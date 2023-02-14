Otago vs Northern Districts Match Prediction OV 70 % Chance of Winning ND 30 % Bet Now! Second-placed Northern Districts will take on fourth-placed Otago in their 10th and final group stage match of The Ford Trophy 2022-23. The match will be played at University Oval in Dunedin. The action will kick off from 3:30 AM. Northern Districts have four out of their nine matches. Otago, on the other hand, have won three of their nine matches and have 18 points in their kitty. The match is a must-win for Otago as it would ensure them a spot in the Qualifier which would be played between second and third-ranked teams. Notably, Central Districts - the table-toppers - have already qualified for the finals after taking an unassailable 28-run lead. A win will give Otago four points and take them ahead of Northern Knights. In that case, they would qualify for the playoffs even after third-placed Canterbury (21 points) beat Central Districts in their final group match.

Facts Northern Districts Neil Wagner has picked just two wickets in his last four List A matches.

Tim Seifert scored 80 runs for Northern Districts in the team's last match against Otago.

Otago's highest run-getter Hamish Rutherford has scored a fifty in each of his last two List A batting innings.

Otago vs Northern Districts Chance of Winning

Northern Districts are the clear favourites to win their final group match against Otago. A win would ensure them a berth in the playoffs. They will have a chance to qualify even if they lose but they would depend on the result of the match between Central Districts and Canterbury. Regardless. Northern Districts look set to seal a win and be the master of their fate.

Northern Districts batters are in supreme form and two of their batters have scored over 250 runs and one over 300 runs. The presence of Neil Wagner in their line-up is enough to intimidate the opposition. However, his participation is doubtful as he is part of the New Zealand squad for the Test series against England. The first Test starts from February 16. Apart from Wagner, pacers Kristian Clarke (14) and Scott Kuggeleijn (13) have also done a fairly decent job.

Hamish Rutherford is the only Otago batter to have scored more than 200 runs in the competition for his team, however, he is also averaging under 40. In fact, Michael Rippon who has scored 102 runs in six matches is the only batter to average over 40 in the team. Jacod Duffy is them's leading wicket-taker but he hasn't played a List A match for the team since December 18. Left-arm spinner Michael Rippon is the second-highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps, but he too hasn't played since January 18.

Also, Northern Districts defeated Otago by seven wickets in their last encounter on January 25. All this hints towards a comfortable Northern Districts win on Tuesday.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Otago vs Northern DistrictsTournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Northern Districts have two shots at qualifying for the playoffs. They can beat Otago and book a spot and be the master of their own fate. If they lose, they will wish Canterbury to lose against Central Districts in their final league stage game. For now the side looks set to beat Otago and book a seat for the Qualifier on Friday. There is a high chance that Northern Districts will face Central Districts in the mega final on Sunday. Northern Districts lost both their matches against the opposition in the league stage.

Otago have a daunting task ahead of them to beat Northern Districts to qualify for the Qualifiers. The under-pressure team has lost two of their last three matches and Tuesday's match can very well be their last in The Ford Trophy 2022-23.

The team with the most points will go directly into the finals. The second and third-ranked will clash against each other for a final berth.

Otago vs Northern Districts Aces Match Toss Prediction

Otago elected to field first in the last match at the University Oval in Dunedin and defeated Canterbury by three wickets. They opted to do the same in the match prior to it, however, ended up losing by 110 runs against Wellington. Central Districts opted to field first in the first match of the season at the venue and won by nine wickets. There is a high chance that the team winning the toss will opt to field.

Weather Report

"Fine, apart from some morning and evening clouds. Northeasterlies, becoming fresh for a time in the afternoon and evening," as per Metaservice. The temperature will hover around 18 degree celsius and the wind speed will be somewhere around 34 kmph.

Northern Districts Player List

Northern Districts Squad

Jeet Raval (c), Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Drysdale, Brett Hampton, Tim Pringle, Tim Seifert, Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Zak Gabson, Frederick Walker, Scott Johnston, Tim Southee

Northern Districts Predicted XI

Katene Clarke Batsman Tim Seifert (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jeet Raval (c) Batsman Bharat Popli Batsman Henry Cooper Batsman Brett Hampton Batsman Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Tim Pringle All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Brett Hampton Bowler

Brett Hampton



Bowler

Northern Districts Team Form

Northern Districts first match against Auckland was postponed because of wet outfield. Later, they defeated Canterbury by 8 wickets (DLS method) to kick off their campaign. In the following match, they lost to Wellington by 50 runs. In their rescheduled game against Auckland, they won by two wickets. The fourth and sixth match was also abandoned. Northern Districts won their fifth match against Wellington by 33 runs. Thereafter they have lost against Central Districts twice (six and three wickets) and won against Otago by seven wickets.

Otago Player List

Otago Squad

Hamish Rutherford (c), Dale Phillips, Thorn Parkes, Jake Gibson, Llew Johnson, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Rippon, Max Chu, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Jarrod McKay, Thorn Parkes, Hunter Kindley

Otago Predicted XI:

Hamish Rutherford (c) Batsman Max Chu Batsman and Wicket-keeper Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Dale Phillips Batsman Thorn Parkes Batsman Hunter Kindley Batsman Jake Gibson All-rounder Michael Rippon All-rounder Travis Muller Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Otago District Team Form

Otago started their campaign with a nine-wicket defeat against Centra Districts. In their second match, they defeated Auckland by six wickets before going down again against Central Districts by 123 runs. Later, the side defeated Canterbury by five wickets before losing by a massive 110-run margin against Wellington in their sixth match. In the following two matches, Otago defeated Canterbury by three wickets before losing against Northern Knights by seven wickets.

Otago vs Northern Districts Head to Head

Northern Districts have won four of their last four matches against Otago.

Otago vs Northern Districts Betting Odds

Northern Districts to win

With very in-from batters and a superior set of bowlers, Northern Districts are the hot favourites to beat Otago and book a place in the playoffs on Tuesday. Northern Districts have defeated Otago in four of their last five encounters including the last one on January 25 and therefore the momentum is also on their side. Otago batting unit is highly inconsistent with just one batter to score over 200 runs. Team's leading wicket-takers have not played in the tournament since December 18.

Otago vs Northern Districts Top Team Batsmen

Hamish Rutherford to be Otago's top batter

The batter is the leading run-scorer for his team with 238 runs in nine matches at an average of 39.66. Three fifties have come off the bat of the 33-year-old so far. He scored 57 runs in his previous outing against Northern Districts. Overall, he has featured in 121 List A matches and scored 4102 runs at an average of 36.95. The New Zealand international has 12 hundreds and 18 fifties to his name in the format.

Jeet Raval to be Northern Districts' top batter

Northern Districts captain Jeet Raval has scored 191 runs in eight matches at an average of 31.83 and a strike of 85.26. He is currently the team's fourth-highest run-scorer. The New Zealand international has featured in 79 List A matches and scored 2372 runs at an average of 30.80. He has four hundreds and 11 fifties to his name. The star batter has not fired a while but would look to step up in the crucial encounter.

Otago vs Northern Districts top bowler

Michael Rippon to be Otago's top bowler

The left-arm spinner is the second highest wicket-taker for his team with ten scalps to his name at an average of 22 in five innings. Overall, the 31-year-old has featured in 98 List A matches and picked 135 runs at an average of 27.43.

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Districts' top bowler

Young Kristian Clarke is the leading run-scorer for his team with 14 scalps in seven matches at an average of 5.65. He picked three wickets for 48 runs in the last match against Otago. The seven matches are the firsts of his career for the right-arm pacer who also has 14 wickets in seven first-class matches.