Otago vs Wellington Match Prediction OVO 36 % Chance of Winning WFI 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.592 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago take on Wellington in the 15th game of the 2024-25 Ford Trophy at University Oval, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 03 at 03:00 AM IST.

Otago vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Otago did not have a great start to the campaign last season and once again have struggled for consistency this term. They won the opening game but since then they have lost three games in a row and with five points thus far they are currently sixth on the table which makes this an important game for the home side.

Wellington stuttered in the opening game against Canterbury but since then they are unbeaten in the last three games having won two of those fixtures. In the last outing they beat Northern Knights by 49 runs. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago’ chances of winning - 36%

Wellington’ chances of winning - 64%

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Otago vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Luke Georgeson was one of the most consistent batsman for Otago last season and has been pretty decent so far this term. In four matches he has scored 154 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson only played four games last season and scored 115 runs with an average of 28.75. With 100 runs thus far he has showcased his consistency once again which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 80% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 10C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 3C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Thorn Parkes, Dale Phillips, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Luke Georgeson (c), Max Chu (wk), Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Jarrod McKay, Jake Gibson, Jacob Cumming, Jamal Todd, Zac Cumming

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Cumming Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Dale Phillips All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Thorn Parkes Batter Llew Johnson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Matthew Bacon Bowler Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have struggled to make a mark this season as they head into this game after three back to back defeats and are currently sixth on the table.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Nick Greenwood, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Peter Young-Husband, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, Yahya Zeb, Gareth Severin, Logan van Beek, Adam Milne

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Troy Johnson Batter Nathan Smith All-rounder Liam Dudding All-rounder Yahya Zeb Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington head into this game after an impressive win against Northern Knights. They are currently third on the table.

Otago vs Wellington Head to Head

Wellington have dominated this fixture against Otago 45-26. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Otago won the game.

Head to Head

Otago: 26

Wellington: 45

Otago vs Wellington Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Wellington and Otago head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign thus far. Otago won the opening game of the season but since then they have lost three games in a row and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Wellington have won two of the four matches and are currently third on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Otago dominated the game. Looking at the form of both sides Otago has conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Wellington will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Otago vs Wellington Top Batters

Dale Phillips to be Otago’ top batter

Dale Phillips did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with him as with 179 runs he is the leading run scorer for Otago thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Troy Johnson to be Wellington’ top batter

Even though Troy Johnson has struggled to make an impact this term, regardless we are going to back him as he was brilliant last season and with 333 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’ top bowler

Otago bowlers struggled in the last game against Central Districts. Matthew Bacon has been the most consistent bowler and with ten wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Young-Husband to be Wellington’ top bowler

Peter Young-Husband has had a phenomenal campaign thus far as with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last outing he bagged a fifer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.