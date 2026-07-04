Otago vs Wellington Match Prediction

Otago will take on Wellington in match no. 19 of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 at University Oval, Dunedin. The match will commence at 3:30 AM IST as both teams would search for their third win of the tournament.

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Otago vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Wellington have more defeats in the tournament as they have lost four matches already while the opposition have suffered a solitary defeat in two games. Wellington lost their last three matches and are in a vicious losing streak that looks set to continue. Considering the recent form of both teams, bookmakers have backed Otago to win the game with odds of 1.83 while the Wellington Firebirds have been handed winning odds of 1.93 thus predicting a close contest.

Our Prediction

Both teams have earned two victories in the tournament so far and would be looking to add one more to their tally. However, Otago will miss names like Jacob Duffy and Michael Rippon, who have chipped in with vital contributions to the team in the tournament, considering they are away on national duty in Pakustan. Considering these factors, we would suggest keeping faith in the Wellington outfit to emerge as winners.

OTG to win @ 1.83 (Melbet)

WEL to win @ 1.93 (Melbet)

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OTG vs WEL Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Otago have played five matches in the tournament so far, winning two and losing two games while one match ended in a no result. Hamish Rutherford has been the highest run-getter for the team with 109 runs from four innings at an average of 36.33. Dale Phillips and Llew Johnson have contributed as well with 95 and 92 runs respectively but the batting unit will need to step up for the upcoming match, especially the middle order which hasn’t been up to the mark.

The bowling unit has done well but will miss key players like Jacob Duffy and Michael Rippon who have contributed with 11 and eight wickets respectively in the tournament. Therefore, the team will play with a new-look bowling attack and key bowlers missing the match might hurt them against Wellington.

Wellington have played six games so far, earning just two victories from them. Batting has been an issue for the side as they have crossed the 200-run mark only on two occasions in six matches. However, with Otago missing crucial bowlers, it would be the right time for their batting unit to get their act together. Nick Kelly and Rachin Ravindra have starred as they piled 210 and 156 runs respectively across six innings. Kelly has an impressive average of 42 while Rachin has struck at an average of 26. However, the other batters will also need to step up as none of them have crossed the 100-run mark so far.

Ollie Newton and Michael Snedden have taken 10 and 12 wickets respectively from six innings. Both of them have been standout bowlers for the team with a bowling average below 20. Logan van Beek’s contribution of nine wickets in six innings at an economy of 5.96 has been handy as well. Overall, the team have a solid bowling attack but they will need to work on their batting department to ensure victory.

OTG vs WEL Match Toss Prediction

In the last five games played at this venue, teams have chosen to bat first after winning the toss thrice while they elected to field first on a couple of occasions. Of theese, four matches were won by team batting first but the only win by the chasing side came this season when Central Districts defeated Otago by nine wickets. Considering the historic results and stats on this venue, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, it would be a sunny and pleasant matchday as there are no chances of rain. Also, the cloud cover will be only around 38% during the first innings and so the fans can expect a full 50-over match which would be an interesting affair.

OTG Player List

OTG squad:Hamish Rutherford, Llew Johnson, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Max Chu, Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Jarrod Mckay, Travis Muller, Thorn Parkes

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batsman Llew Johnson Batsman Dale Phillips Batsman Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Josh Finnie Batsman Max Chu Batsman and Wicketkeeper Jake Gibson Bowler Ben Lockrose Bowler Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Jarrod Mckay Bowler Travis Muller Bowler

OTG Team Form

Otago have blown hot and cold this season, winning two games while losing the other two. The team will need to buckle up to make it to the final of the Ford Trophy and lift the silverware.

WEL Player List

WEL squad: Devan Vishvaka, Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Ollie Newton, Tim Robinson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, Ian McPeake, Luke Georgeson,

Predicted Playing XI

Devan Vishvaka Batsman Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Troy Johnson Batsman Nick Kelly Batsman Tim Robinson Batsman Lauchie Johns Batsman and Wicketkeeper Luke Georgeson All-rounder Logan van Beek Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler Ollie Newton Bowler

WEL Team Form

Wellington have managed to win just two games from their last five matches and the form is an issue of concern for the team. They will need to register a victory and boost the morale of the side to script a title run in the tournament.

OTG vs WEL Head to Head

According to the stats provided by aiscore.com both teams have locked horns in 10 matches against each other in the Ford Trophy. Wellington have a better head-to-head record with five wins while Otago have won three matches in the past. Two games ended in a draw.

Matches played - 10

Otago - 3

Wellington - 5

Draw - 2

WEL vs CD Betting Odds

Hamish Rutherford to score over 29.5 @1.832

Hamish Rutherford has been the top-scorer for his team in the Ford Trophy. He played a knock of 81 runs in the previous encounter against Canterbury and might continue the momentum with another run-scoring innings in the tournament.

OTG vs WEL Top Team Batsmen

Hamish Rutherford to be OTG’s top batter @3.5

Hamish Rutherford has been the highest run-getter for his team in the tournament with 109 runs from the four innings at an average of 36.33. His campaign so far has included one half-century against Canterbury and the batter has experience of scoring 4,070 T20 runs in his career. Considering Rutherford’s current form, he might be the top batter for his side in the fixture.

Nick Kelly to be CD’s top batter @5

With two 50+ scores so far in the tournament, Kelly has been going through an impressive run. He has scored 210 runs from six innings at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 87.86. Additionally, he bats in the lower order and given how the middle order hasn’t been in very good form, he is likely to get the opportunity to play a significant knock once again.

OTG vs WEL Top Team Bowlers

Ben Lockrose to be OTG’s top bowler @4.5

Ben Lockrose has picked two wickets from two inningsat with an economy of 5.40. He also has nine wickets from seven List-A games and the young gun is likely to bowl a quality spell once again.

Michael Sneddento be WEL’s top bowler @5

Michael Snedden has been the leading wicket-taker for the team with 12 wickets from six innings at an economy of 6.16. His bowling average is just 19.16, and strike rate 18.6. Snedden has scalped 19 wickets from 13 List-A matches at an economy of 6.09.