Otago vs Canterbury Match Prediction OVO 55 % Chance of Winning CKI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.98 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.09 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.004 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago and Canterbury take centre stage once again in the 13th game of the 2023 Ford Cup at the Queen's Park, Invercargill. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 12 at 3:00 AM IST.

Otago vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Canterbury kicked off their campaign with an impressive win against Wellington but have failed to reach those heights since. Canterbury have lost three games in the row heading into this fixture. In the last game, Wellington avenged their loss, Wellington posted 247 runs on the scoreboard and Canterbury failed to chase down the target and eventually lost the game by 55 runs.

Much like their opponents, Otago has struggled to make a mark in this tournament. After pulling off a stunning upset against Auckland in the season opener, Otago has failed to win each of the last three games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game, Otago were overpowered by Central Districts as they lost the game by 82 runs. As per our calculations, Otago are slight favourites in this upcoming fixture.

Otago’s chances of winning - 55%

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Otago vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Matthew Boyle’s struggles have continued this season. After averaging 4.16 runs in the last campaign, Boyle once again failed to show up this year and his form has been a cause of concern for Canterbury. After scoring 47 against Central Districts and 34 against Auckland, it felt he might have turned a corner but that wasn’t the case as he failed to show up in the last game and scored 11 against Wellington which makes us believe Boyle would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

We are going to back Dean Foxcroft once again as he was one of few batsmen in the line up who ended up with a double figure score in what was an awful display by Otago against the defending champions Central Districts. So far in this tournament, Foxcroft has scored 18, 62 and 15. Even though he is yet to convert his starts into a match winning score, we believe he would come good in the upcoming game and would score well for Otago.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury to win 1.77 Bet on Parimatch Otago to win 2.00 Bet on 1xBet Canterbury to win 1.79 Bet on Dafabet

Otago vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Invercargill has hosted just one ODI game in the past which was won by the chasing team. We expect cloudy weather conditions especially at the start and with low temperatures, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 14C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Jake Gibson, Jamal Todd, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Thorn Parkes Batter Ollie White All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Dale Phillips All-rounder Llew Johnson Bowler Travis Muller All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago kicked off their campaign with a stunning win against Auckland, since then they are winless in the next three fixtures and with six points are currently fourth on the table, level on points with Wellington.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Angus McKenzie, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Dylan Hunter, Michael Rippon, Sean Davey, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (Wk), Tom Latham, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Michael Rae, William O'Rourke, Cameron Paul, Bevon Jacobs

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Nicholls Batter Chad Bowes Batter Ken McClure Batter Matt Boyle All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Michael Rippon All-rounder William O'Rourke Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Henry Shipley Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury head into this game after three straight losses. Canterbury won the opening game but their form has taken a nosedive since. With five points, Canterbury are sixth on the table.

Otago vs Canterbury Head to Head

Otago have dominated this fixture against Canterbury in recent history (4-1). Last year both sides went head to head thrice and Otago did a double in the group stages but Canterbury had the last laugh as they beat Otago in the playoffs.

Head to Head: (Last Five Matches)

Otago Win: 4

Canterbury win: 1

Draw/NR: 0

Otago vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Canterbury and Otago have had a disappointing start to the season as both sides have struggled to compete thus far. Canterbury won the opening game of the season and since then have lost three back to back games heading into this fixture. Otago, much like their opponents are winless in the last three games but are above Canterbury in the standings as the game against Northern KNights got suspended and points were shared. Even though Canterbury have been second best in games, one of the biggest positives for them has been the form of their openers who have more often than not provided good start in games. In the last four matches, Canterbury has managed an opening stand of 20, 87, 61 and 25. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in three of the four matches, Canterbury had a better opening stand than their opponents. On the other hand, Otago managed a opening partnership of 80 runs in the opening game, since then they have had an opening stand of 7 and 14 and in both games they conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Canterbury would have a better opening stand in the game.

Otago vs Canterbury List a Queens Park, Invercargill Otago Volts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.09 Bet Now! Canterbury Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now!

Otago vs Canterbury Top Team Batters

Thorn Parkes to be Otago’s top batter

Otago batsmen failed to turn up in the last game as they were bowled out 154. Even on an off day, Thorn Parkes managed to score 26 and with 155 runs has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Otago this season. We believe Parkes would play a major role in the upcoming game which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’s top batter

Chad Bowes form has been the shining light in what has been a grim season for Canterbury thus far. He has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the tournament. In the four innings so far, Bowes has scored 26, 36, 34 and 47 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Canterbury Top Team Bowlers

Travis Muller to be Otago’s top bowler

Much like their opponents, Otago bowlers have struggled for consistency in this tournament. Travis Muller is the only bowler for Otago who has taken a wicket in every game thus far. In the last game, Muller ended up with 3/25 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

William O’Rourke to be Canterbury’s top bowler

They haven’t been a standout bowler for Canterbury in this tournament which is one of the reasons why they have struggled thus far. William O’Rourke has brilliant in the last game against Wellington as he ended up with 3/34 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.