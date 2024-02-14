OVO (Otago) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction
OVO
35%
Chance of Winning
NDS
65%
List a
Queenstown Events Centre
Facts:
- With 251 runs, Thorn Parkes is the leading run scorer for Otago in this tournament.
- With 16 wickets, Kristian Clarke is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights in this tournament.
Otago vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning
Otago’s struggles in the first half of the season and looked down and out but in the last two matches they have managed to turn things around as they find themselves right in the mix to make the playoffs this term. In the last game, Otago managed to defend a sub-par total of 226 as they beat Wellington by 15 runs.
Northern Knights have been phenomenal this season. With 22 points, they are currently at the top of the table and need a point to qualify for the playoffs. In the last game, Wellington upset the odds as they battered Northern Knights and won the game by 45 runs. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Otago’s chances of winning - 35%
- Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 65%
Otago vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
This bet has consistently paid off this season as Dean Foxcroft has struggled to find consistency this season. As expected, Foxcroft struggled in the last game against Wellington as he scored mere six runs in the game. In seven matches, Foxcroft has scored 132 runs which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Tim Seifert has managed to turn things around since the restart and has been the top batter in the last two games. Seifert scored 33 off 28 balls against Auckland and in the last game against Wellington, he scored 54 off 49 balls which makes us believe he would once again score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Otago Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Northern Knights Opening Partnership Over 24.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Northern Knights
Otago vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last three games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 7C.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Jake Gibson, Jamal Todd, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Georgeson
|
Batter
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Dean Foxcroft
|
Batter
|
Thorn Parkes
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Batter
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Ollie White
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All-rounder
|
Max Chu
|
Wicket-keeper
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Dale Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Llew Johnson
|
Bowler
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Travis Muller
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Lockrose
|
Bowler
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Andrew Hazeldine
|
Bowler
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Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
Otago Team Form
After a poor start to the campaign, Otago has registered back to back wins against Central Districts and Wellington and are currently fourth on the table, one point shy off Central Districts who are currently third on the table.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Peter Bocock, Frederick Walker, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Scott Johnston, Bharat Popli
Predicted Playing XI
|
Katene Clarke
|
Batter
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Henry Cooper
|
Batter
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Joe Carter
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Batter
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Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Tim Seifert
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Wicket-keeper
|
Brett Hampton
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All-rounder
|
Scott Kuggeleijn
|
Batter
|
Kristian Clarke
|
Bowler
|
Tim Pringle
|
Bowler
|
Joe Walker
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights have been impressive throughout the campaign. With two losses in eight games, Northern Knights are at the top of the table and need a point to qualify for the playoffs.
Otago vs Northern Knights Head to Head
Northern Knights and Otago have an even record in the last five matches with both sides registering two wins each. Both sides went head to head earlier this year, the game got suspended due to rain.
Head to Head (Last five games)
Otago: 2
Northern Knights: 2
Otago vs Northern Knights Betting Odds
Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Otago
Otago and Northern Knights head into this fixture in contrasting forms. On one hand Northern Knights have had a sensational group campaign as they have just two defeats in eight games, on the other hand, Otago are outside in the top three and need two wins in the last two games to make the playoffs this term. In the last game, Northern Knights got humbled by Wellington who were massive underdogs in the game but managed to upset the odds as they beat Northern Knights by 45 runs. Even with all the dominance, Northern Knights have struggled to get a good start in games. In three of the last four games, Northern Knights have conceded a bigger opening stand. Looking at the form of Otago in the last two games, we believe they would have a bigger opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Northern Knights
List a
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown
Otago vs Northern Knights Top Team Batters
Thorn Parkes to be Otago’s top batter
Thorn Parkes continued his brilliance in the last game as once again when his team needed the most, Parkes stepped up and scored important runs. He has been brilliant this season, with 251 runs, Parkes is the leading run scorer for Otago this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Joe Carter to be Northern Knights’s top batter
Even though Joe Carter did not have a great outing in the last game, we are going to stick with him once again as he has had a solid season thus far and have been consistently scoring runs in the last few games. Carter scored 106 off 114 balls as he destroyed the Auckland bowling attack. Which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Northern Knights Top Team Bowlers
Ben Lockrose to be Otago’s top bowler
Even though Ben Lockrose did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him once again as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Otago this season. With nine wickets, Lockrose is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’s top bowler
Kristian Clarke had a phenomenal game against Wellington in the last outing as even though Northern Knights lost the game, Clarke ended up with 5/67 and was the top bowler in the game. With 16 wickets thus far, Clarke is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Knights
- Otago to win @ 2.44 (PariMatch)
- Northern Knights to win @ 1.55 (PariMatch)
Parimatch