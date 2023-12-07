Wellington vs Canterbury Match Prediction WFI 39 % Chance of Winning CKI 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington and Canterbury take centre stage in the fourth round of fixtures of the 2023 Ford Cup at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 07 at 3:00 AM IST.

Wellington vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Canterbury kicked off their campaign with an impressive win against Wellington but have failed to reach those heights since. Canterbury lost to Central Districts in the next game and in the last fixture got outplayed by Auckland. Canterbury posted 250 runs on the scoreboard but their bowlers failed to deliver as Auckland managed to chase down the target with ease and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare.

Wellington remain the only team in this competition who have yet to register a single point after the first two games. Wellington lost the opening game against Canterbury and in the next game they were beaten by Northern Knights as they won the game with six wickets to spare. Wellington’s last game was called off and points were shared. As per our calculations, Canterbury are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington’s chances of winning - 39%

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 61%

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Wellington vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nick Greenwood has had an underwhelming start to the campaign in the Ford Cup. The 24 year hold has found it hard to settle down after two rounds of fixtures. So far, Greenwood has scored 10 against Canterbury and four against Northern Knights. Against a quality bowling attack of Canterbury, we believe Greenwood would once again struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Matthew Boyle had a disappointing campaign last year, as he played six games for Canterbury last season and scored mere 25 runs with an average of 4.16 which is pretty low. Even though Boyle scored 34 in the last game, he has struggled against Wellington. Last year both sides went head to head twice and in both matches Boyle got out for a duck which makes us believe Boyle would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington to win 2.10 Bet on 1xBet Canterbury to win 1.65 Bet on Parimatch Wellington to win 2.24 Bet on Dafabet

Wellington vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the Basin Reserve Stadium has favoured the team batting first. Last year, three games were played at the venue and twice the team batting first won the game which makes us believe both teams would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Gareth Severin, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly Batter Nick Greenwood All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Ian McPeake All-rounder Logan van Beek Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington remained the only winless team in the tournament as they lost both games thus far against Canterbury and Northern Knights. The last game against Central Districts was called off due to rain.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Angus McKenzie, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Dylan Hunter, Michael Rippon, Sean Davey, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (Wk), Tom Latham, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Michael Rae, William O'Rourke, Cameron Paul, Bevon Jacobs

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Nicholls Batter Chad Bowes Batter Ken McClure Batter Matt Boyle All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Michael Rippon All-rounder William O'Rourke Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Henry Shipley Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Last year’s runner up had a solid start to the campaign as they managed to register a comprehensive victory against in-form Wellington in the season opener. Since then they have lost back to back games against Central Districts and Auckland and are fifth on the table.

Wellington vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury has dominated this fixture in the recent past winning each of the last three games. Both sides went head to head in the season opener, Canterbury won the game by 63 runs.

Head to Head: (Last five Matches)

Wellington Win: 1

Canterbury win: 3

Draw/NR: 1

Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Canterbury and Wellington have struggled in this tournament as both sides occupy fifth and sixth spot on the points table. Wellington remains the only team in this tournament who are yet to register a win. One of the key reasons why Wellington has struggled so far is the fact their batsmen have failed to show up in the first two games and have failed to get a good start in games. In the two matches, Wellington has managed an opening stand of 17 and 7 and have conceded a bigger opening stand in both matches. On the other hand, even though Canterbury haven’t got the wins their openers have managed to get decent starts in games. So far in this campaign, Canterbury has managed an opening stand of 20, 87 and 61. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in each of the three games, Canterbury have had a better opening stand in all games thus far which makes us believe Canterbury would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Canterbury List a Basin Reserve, Wellington Wellington Firebirds Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.16 Bet Now! Canterbury Kings Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.618 Bet Now!

Wellington vs Canterbury Top Team Batters

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’s top batter

Wellington had a poor game against Northern Knights as they were bowled out for 198. Even though Tim Robinson didn’t have a good game we are going to stick with him one more time. Robinson was phenomenal against Canterbury as he scored a half century in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Hay to be Canterbury’s top batter

Even though Mitchell Hay had an underwhelming game against Auckland in the last outing, he has been sensational in the first two matches as he scored 75 in the opening fixture against Wellington and carried on his form in the next game and scored another half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Canterbury Top Team Bowlers

Adam Milne to be Wellington’s top bowler

Adam Milne was exceptional in the opening game against Canterbury as he bowled one of the best spells in this tournament and ended up with 5/24. In the last game even though Wellington was comprehensively beaten, Milne ended up with 1/42 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Rippon to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Canterbury bowlers had an underwhelming game against Auckland the only bowler who stood out was Michael Rippon as he ended up with 1/46. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Rippon ended up with 3/31 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.