Otago vs Auckland Match Prediction OVO 55 % Chance of Winning AUCA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.352 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago takes on Auckland in the eliminator round of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the University Oval Ground, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 21 at 03:00 AM IST.

Otago vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Otago struggled at the start of the tournament but managed to turn things around and ended the campaign with four wins on the bounce which saw them rise up to second on the table. In the last game, Otago dominated the match against Wellington as Wellington were bowled out for 57 as Otago won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Auckland had a phenomenal start to the season but failed to turn up in the second half of the campaign as they lost three games in a row. But when it needed the most, Auckland played their socks off as they beat Wellington and Central Districts in the last two matches. As per our calculations, Otago are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago’s chances of winning - 55%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 45%

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Otago vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

If something is not broken then why should we fix it? In every Otago game we have picked Dean Foxcroft to score low and more often than not the bet has paid off. In the last three games, Foxcroft has scored 6, 11 and 5 and so far this season, Foxcroft has scored 148 runs which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Mark Chapman has played four games this season and his impact in the batting line up has been huge. Auckland headed into the last two matches needing maximum points to make the playoffs this season. Chapman scored 90 and 32 in those games as Auckland qualified for the playoffs. We believe Chapman would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Auckland 1.43 Bet on Parimatch

Otago vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease. Last three games have been won by teams batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Luke Georgeson, Jacob Cumming, Dean Foxcroft (c), Dale Phillips, Thorn Parkes, Llew Johnson, Max Chu (wk), Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Duffy, Travis Muller, Ollie White, Jarrod McKay, Jake Gibson, Jamal Todd, Hamish Rutherford

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Georgeson Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Thorn Parkes Batter Jacob Cumming All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Dale Phillips All-rounder Llew Johnson Bowler Matthew Bacon All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Otago Team Form

After a poor start to the campaign, Otago has managed to turn things around as they have won four games on the bounce as they ended the group stages with 27 points, two points off Canterbury.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Robert ODonnell (c), William O Donnell, Cam Fletcher (wk), Jock McKenzie, Lockie Ferguson, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, George Worker, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, Adithya Ashok, Quinn Sunde, Simon Keene, Cole Briggs, Matt Gibson, Nikith Perera, Angus Olliver

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Martin Guptill Batter Mark Chapman Batter Robert ODonnell All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper William O Donnell All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Jock McKenzie All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

After a brilliant start to the season, Auckland struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign. With two wins and two games, Auckland ended up third on the table.

Otago vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland and Otago went head to head twice this season and both sides managed to share the spoils. Otago have a slight edge against Auckland in the last five head to head games.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Otago: 2

Auckland: 1

Otago vs Auckland Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Auckland and Otago head into this game in contrasting form. Even though Auckland won the last two matches as they made the playoffs, they haven’t looked settled in the second half of the campaign which could play a major part in this knockout tie. On the other hand, Otago looked down and out after the first five games but managed to turn things around as they won four games on the bounce and ended up second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier in the campaign. In the first game, Otago managed to upset the odds as they battered Auckland in the opening game of the campaign. Otago had a better opening partnership on the day. In the second game, Auckland avenged their loss as they beat Otago with seven wickets to spare, Auckland had a better opening stand. Apart from the form, what makes this tip so enticing is the fact Otago have had a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Auckland List a University of Otago Oval, Dunedin Otago Volts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.35 Bet Now! Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.642 Bet Now!

Otago vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Thorn Parkes to be Otago’s top batter

Thorn Parkes has been in phenomenal form for Otago throughout the group stages. In the two games against Auckland, Parkes scored 51 and 78 and was the leading run scorer in the two matches. With 298 runs, Parkes is the leading run scorer for Otago this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Robert O’Donnell to be Auckland’s top batter

Robert O’ Donnell has been sensational for Auckland especially in the second half of the campaign as he is the main reason why Auckland has qualified for playoffs this term. In the last two matches, O’Donnell has scored 115 and 51 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Luke Georgeson to be Otago’s top bowler

They haven’t been a better bowler than Luke Georgeson in the last three games as he has been majestic for Otago in the second half of the campaign. In the last three matches, Georgeson has ended up with bowling figures of 5/37, 2/17 and 5/11 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Lister to be Auckland’s top bowler

Ben Lister has been terrific in the tail end of the campaign as he has been the most consistent bowler for Auckland in the second half of the campaign. In the last two matches, Lister ended the games with bowling figures of 2/59 and 3/36 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.