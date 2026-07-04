Wellington vs Auckland Match Prediction

Wellington will take on Auckland in their eighth match at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on Wednesday, January 25. The action will kick start from 3:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ford Trophy

Wellington and Auckland are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Wellington (14 points) are occupying the fifth spot with three wins in seven matches. Auckland are reeling at the bottom with just one win to their name in one match. The side has also played seven matches so far.

Wellington will be aiming to win each of their next three matches in their quest to qualify for the knockout rounds. Auckland can attain a maximum of 20 points if they win their remaining three matches. However, that would also be insufficient to advance further in the tournament.

Wellington vs Auckland Chance of Winning

With the tournament reaching its business end, Wellington have turned up the heat and are going full throttle to give themselves a chance to qualify for the knockout games. The side defeated Otago by 110 runs in their last encounter and would look to hand a similar treatment to Auckland who have struggled for the most of The Ford Trophy 2022-23. Auckland have managed just one win from seven games. As many as four defeats have come their way (two matches did not fetch any result).

For Auckland, Robert O'Donnell (199) happens to be the only player to have scored over 150 runs after seven matches. In fact, George Worker (147) and him are the only players from the team to have crossed the 100-run mark. The bowling unit has also been in tatters. Benjamin Lister and Adithya Ashok are the leading wicket-takers with six scalps each. Both of them are averaging over 30 with the ball.

Wellington find themselves in a comfortable space. Nick Kelly (271), Rachin Ravindra (269), Tom Blundell (135) and Troy Johnson (142) have batted decently. Apart from these batters two more Wellington players have scored more than 100 runs. Pacers Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden and Ollie Newton have taken 12, 12 and 11 wickets each. Youngster Luke Georgeson has also picked six wickets in four matches at an average of 18.83.

Wellington are ahead of under-pressure Auckland in each of the departments of the game and should find it easy to grab their fourth win of the season.

Our Prediction

Wellington look all set to topple Auckland and move up in the six-team points table. The side piled up as many as 393 runs for the loss of six wickets against Otago in their last match and then bowled out the opposition for 282 runs in 42.5 overs. With the momentum and confidence on their side, a probable win is on cards for them again on January 25. Auckland have plenty of problems to fix. The batters have failed big time and the bowlers also haven't provided any reprieve. The upcoming encounter will be another fight for survival for them. Auckland haven't been able to post a total in excess of 200 even once in the tournament.

Wellington to win - 1.73 (Melbet)

Auckland to win - 2.104 (Melbet)

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Wellington vs Auckland Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Wellington won four of their 10 matches and grabbed 23 points in The Ford Trophy 2021-22, however, that wasn't enough for them to qualify for the finals.

In the ongoing edition, the side is currently placed second from the bottom but do have a qualification chance. The side ought to win all their games and expect a few of the results of the other matches to fall in their favour. They face bottom-placed Auckland twice and Otago, whom they defeated by 110 runs in their last encounter, one more time.

Auckland won the coveted title in their previous campaign but are languishing at the bottom this time around. They have won just one match and have only eight points in their kitty. It's safe to say that their dream to defend the title is over.

Notably, the team with the most points will go directly into the finals. The second and third-ranked will clash against each other for a final berth. Central Districts (24) are the table-toppers, while Canterbury (21), Northern Districts (17) and Otago (16) are behind them at second, third and fourth spot respectively.

Wellington vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

In the last at the venue, Wellington won the toss and elected to field first. However, Northern Districts ended up winning the match by 33 runs. In the match prior to it, Wellington elected to field first again. Canterbury defeated them by 102 runs on that occasion. The home side has elected to bowl first both times in this season of The Ford Trophy 2022-23 but have ended up losing the games. But going by the trend, the team winning the toss might again think of putting the opposition to bat first.

Weather Report

“Mainly fine, isolated showers in the afternoon and evening mainly about the Hutt Valley. Light winds, northerlies developing later,” Metaservice has predicted. The temperature will hover around 22 degree celsius.

