperatures would be pretty low in the morning, we believe both teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 70% chances of disruptions we expect snow showers during the game which could have a detrimental impact. Maximum temperature is expected to be 1C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be -1C.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Colin de Grandhomme, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Bocock, Tim Seifert (Wk), Anurag Verma, Brett Hampton, Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Zak Gibson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
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Henry Cooper
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Batter
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Sandeep Patel
|
Batter
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Joe Carter
|
Batter
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Tim Seifert
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Wicket-keeper
|
Kristian Clarke
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All-rounder
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Scott Kuggeleijn
|
Bowler
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Brett Hampton
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All-rounder
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Katene Clarke
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Bowler
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Zak Gibson
|
Bowler
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Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights had a brilliant start to the tournament as they beat Central Districts, Northern Knights won the game by 28 runs.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Gareth Severin, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden
Predicted Playing XI
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Tim Robinson
|
Batter
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Troy Johnson
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Batter
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Nick Kelly
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Batter
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Nick Greenwood
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All-rounder
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Callum McLachlan
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Wicket-keeper
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Michael Bracewell
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All-rounder
|
Nathan Smith
|
Bowler
|
Ian McPeake
|
All-rounder
|
Logan van Beek
|
Bowler
|
Peter Younghusband
|
Bowler
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Michael Snedden
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington had a disappointing campaign last year and have kick started this campaign with a defeat against last year’s finalist Canterbury.
Northern Knights vs Wellington Head to Head
Wellington have had an upper hand in this fixture against Northern Knights in recent history. Wellington have posted two wins in the last five matches (2-1). Last year both sides went head to head twice, both sides shared the spoils.
Head to Head: (Last five matches)
Northern Knights Win: 1
Wellington win: 2
Draw/NR: 2
Northern Knights vs Wellington Betting Odds
Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Wellington and Northern Knights headed into this tournament after a brilliant showing in the Plunket Shield, both sides had contrasting starts to this tournament. On one hand, Northern Knights managed to beat the defending champions Central Districts in the opening game and on other hand, Wellington failed to chase down a sub-par score of 220 against Canterbury as they lost the game by 63 runs. After an underwhelming performance in the last tournament, Wellington were expected to go deep in the tournament but after the opening game, the old problems have continued in this tournament as well. Wellington have conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three matches and have conceded a hundred run opening stand and a 50 run opening stand in the last five matches. In the last head to head game between Wellington and Northern Knights, Northern Knights openers destroyed Wellington bowling attack as they managed an opening partnership of 160 runs which makes us believe Northern Knights would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Wellington
List a
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Northern Knights vs Wellington Top Team Batters
Tim Seifert to be Northern Knights’s top batter
Tim Seifert hasn't had a great start to the tournament, regardless we would go with him as he was phenomenal against Wellington last year. In the last game against Wellington, Seifert scored a century as Northern Knights beat Wellington by 33 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tim Robinson to be Wellington’s top batter
Tim Robinson was phenomenal against Canterbury as he scored a half century and was the leading run scorer for Wellington in the game. In the last game against Northern Knights, Robinson scored 33 which was his highest score in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Wellington Top Team Bowlers
Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’s top bowler
Kristian Clarke had a solid start to the tournament, Clarke ended up with 2/33 against Central Districts. Clarke was brilliant in the first game against Wellington last season as he ended up with 4/50 and even though he had an underwhelming performance in the return fixture, we would go with Clarke as our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Sears to be Wellington’s top bowler
This seems to be a breakout tournament for Ben Sears as Wellington has trusted the 25 year old to spearhead their bowling attack this season. Sears only had three appearances last season but one of them was against Northern Knights where he ended up with 4/41 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Knights
- Northern Knights to win @ 1.61 (PariMatch)
- Wellington to win @ 2.23 (PariMatch)
Parimatch