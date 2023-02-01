Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Match Prediction WELL 70 % Chance of Winning OV 30 % Bet Now! Wellington will square off against Otago in match no. 26 of the Ford Trophy on February 1 as both teams will chase their fourth win of the tournament. The exciting fixture is scheduled to start at 3:30 AM IST on Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Facts Tom Blundell’s recent form in the Test series against Pakistan and the latest Super Smash fixture he played has been impressive. He scored three fifties and a 47 within two Test matches and a fixture against Canterbury. Considering his form, he is likely to be the top batter for his team.

Michael Rae has scalped 31 List A wickets from 24 matches with an economy of 6.11 and a strike rate of 32. The stats shows his ability to take wickets and the bowler is expected to bamboozle the opponents with his skills Also, considering his contribution for the team in the tournament, the bowler is likely to play a crucial role.

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Chance of Winning

Wellington have been a dominating force against Otago winnings most of the games against the opposition. In the last five encounters between both these teams, Wellington have won four and so bookmakers have backed the side with winning odds of 1.805. On the other hand, Otago Volts have been marked with winning odds of 2.005.

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WEL vs OTG Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Wellington has won three matches so far out of the eight games they played while losing the remaining ones. Rachin Ravindra has displayed his all-round skills scoring 299 runs with an average of 37.37. Nick Kelly is the second highest run-scorer for the team scoring 287 runs with an average of 41. These two batters have been brilliant throughout the tournament but the other batters will have to step up to guide the team to the trophy.

Bowling has been the strong suit for the team with three bowlers taking more than 10 wickets. Logan Van Beek has been phenomenal throughout the tournament taking 15 wickets from eight matches with an economy of 5.37. Michael Snedden has contributed by taking 12 wickets from eight matches 6.50. Wellington would back their bowlers to shine once again and trouble the opposition batters to script a victory.

Otago Volts have won three matches in the tournament so far while suffering a defeat in four matches. One fixture was abandoned against Auckland. Hamish Rutherford has been the highest run-getter for the side with 238 runs from seven innings including three half-centuries. However, he has got no support from the other end as all the other batters have scored below 200 runs throughout the competition.

In the bowling department, Jacob Duffy and Michael Rippon were impressive in the tournament but they will miss the fixture and it further weakens a bowling unit lacking wicket-taking options. Michael Rae might be the only hope for the team as he has been consistent in the competition with eight wickets from six innings. He has been also economical conceding only 5.48 runs per over in the tournament and so the team has to work on both the batting and bowling departments.

WEL vs OTG Match Toss Prediction

In the 36 domestic T20 matches played at the venue teams batting first have won in 19 matches. While on the other hand, chasing teams have been winners in 16 fixtures. In the last five matches played at the venue. Teams have opted to field first in three fixtures while teams have opted to bat first on a couple of occasions. However, three matches were won by teams batting first while the chasing side won on a couple of occasions. Considering the match results and historical trend, the team winning the toss is likely to bat.

Weather Report

There might be slight interruptions in the match due to rain during the first innings. The rain probability will be hovering around 70 to 80 % during the first 20 overs of the first innings and the start of the second innings. The rain interference might cause a reduced contest but the action will be exhilarating.

OTG Player List

OTG squad:Hamish Rutherford ©, Max Chu (WK), Dean Foxcroft, Dale Phillips, Jake Gibson, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Ben Lockrose, Hunter Kindley, Thorn Parkes, Jarrod Mckay

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batsman Max Chu Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Dale Phillips Batsman Hunter Kindley Batsman Thorn Parkes Batsman and Wicketkeeper Jake Gibson Bowler Travis Muller Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jarrod Mckay Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

OTG Team Form

Otago have managed to win two matches from their last five while lost a couple of games. One fixture was abandoned but it might be a tough challenge for the side but they are going to miss two key bowlers in the form of Jacob Duffy and Michael Rippon.

WEL Player List

WEL squad: Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson (C), Ollie Newton, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, Luke Georgeson, Jakob Bhula, Tom Blundell(WK), Adam Milne, Nathan Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Blundell Batsman and Wicketkeeper Luke Georgeson All-rounder Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Troy Johnson Batsman Nick Kelly Batsman Nathan Smith All-rounder Logan van Beek Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler Ollie Newton Bowler Adam Milne Bowler

WEL Team Form

Wellington have won only one match from their last five fixtures but the arrival of Adam Milne in the squad might bring a lot of positives for them. With a power-packed bowling lineup Wellington are expected to outplay the opposition in the upcoming fixture.

WEL vs OTG Head to Head

Wellington had dominated the head to head record between both these sides according to aiscore.com. Both of the sides have met on 11 occasions and Wellington won eight fixtures so far. The remaining three matches were won by Otago and so the dominant side is expected to shine once again with their performance.

Matches played - 11

Wellington - 8

Otago - 3

WEL vs OTG Betting Odds

Luke Georgeson to score over 28.5 @1.832

Ever since his team has promoted him up the order and the batter has started opening the innings for Wellington he has been in brilliant form scoring two fifties in three matches. He is expected to continue his form with the bat and play a brilliant knock once again.

WEL vs OTG Top Team Batsmen

Tom Blundell to be WEL’s top batter @5

Tom Blundell has scored 135 runs from five innings so far with an average of 27. Also, his run in the tournament includes two significant knocks of 58 and 49. The batter might get into grove once again by decimating the opposition.

Hamish Rutherford to be OTG’s top batter @3.5

Hamish Rutherford has been the highest run-getter for his team in the tournament with 238 runs from seven innings with an average of 39.66 and has scored three fifties in the tournament so far. He is leading the charge of the team with the bat and is expected to continue the purple patch against Wellington Firebirds.

WEL vs OTG Top Team Bowlers

Michael Snedden to be WEL’s top bowler @5

Michael Snedden has been the second highest wicket-taker for Wellington Firebirds with 12 wickets across eight innings white conceding runs with an economy of 6.50. Snedden would like to continue his run and we back him to be the top bowler for his side in the fixture.

Michael Rae to be OTG’s top bowler @4.24

Michael Rae has been brilliant with the ball for his side scalping eight wickets from six innings with an economy of 5.48. Considering is ongoing form, the bowler might turn out to be lethal once again and take maximum wickets for his team.