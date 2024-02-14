Wellington vs Auckland Match Prediction WFI 39 % Chance of Winning AUCA 61 % Place a bet Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.734 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington take on Auckland in the 27th game of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the Basin Reserve Stadium, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 14 at 03:00 AM IST.

Wellington vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Auckland had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won four of the first five matches. Since then, Auckland have lost three games on the bounce and for the first time this season they are outside the top three places. In the last game, Auckland were outplayed by Central Districts as they failed to defend a sub-par score of 233 and eventually lost the game by six wickets.

On the other hand, Wellington has struggled throughout the campaign as with two wins in eight games, they are on the brink of elimination. Since the restart, they have beaten Northern Knights but in the last game they fell short against Otago as Otago won the game by 15 runs. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington’s chances of winning - 39%

Auckland ’s chances of winning - 61%

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Wellington vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Troy Johnson has been one of the most consistent batsman for Wellington thus far. Johnson had a brilliant game against Auckland early on in the campaign as he scored an unbeaten 97. In the last game against Otago, once again he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

George Worker did not have a great tournament as he struggled to get going early on in the season. In seven matches, Worker has scored 189 with an average of 27. Since the restart, Worker has managed to turn things around and was exceptional in the last game against Central Districts as he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington to win 2.33 Bet on 1xBet Auckland to win 1.67 Bet on Dafabet

Wellington vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured team batting first. This season, all three games were dominated by team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tim Robinson, Nick Greenwood, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Adam Milne, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Gareth Severin, Jesse Tashkoff, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn, Ian McPeake

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington managed to upset the odds as they beat table toppers Northern Districts and then in the last game they were beaten by Otago. With 13 points, Wellington are sixth on the table.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

George Worker, Finn Allen, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell, Sean Solia (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Ryan Harrison, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Matt Gibson, Quinn Sunde, Simon Keene, Cole Briggs

Predicted Playing XI

George Worker Batter Cole Briggs Batter William O Donnell Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Ryan Harrison All-rounder Mark Chapman Batter Jock McKenzie Bowler Angus Olliver Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland dominated the tournament in the first half of the campaign. Since the restart, they have lost three games on the bounce and with 16 points, they are currently fifth on the table.

Wellington vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have dominated Wellington in the last five games. Both sides went head to head earlier this season, Auckland won the game by ten runs which was their second win in the last three games against Wellington.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Wellington: 1

Auckland : 3

Wellington vs Auckland Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Wellington and Auckland head into this game with both sides desperate for points as both sides could miss the playoffs this season. Considering how well Auckland played in the first half of the campaign, they have looked a shadow of themselves in the second half of the season. Auckland head into this game after three back to back defeats and with 13 points are currently fifth on the table, level on points with Otago. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and even though Auckland won the game with ease, Wellington managed to have a better opening partnership on the day. Since the restart, Wellington have won two games thus far and in both games they had a better opening partnership. Looking at this underlying stat, we believe Wellington openers would have a better day and would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Auckland List a Basin Reserve, Wellington Wellington Firebirds Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.33 Bet Now! Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.734 Bet Now!

Wellington vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’s top batter

Nick Kelly did not have a great outing in the last game against Otago but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant for Wellington since the restart and has scored a century and a half century in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Robert O’ Donnell to be Auckland’s top batter

Even though Robert O’Donnell did not have a great outing against Central Districts, we are going to stick with him once again as he has been one of the most consistent batsman for Auckland this season. With the absence of Finn Allen, he has scored 291 runs thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Adam Milne to be Wellington’s top bowler

Even though Adam Milne did not have an exceptional game in the last outing, he still managed to bag two wickets against Otago. Milne has had a sensational campaign thus far and with 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Wellington this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Lister to be Auckland’s top bowler

Auckland bowlers failed to show up in the last game against Central Districts as they were outplayed on the day. Ben Lister managed to hold his own and bowled an outstanding spell on the day as he ended up with bowling figures of 1/29 with an economy of 2.90 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.