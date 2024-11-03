Otago vs Wellington Match Prediction

OVO

36%

Chance of Winning

WFI

64%

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University of Otago Oval

Otago take on Wellington in the 15th game of the 2024-25 Ford Trophy at University Oval, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 03 at 03:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With ten wickets, Matthew Bacon is the leading wicket taker for Otago in this campaign.
  • With 101 runs, Muhammad Abbas is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.

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Otago vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Otago did not have a great start to the campaign last season and once again have struggled for consistency this term. They won the opening game but since then they have lost three games in a row and with five points thus far they are currently sixth on the table which makes this an important game for the home side.

Wellington stuttered in the opening game against Canterbury but since then they are unbeaten in the last three games having won two of those fixtures. In the last outing they beat Northern Knights by 49 runs. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Otago’ chances of winning - 36%
  • Wellington’ chances of winning - 64%

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Otago vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Luke Georgeson was one of the most consistent batsman for Otago last season and has been pretty decent so far this term. In four matches he has scored 154 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson only played four games last season and scored 115 runs with an average of 28.75. With 100 runs thus far he has showcased his consistency once again which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 80% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 10C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 3C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Thorn Parkes, Dale Phillips, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Luke Georgeson (c), Max Chu (wk), Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Jarrod McKay, Jake Gibson, Jacob Cumming, Jamal Todd, Zac Cumming

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Georgeson

Batter

Jacob Cumming

Batter

Dean Foxcroft

Batter

Dale Phillips

All-rounder

Max Chu

Wicket-keeper

Thorn Parkes

Batter

Llew Johnson

All-rounder

Ben Lockrose

All-rounder

Matthew Bacon

Bowler

Andrew Hazeldine

Bowler

Jacob Duffy

Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have struggled to make a mark this season as they head into this game after three back to back defeats and are currently sixth on the table.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Nick Greenwood, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Peter Young-Husband, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, Yahya Zeb, Gareth Severin, Logan van Beek, Adam Milne

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson

Batter

Nick Greenwood

Batter

Nick Kelly

All-rounder

Muhammad Abbas

All-rounder

Callum McLachlan

Wicket-keeper

Troy Johnson

Batter

Nathan Smith

All-rounder

Liam Dudding

All-rounder

Yahya Zeb

Bowler

Peter Younghusband

Bowler

Michael Snedden

Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington head into this game after an impressive win against Northern Knights. They are currently third on the table.

Otago vs Wellington Head to Head

Wellington have dominated this fixture against Otago 45-26. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Otago won the game.

Head to Head

Otago: 26

Wellington: 45

Otago vs Wellington Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Wellington and Otago head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign thus far. Otago won the opening game of the season but since then they have lost three games in a row and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Wellington have won two of the four matches and are currently third on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Otago dominated the game. Looking at the form of both sides Otago has conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Wellington will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Wellington

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University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

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Otago vs Wellington Top Batters

Dale Phillips to be Otago’ top batter

Dale Phillips did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with him as with 179 runs he is the leading run scorer for Otago thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Troy Johnson to be Wellington’ top batter

Even though Troy Johnson has struggled to make an impact this term, regardless we are going to back him as he was brilliant last season and with 333 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’ top bowler

Otago bowlers struggled in the last game against Central Districts. Matthew Bacon has been the most consistent bowler and with ten wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Young-Husband to be Wellington’ top bowler

Peter Young-Husband has had a phenomenal campaign thus far as with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last outing he bagged a fifer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Wellington

Even though Wellington have had a brilliant record in this fixture, it has been Otago who have dominated in the recent past as they did a double last season. Wellington have had a solid start to the season which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them and we believe you should do the same as Wellington would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Otago to win - 2.23 (PariMatch)
  • Wellington to win - 1.56 (PariMatch)
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