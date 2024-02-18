Otago vs Wellington Match Prediction OVO 55 % Chance of Winning WFI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.734 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago takes on Wellington in the 28th game of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 18 at 03:00 AM IST.

Otago vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Otago’s turnaround has been exceptional. After one win in the first five games, Otago looked down and out but in the second half of the campaign they have three wins in the last four games and have won three games on the bounce and are currently third on the table. They could not have hoped for a better game to end the group stages as a win against Wellington would see them make the playoffs this season.

Wellington have struggled throughout the season as they bagged just two wins in the group stages thus far and with 13 points are already knocked out of the competition. In the last game against Auckland they struggled to defend a par score of 285 as Auckland eventually completed the chase and won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Otago are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago’s chances of winning - 55%

Wellington’s chances of winning - 45%

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Otago vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

If something is not broken then why should we fix it? In every Otago game we have picked Dean Foxcroft to score low and more often than not the bet has paid off. In the last three games, Foxcroft has scored 25, 6 and 11 and so far this season, Foxcroft has scored 143 runs which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Troy Johnson has been one of the most consistent batsman for Wellington thus far. Even though Johnson did not have a great outing against Auckland in the last game we believe that's a one off. In the last game against Otago, Johnson scored 83 off 109 balls which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington to win 1.91 Bet on Parimatch Otago to win 1.82 Bet on 1xBet Wellington to win 2.02 Bet on Dafabet

Otago vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last three games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 55% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 14C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 3C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Jake Gibson, Jamal Todd, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Georgeson Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Thorn Parkes Batter Ollie White All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Dale Phillips All-rounder Llew Johnson Bowler Travis Muller All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Otago Team Form

After a poor start to the campaign, Otago has managed to turn things around as they have won three games on the bounce and a win in the final game would see them make the playoffs this season.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tim Robinson, Nick Greenwood, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Adam Milne, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Gareth Severin, Jesse Tashkoff, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn, Ian McPeake

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington’s campaign would come to an end after this game as they have already been knocked out of the competition. Wellington bagged just two wins in the group stages which resulted in them coming sixth on the table.

Otago vs Wellington Head to Head

Wellington and Otago went head to head earlier this season and Otago registered their first win in five games against Wellington in this tournament. Wellington has won three of the last five matches.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Otago: 1

Wellington: 3

Otago vs Wellington Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Wellington and Otago head into this final game in the group stages in what looks like a must win game for Otago. Wellington have already been knocked out of the competition and it looked like Otago would follow them but with three wins in the last three games they have managed to turn things around. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be a low scoring affair. Otago batted first and scored 226 runs but managed to defend the target and eventually won the game by 15 runs. In the game, we trusted Wellington openers to have a better opening stand and they did not disappoint as it turned out to be a great payout for every won who acted on the tip. Since then Both teams have played one game each and in the last game against Auckland, Wellington managed to have an opening stand of 43 runs which was higher than what Auckland managed to have which makes us believe once again Wellington would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game against Otago.

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Otago vs Wellington Top Team Batters

Thorn Parkes to be Otago’s top batter

Thorn Parkes continued his brilliance in the last game against Northern Knights as he scored an unbeaten 47 and was the leading run scorer in the match. Parkes has been brilliant this season, with 298 runs, Parkes is the leading run scorer for Otago this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nick Greenwood to be Wellington’s top batter

Nick Greenwood has been one of the shining lights in what has turned out to be a disappointing end for Wellington. Greenwood has showcased his class in recent games as he has two half centuries in the last three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Wellington Top Team Bowlers

Luke Georgeson to be Otago’s top bowler

Luke Georgeson has come to form at the right moment for Otago as he has been the driving force in the last two wins as he has bagged seven wickets in two matches. In the last game against Wellington, Georgeson ended up with 5/37 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan Smith to be Wellington’s top bowler

One of the key reasons for Wellington’s downfall this season has been their bowling department which has failed to show up this season. Nathan Smith has been the most consistent bowler in the second half of the season as he has bagged six wickets in last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.