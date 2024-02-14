OVO (Otago) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction OVO 35 % Chance of Winning NDS 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.661 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago takes on Northern Knights in the 25th game of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 14 at 03:00 AM IST.

Otago vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Otago’s struggles in the first half of the season and looked down and out but in the last two matches they have managed to turn things around as they find themselves right in the mix to make the playoffs this term. In the last game, Otago managed to defend a sub-par total of 226 as they beat Wellington by 15 runs.

Northern Knights have been phenomenal this season. With 22 points, they are currently at the top of the table and need a point to qualify for the playoffs. In the last game, Wellington upset the odds as they battered Northern Knights and won the game by 45 runs. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago’s chances of winning - 35%

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 65%

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Otago vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This bet has consistently paid off this season as Dean Foxcroft has struggled to find consistency this season. As expected, Foxcroft struggled in the last game against Wellington as he scored mere six runs in the game. In seven matches, Foxcroft has scored 132 runs which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert has managed to turn things around since the restart and has been the top batter in the last two games. Seifert scored 33 off 28 balls against Auckland and in the last game against Wellington, he scored 54 off 49 balls which makes us believe he would once again score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northern Knights Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Northern Knights 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Otago vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last three games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 7C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Jake Gibson, Jamal Todd, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Georgeson Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Thorn Parkes Batter Ollie White All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Dale Phillips All-rounder Llew Johnson Bowler Travis Muller All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Otago Team Form

After a poor start to the campaign, Otago has registered back to back wins against Central Districts and Wellington and are currently fourth on the table, one point shy off Central Districts who are currently third on the table.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Peter Bocock, Frederick Walker, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Scott Johnston, Bharat Popli

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Henry Cooper Batter Joe Carter Batter Jeet Raval Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn Batter Kristian Clarke Bowler Tim Pringle Bowler Joe Walker Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have been impressive throughout the campaign. With two losses in eight games, Northern Knights are at the top of the table and need a point to qualify for the playoffs.

Otago vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Northern Knights and Otago have an even record in the last five matches with both sides registering two wins each. Both sides went head to head earlier this year, the game got suspended due to rain.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Otago: 2

Northern Knights: 2

Otago vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Otago and Northern Knights head into this fixture in contrasting forms. On one hand Northern Knights have had a sensational group campaign as they have just two defeats in eight games, on the other hand, Otago are outside in the top three and need two wins in the last two games to make the playoffs this term. In the last game, Northern Knights got humbled by Wellington who were massive underdogs in the game but managed to upset the odds as they beat Northern Knights by 45 runs. Even with all the dominance, Northern Knights have struggled to get a good start in games. In three of the last four games, Northern Knights have conceded a bigger opening stand. Looking at the form of Otago in the last two games, we believe they would have a bigger opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Northern Knights List a Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown Otago Volts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.44 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.661 Bet Now!

Otago vs Northern Knights Top Team Batters

Thorn Parkes to be Otago’s top batter

Thorn Parkes continued his brilliance in the last game as once again when his team needed the most, Parkes stepped up and scored important runs. He has been brilliant this season, with 251 runs, Parkes is the leading run scorer for Otago this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Carter to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Even though Joe Carter did not have a great outing in the last game, we are going to stick with him once again as he has had a solid season thus far and have been consistently scoring runs in the last few games. Carter scored 106 off 114 balls as he destroyed the Auckland bowling attack. Which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Northern Knights Top Team Bowlers

Ben Lockrose to be Otago’s top bowler

Even though Ben Lockrose did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him once again as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Otago this season. With nine wickets, Lockrose is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Kristian Clarke had a phenomenal game against Wellington in the last outing as even though Northern Knights lost the game, Clarke ended up with 5/67 and was the top bowler in the game. With 16 wickets thus far, Clarke is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.