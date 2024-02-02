WFI (Wellington) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction WFI 39 % Chance of Winning CST 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.731 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington take on Central Districts in the 17th game of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 02 at 03:00 AM IST.

Wellington vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Central Districts have struggled to find consistency in this tournament in the first half of the season. They had a phenomenal run in the second half of the campaign and even though they missed the playoff, we believe it could have a great impact in the second half of this campaign which could see them make the playoffs this term.

Wellington has had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have one win in five games and are currently sixth on the table. Wellington were brilliant in Super Smash and looked destined to go all the way but lost four games on the bounce and were knocked out of the competition. We believe that could have an impact in this tournament. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in this game.

Wellington’s chances of winning - 39%

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 61%

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Wellington vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nick Kelly has had an underwhelming campaign thus far and even though he scored 73 runs in the last game, he hasn’t looked that convincing at all. In the first three games he scored 0, 15 and 6 and averages 23.50 in this tournament thus far which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Jack Boyle has had a distraught campaign thus far, In the four games thus far, he has scored 31, 7, 26 and 1 with an average of 16.25 runs which is pretty low for an opening batsman. We believe Boyle’s struggle would continue in this fixture and would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington to win 2.27 Bet on 1xBet Central Districts to win 1.64 Bet on Parimatch Wellington to win 2.28 Bet on Dafabet

Wellington vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last three games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tim Robinson, Nick Greenwood, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Adam Milne, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Gareth Severin, Jesse Tashkoff, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn, Ian McPeake

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington have struggled throughout the campaign thus far, with just one win in five games, Wellington are currently sixth on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Jack Boyle, Brad Schmulian, Dane Cleaver (c & wk), Curtis Heaphy, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Bayley Wiggins, Angus Schaw, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Doug Bracewell, Brett Randell, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Greg Hay, Bevan Small, Liam Dudding, Joey Field

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper William Clark All-rounder Bayley Wiggins Bowler Angus Schaw All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have won two of the last four games with 11 points, they currently hold the final playoff spot.

Wellington vs Central Districts Head to Head

Central Districts has dominated this fixture against Wellington in the recent past. Wellington has one win in the last five games. Both sides went head to head this season and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Wellington: 1

Central Districts: 3

Wellington vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Wellington and Central Districts head into this game as both teams are desperate for a win and kickoff the second half of the campaign. Central Districts had a great second half of the campaign in the Super Smash which would help them to turn things around in this tournament as they would be hoping for a strong finish. On the other hand, Wellington has struggled in ODI format this season and with just one win in five games they are currently sixth on the table. Even with all the struggles, Wellington openers have done well in this tournament. So far this season they have managed an opening stand of 17, 7, 40 and 40 and in each of the last two games they have managed a better opening stand. On the other hand, Central Districts has conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three games which makes us believe Wellington would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Central Districts List a Basin Reserve, Wellington Wellington Firebirds Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.17 Bet Now! Central Stags Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.731 Bet Now!

Wellington vs Central Districts Top Team Batters

Troy Johnson to be Wellington’s top batter

Troy Johnson has had a great tournament thus far and has been the standout batsman for Wellington thus far. With 210 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign and in the last game he scored a brilliant 97 off 86 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

William Clarke to be Central Districts’s top batter

William Clarke has had a phenomenal run thus far. In the last two games, Clarke was sensational as he scored two half centuries. With 193 runs, Clarke is the leading run scorer for Central Districts this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Adam Milne to be Wellington’s top bowler

Adam Milne missed the last game but is bound to make a comeback in this fixture. Milne has had a terrific campaign thus far, in three matches, Milne has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Wellington in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Raymond Toole to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Raymond Toole has had a solid campaign thus far as he has been the most consistent bowler for Central Districts this term. In the last three games, Toole has had bowling figures of 5/72, 2/15 and 2/26 and with nine wickets is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.