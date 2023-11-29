Otago vs Auckland Match Prediction AUCA 45 % Chance of Winning OVO 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago and Auckland take centre stage once again in the second round of fixtures of the 2023 Ford Cup at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 29 at 3:30 AM IST.

Otago vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Auckland’s form has been a cause of concern heading into this tournament. Prior to this tournament, Auckland had a very poor campaign in the Plunket Shield as they remain winless after four matches and are sixth on the table. In the opening fixture, they were swept aside by Otago which would make this tie even more enticing as Auckland would want to avenge the loss in the upcoming game.

Otago headed into this tournament after yet another disappointing campaign in the Plunket Shield. In the opening fixture, Otago pulled off a stunning upset as they posted a mammoth 302 runs against Auckland. Auckland was bowled out for 260 as Otago registered a comprehensive victory in the last game. As per our calculations, Otago are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago’s chances of winning - 55%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 45%

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Otago vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

As we predicted William O Donnell was sensational in the opening fixture against Otago as he scored 83 but could get his team over the line. Even though O’Donnell had a disappointing campaign last season he seems to find his form every time against Otago. O’Donnell has two half centuries against Otago in the last three matches which makes us believe O’Donnell would score well in the upcoming fixture.

Dean Foxcroft continued his horrific form in the Ford’s Trophy as once again he failed to show up in the season opener against Auckland. In the last 11 matches Foxcroft averages 17.89 which is pretty low. In the last two matches against Auckland, Foxcroft has managed to score 3 and 18 which makes us believe he would fail to score well in the upcoming tie against his nemesis.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago to win 2.16 Bet on Parimatch Auckland to win 1.57 Bet on 1xBet Otago to win 2.36 Bet on Dafabet

Otago vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

The win percentage of teams batting first and bowling first is 50% but looking at the weather we believe the ball would move a lot in the morning which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Jake Gibson, Jamal Todd, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Thorn Parkes Batter Ollie White All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Dale Phillips All-rounder Llew Johnson Bowler Travis Muller All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago continued their brilliance in the group stages as they registered a comprehensive victory against Auckland in the season opener.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Finn Allen, Quinn Sunde (Wk), Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI

George Worker Batter William O'Donnell Batter Robert O'Donnell Batter Sean Solia Batter Cole Briggs Wicket-keeper Finn Allen Batter Benjamin Lister Bowler Danru Ferns All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler Matthew Gibson Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland had a disappointing campaign last year as they finished sixth on the table. This season once again they have had an underwhelming start as they got outclassed by Otago in the season opener.

Otago vs Auckland Head to Head

Otago have had a slight edge against Auckland in recent history (2-1). Last year both sides went head to head twice. Otago overpowered Auckland in the first game as they won the match with six wickets to spare, the second match got suspended due to rain.

Head to Head: (Last Five Matches)

Otago Win: 2

Auckland win: 1

Draw/NR: 2

Otago vs Auckland Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Auckland and Otago haven't had a great start to the season as both sides have struggled in the Plunket shield which can have a detrimental impact in this tournament. We feel Otago are more accustomed to dealing with adversities as even last year they had an horrible run in the Plunket Shield but managed to turn things around in the Ford Cup as they ended up third on the table and qualified for the playoffs last season. On the other hand, Auckland have had an underwhelming showing so far in the tests and we are unsure if they have what it takes to turn things around. In the last five matches, Otago have managed two hundred runs openings stand and a fifty run opening partnership and what makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Otago had a better opening stand in the opening fixture against Auckland which makes us believe Otago would once again stamp its authority and post a better opening partnership than Auckland one more time.

Otago vs Auckland List a Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Otago Volts Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.62 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.59 Bet Now!

Otago vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Hamish Rutherford to be Otago’s top batter

Hamish Rutherford had a solid start to the season as he scored 44 in the opening game against Auckland as Otago registered an impressive victory.Rutherford was sensational last year as he scored 408 runs and was the leading run scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia to be Auckland’s top batter

Even though Sean Solia did not have a great game, we are going to back him one more time. We expect Solia to lead the way for Auckland in this tournament like he did in Plunket Shield. Solia has been absolute class in Plunket Shield and is the leading run scorer for Auckland thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’s top bowler

Matthew Bacon was exceptional in the opening game as it was the best individual performance we witnessed in the opening round of fixtures, Bacon ended up with 5/38 against Auckland in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming fixture.

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland’s top bowler

If something is not broken then why fix it, we are going to stick to our pick once again in the upcoming game as Adithya Ashok once against showcased his class in the opening fixture as he ended up with 2/60 and was the leading wicket taker in the game for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.