Wellington Player List

Wellington Squad

Troy Johnson (c), Tim Robinson, Luke Georgeson, Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Lauchie Johns, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Ian McPeake, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears

Wellington Predicted XI

Luke Georgeson Batsman Devan Vishvaka Batsman Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Nick Kelly Batsman Ollie Newton All-rounder Troy Johnson (c) Batsman Tim Robinson Batsman Logan Van Beek Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Lauchie Johns Bowler and Wicket-keeper Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington kicked off their campaign with a 102-run defeat against Canterbury. Later, they registered two successive wins against Central Districts and Northern Districts respectively. Both the wins were by a 50-run margin. Three defeats on the bounce followed as Canterbury defeated Wellington by five wickets before Northern Districts and Central Districts also followed the same pursuit. Northern Districts won the match by 33 runs while Central Districts won 18 runs (DLS method). The team has bounced back again with a thumping 110-run win against Otago in their last match.

Auckland Player List

Auckland Squad

Martin Guptill, Robert ODonnell (c), William O Donnell, Sean Solia, Mark Chapman, George Worker, Simon Keene, William Somerville, Ben Horne (wk), Cole Briggs, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister, Ross ter Braak, Ryan Harrison, Louis Delport, Matt Gibson

Auckland Predicted XI:

George Worker Batsman Sean Solia Batsman William O Donnell Batsman Mark Chapman Batsman Robert ODonnell (c) Batsman Ben Horne (wk) Batsman and wicket-taker Simion Keene Batsman Louis Delport Bowler Danu Ferns Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Matt Gibson Bowler

Auckland Team Form

In a season to forget, Auckland's first two matches were postponed due to wet outfield and bad weather conditions. They got to get on the park against Otago finally but ended up losing the match by six wickets. Later, they lost to Canterbury and Northern Districts by eight and two wickets to make it three in a row. The next match against Northern Districts did not fetch any result due to rain. Following the rain-marred match, Central Districts handed them a 8-wicket defeat. Auckland finally managed to register their first win, when they defeated Central Districts by three wickets on December 15. Their last match against Otago also did not fetch any result due to rain.

Wellington vs Auckland Head to Head

Wellington and Auckland have clashed against each other five times since November 25, 2019. Wellington have won three matches including the last one. Auckland won two.

Wellington vs Auckland Betting Odds

Wellington to win

Wellington look all set to topple Auckland and move up in the six-team points table. The side piled up as many as 393 runs for the loss of six wickets against Otago in their last match and then bowled out the opposition for 282 runs in 42.5 overs. With the momentum and confidence on their side, a probable win is on cards for them again on January 25. Auckland have plenty of problems to fix. The batters have failed big time and the bowlers also haven't provided any reprieve. The upcoming encounter will be another fight for survival for them. Auckland haven't been able to post a total in excess of 200 even once in the tournament.

Wellington vs Auckland Top Team Batsmen

Nick Kelly to be Wellington's top batter

Nick Kelly is the leading run-scorer for his team with 271 runs in seven matches at an average of 45.16. He has hit three fifties in the tournament so far. The 29-year-old southpaw has scores of 61, 38* and 66 in his last three List A innings. Overall, he has played 63 matches and scored 1930 runs at an average of 33.27. He has three hundreds and 16 fifties to his name in the format.

Robert O'Donnell to be Auckland's top batter

Robert O'Donnell is the only Auckland batter to have scored more the 50 runs in The Ford Trophy 2022-23. He has scored 199 runs in six matches at an average of 49.75. He has hit three matches in the tournament so far. Overall, he has scored 70 matches and scored 1897 runs at an average of 31.61. He has one hundred and 13 fifties to his name in the format.

Wellington vs Auckland top bowler

Logan van Beek to be Wellington's top bowler

Netherlands international Logan van Beek has led the bowling charge for Wellington in The Ford Trophy 2022-23. The 32-year-old has picked 12 wickets in seven matches at an economy of 6.06. In the last match against Otago, the pacer picked three wickets for 66 runs. Overall, he has featured in 109 List A matches and picked 136 wickets.

Benjamin Lister to be Auckland top bowler

Left-arm pacer Benjamin Lister has picked 49 wickets from 42 List A matches. Lister is the joint-leading wicket-taker for his team with six wickets at an average of 31.50 and an economy rate of 4.34.