Otago vs Auckland Match Prediction
AUCA
45%
Chance of Winning
OVO
55%
List a
Eden Park Outer Oval
Facts:
- With 10 wickets, Adithya Ashok was the leading wicket taker for Auckland last year.
- With 408 runs, Hamish Rutherford was the leading run scorer in the tournament last year.
Otago vs Auckland Chance of Winning
Auckland’s form has been a cause of concern heading into this tournament. Prior to this tournament, Auckland had a very poor campaign in the Plunket Shield as they remain winless after four matches and are sixth on the table. In the opening fixture, they were swept aside by Otago which would make this tie even more enticing as Auckland would want to avenge the loss in the upcoming game.
Otago headed into this tournament after yet another disappointing campaign in the Plunket Shield. In the opening fixture, Otago pulled off a stunning upset as they posted a mammoth 302 runs against Auckland. Auckland was bowled out for 260 as Otago registered a comprehensive victory in the last game. As per our calculations, Otago are slight favourites in the upcoming game.
- Otago’s chances of winning - 55%
- Auckland’s chances of winning - 45%
Otago vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
As we predicted William O Donnell was sensational in the opening fixture against Otago as he scored 83 but could get his team over the line. Even though O’Donnell had a disappointing campaign last season he seems to find his form every time against Otago. O’Donnell has two half centuries against Otago in the last three matches which makes us believe O’Donnell would score well in the upcoming fixture.
Dean Foxcroft continued his horrific form in the Ford’s Trophy as once again he failed to show up in the season opener against Auckland. In the last 11 matches Foxcroft averages 17.89 which is pretty low. In the last two matches against Auckland, Foxcroft has managed to score 3 and 18 which makes us believe he would fail to score well in the upcoming tie against his nemesis.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Otago to win
Auckland to win
Otago to win
Otago vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction
The win percentage of teams batting first and bowling first is 50% but looking at the weather we believe the ball would move a lot in the morning which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Jake Gibson, Jamal Todd, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller
Predicted Playing XI
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Hamish Rutherford
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Batter
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Dean Foxcroft
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Batter
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Thorn Parkes
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Batter
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Ollie White
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All-rounder
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Max Chu
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Wicket-keeper
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Dale Phillips
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All-rounder
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Llew Johnson
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Bowler
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Travis Muller
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All-rounder
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Ben Lockrose
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Bowler
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Matthew Bacon
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Bowler
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Jacob Duffy
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Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago continued their brilliance in the group stages as they registered a comprehensive victory against Auckland in the season opener.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Finn Allen, Quinn Sunde (Wk), Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb
Predicted Playing XI
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George Worker
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Batter
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William O'Donnell
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Batter
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Robert O'Donnell
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Batter
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Sean Solia
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Batter
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Cole Briggs
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Wicket-keeper
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Finn Allen
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Batter
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Benjamin Lister
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Bowler
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Danru Ferns
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All-rounder
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Louis Delport
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Bowler
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Adithya Ashok
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Bowler
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Matthew Gibson
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Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland had a disappointing campaign last year as they finished sixth on the table. This season once again they have had an underwhelming start as they got outclassed by Otago in the season opener.
Otago vs Auckland Head to Head
Otago have had a slight edge against Auckland in recent history (2-1). Last year both sides went head to head twice. Otago overpowered Auckland in the first game as they won the match with six wickets to spare, the second match got suspended due to rain.
Head to Head: (Last Five Matches)
Otago Win: 2
Auckland win: 1
Draw/NR: 2
Otago vs Auckland Betting Odds
Otago to have a better opening partnership than Auckland
Auckland and Otago haven't had a great start to the season as both sides have struggled in the Plunket shield which can have a detrimental impact in this tournament. We feel Otago are more accustomed to dealing with adversities as even last year they had an horrible run in the Plunket Shield but managed to turn things around in the Ford Cup as they ended up third on the table and qualified for the playoffs last season. On the other hand, Auckland have had an underwhelming showing so far in the tests and we are unsure if they have what it takes to turn things around. In the last five matches, Otago have managed two hundred runs openings stand and a fifty run opening partnership and what makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Otago had a better opening stand in the opening fixture against Auckland which makes us believe Otago would once again stamp its authority and post a better opening partnership than Auckland one more time.
Otago vs Auckland
List a
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Otago vs Auckland Top Team Batters
Hamish Rutherford to be Otago’s top batter
Hamish Rutherford had a solid start to the season as he scored 44 in the opening game against Auckland as Otago registered an impressive victory.Rutherford was sensational last year as he scored 408 runs and was the leading run scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sean Solia to be Auckland’s top batter
Even though Sean Solia did not have a great game, we are going to back him one more time. We expect Solia to lead the way for Auckland in this tournament like he did in Plunket Shield. Solia has been absolute class in Plunket Shield and is the leading run scorer for Auckland thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers
Matthew Bacon to be Otago’s top bowler
Matthew Bacon was exceptional in the opening game as it was the best individual performance we witnessed in the opening round of fixtures, Bacon ended up with 5/38 against Auckland in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming fixture.
Adithya Ashok to be Auckland’s top bowler
If something is not broken then why fix it, we are going to stick to our pick once again in the upcoming game as Adithya Ashok once against showcased his class in the opening fixture as he ended up with 2/60 and was the leading wicket taker in the game for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Otago
- Otago to win @ 2.16 (PariMatch)
- Auckland to win @ 1.65 (PariMatch)
Parimatch