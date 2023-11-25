Otago vs Auckland Match Prediction OVO 55 % Chance of Winning AUCA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.255 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago and Auckland take centre stage in the opening round of fixtures of the 2023 Ford Cup at the Queen's Park, Invercargill. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 25 at 3:30 AM IST.

Otago vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Otago was one of the surprise packages of the tournament last year as they ended up third on the table and qualified for the playoffs. Otago went head to head against Canterbury in the qualifying round in the playoffs which ended up being a one sided affair as Canterbury posted 350 runs, Otago was bowled out for 221 as they eventually lost the game by 129 runs.

Auckland had a disappointing campaign last year as they ended up fifth on the table and were eventually knocked out in the group stages. Auckland had an horrific start to the campaign as they were winless in the first five matches. Even though they managed to win three of the next five games, Auckland ended up with 19 points, four points shy of Otago who finished third on the table. As per our calculations, Otago are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago’s chances of winning - 55%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 45%

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Otago vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

William O Donnell had an underwhelming campaign last year as he ended up with 182 runs in nine matches with an average of 26. O’Donnell scored two half centuries, one of them was in the head to head game against Auckland. O’Donnell played a blinder as he scored an unbeaten 76 in the game which makes us believe O'Donnell would score well in the upcoming game.

Dean Foxcroft had a horrific campaign last year, in ten matches, Foxcroft managed to score 143 runs with an average of 17.87 which is pretty low. Last year both sides went head to head in the group stages and Foxcroft once again failed to show up as he could only score 3 off 13 balls. This season, Foxcroft once again has struggled in Plunket Shield which makes us believe he will fail to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland to win 1.57 Bet on Parimatch Otago to win 2.32 Bet on 1xBet Auckland to win 1.64 Bet on Dafabet

Otago vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

This would be the first men’s ODI game that would be hosted in Invercargill. We expect clear weather for the game which we believe would temp teams to bat first at the venue and create pressure for the chasing team which could be tricky for the chasing team considering this is the opening game for both sides in this competition.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Jake Gibson, Jamal Todd, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Ollie White All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Dale Phillips All-rounder Jake Gibson Bowler Andrew Hazeldine All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago head into this campaign after a solid performance last year. Otago bagged four wins in the group stages and finished third on the table. In the playoffs they were outplayed by Canterbury as Otago was knocked out in the qualifiers.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Finn Allen, Quinn Sunde (Wk), Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI

George Worker Batter William O'Donnell Batter Robert O'Donnell Batter Sean Solia Batter Cole Briggs Wicket-keeper Finn Allen Batter Benjamin Lister Bowler Danru Ferns All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler Matthew Gibson Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland had an underwhelming campaign last year as they were winless in the first five games. Even though Auckland won three of the last five games, they ended up fifth on the table and were eventually knocked out in the group stages.

Otago vs Auckland Head to Head

Otago have had a slight edge against Auckland in recent history (2-1). Last year both sides went head to head twice. Otago overpowered Auckland in the first game as they won the match with six wickets to spare, the second match got suspended due to rain.

Head to Head: (Last Five Matches)

Otago Win: 2

Auckland win: 1

Draw/NR: 2

Otago vs Auckland Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Auckland and Otago haven't had a great start to the season as both sides have struggled in the Plunket shield which can have a detrimental impact in this tournament. We feel Otago are more accustomed to dealing with adversities as even last year they had an horrible run in the Plunket Shield but managed to turn things around in the Ford Cup as they ended up third on the table and qualified for the playoffs last season. Otago are very much capable of repeating the feat this season. On the other hand, Auckland have had an underwhelming showing so far in the tests and we are unsure if they have what it takes to turn things around. Last year Auckland ended up fifth on the table and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they miss out on playoffs this term. In the last five ODI matches, Otago has managed a century opening partnership and a 50 run opening stand but what tilts this tip in their favour is the fact teams have struggled to score against them especially with the new ball as they have conceded an opening stand of 9, 7, 148, 8 and 5. We believe Otago will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and you should encash on this great opportunity to make some great financial benefits.

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Otago vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Hamish Rutherford to be Otago’s top batter

Hamish Rutherford was the main reason why Otago ended up third on the table and qualified for playoffs last year. Rutherford had a sensational season as in nine innings, he managed to score 408 runs and was the leading run scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia to be Auckland’s top batter

This pick would surprise a few as Sean Solia had a disappointing campaign last year and he failed to show up in the last game against Otago. In sports form is everything, Solia has been absolute class in Plunket Shield and is the leading run scorer for Auckland thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be Otago’s top bowler

With the absence of Michael Rae this season, we expect Jacob Duffy to pick up the mantle and spearhead Otago’s bowling attack this season. With 11 wickets, Duffy had a solid campaign last year and in this last game against Auckland, he ended up with 3/30 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland’s top bowler

When both sides went head to head last year, Auckland was blown away by Otago and the only bowler who managed to hold his own was Adithya Ashok as he ended up with 2/46. With 10 wickets, Ashok was the leading wicket taker for Auckland last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.