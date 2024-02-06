OVO (Otago) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction OVO 35 % Chance of Winning CST 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.584 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago takes on Central Districts in the 19th game of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the University Oval Stadium, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 06 at 03:00 AM IST.

Otago vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Otago’s struggles in the first half of the season continued in the second half of the campaign as they were outplayed by Canterbury in the last outing. Otago was bowled out for 135 in the last game as Canterbury managed to chase the target in the 20th over and eventually won the game by eight wickets to spare.

On the other hand Central Districts would feel hard done by as their game against Wellington was called off, both games against Wellington have been called off this season. With 13 points, Central Districts are currently third on the table and occupy the final playoff spot. As per our calculations, Central Districts are slight favourites in this upcoming fixture.

Otago’s chances of winning - 35%

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 65%

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Otago vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Dean Foxcroft scored a half century against Auckland, he has struggled to score consistently this season. So far Foxcroft has scored 101 runs in five games and in the last game against Central Districts he scored mere 15 runs which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Jack Boyle has had a distraught campaign thus far, In the four games thus far, he has scored 31, 7, 26 and 1 with an average of 16.25 runs which is pretty low for an opening batsman. We believe Boyle’s struggle would continue in this fixture and would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago to win 2.47 Bet on 1xBet Central Districts to win 1.55 Bet on Parimatch Otago to win 2.52 Bet on Dafabet

Otago vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last three games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Jake Gibson, Jamal Todd, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Thorn Parkes Batter Ollie White All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Dale Phillips All-rounder Llew Johnson Bowler Travis Muller All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago kicked off their campaign with a stunning win against Auckland, since then they are winless in the next five games and with eight points are currently sixth on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Jack Boyle, Brad Schmulian, Dane Cleaver (c & wk), Curtis Heaphy, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Bayley Wiggins, Angus Schaw, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Doug Bracewell, Brett Randell, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Greg Hay, Bevan Small, Liam Dudding, Joey Field

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper William Clark All-rounder Bayley Wiggins Bowler Angus Schaw All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have won two of the last four games with 13 points, they currently hold the final playoff spot. The last game against Wellington was called off due to rain.

Otago vs Central Districts Head to Head

Central Districts has dominated this fixture against Otago in the recent past. Otago are winless in the last five games against Central Districts as they have lost four of the last five games.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Otago: 0

Central Districts: 4

Otago vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Otago and Central Districts head into this game as both sides are desperate for points. Central Districts would feel hard done by as both of their games against Wellington were called off as both teams managed to share the spoils. On the other hand Otago’s struggles have continued in the second half of the campaign as they are winless in the last five games and are sixth on the table. Both sides squared off earlier in this campaign which turned out to be a one sided affair as Otago were bowled out for 154 and Central Districts won the game by 82 runs. On the day Central Districts put on a 49 runs opening stand which set the tone and Central Districts had a better opening stand. So far this season, Otago has managed an opening stand of 80, 7, 14 and 0 and in each of the last three games they have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Central Districts would have a better opening partnership in the game.

Otago vs Central Districts List a University of Otago Oval, Dunedin Otago Volts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.44 Bet Now! Central Stags Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.584 Bet Now!

Otago vs Central Districts Top Team Batters

Thorn Parkes to be Otago’s top batter

Thorn Parkes has been a shining light in what has been an underwhelming campaign thus far. He has two half centuries in four innings and with 168 runs, is the leading run scorer for Otago this term. We believe Parkes would play a major role in the upcoming fixture which makes him our top pick in the upcoming fixture.

William Clarke to be Central Districts’s top batter

William Clarke has had a phenomenal run thus far. In the last two innings, Clarke has scored two half centuries and with 193 runs, Clarke is the leading run scorer for Central Districts this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Travis Muller to be Otago’s top bowler

Much like their opponents, Otago bowlers have struggled for consistency in this tournament which was clearly visible in the last game against Canterbury. Travis Muller was the most economical bowler on the day. Muller has five wickets so far in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Raymond Toole to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Raymond Toole has had a solid campaign thus far as he has been the most consistent bowler for Central Districts this term. In the last three innings, Toole has had bowling figures of 5/72, 2/15 and 2/26 and with nine wickets is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.