WFI (Wellington) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction
WFI
39%
Chance of Winning
CST
61%
List a
Basin Reserve
Facts:
- With 210 runs, Troy Johnson is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this tournament.
- With 9 wickets, Raymond Toole is the leading wicket taker for Central Districts in this tournament.
Wellington vs Central Districts Chance of Winning
Central Districts have struggled to find consistency in this tournament in the first half of the season. They had a phenomenal run in the second half of the campaign and even though they missed the playoff, we believe it could have a great impact in the second half of this campaign which could see them make the playoffs this term.
Wellington has had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have one win in five games and are currently sixth on the table. Wellington were brilliant in Super Smash and looked destined to go all the way but lost four games on the bounce and were knocked out of the competition. We believe that could have an impact in this tournament. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in this game.
- Wellington’s chances of winning - 39%
- Central Districts’s chances of winning - 61%
Wellington vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Nick Kelly has had an underwhelming campaign thus far and even though he scored 73 runs in the last game, he hasn’t looked that convincing at all. In the first three games he scored 0, 15 and 6 and averages 23.50 in this tournament thus far which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Jack Boyle has had a distraught campaign thus far, In the four games thus far, he has scored 31, 7, 26 and 1 with an average of 16.25 runs which is pretty low for an opening batsman. We believe Boyle’s struggle would continue in this fixture and would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Wellington to win
Central Districts to win
Wellington to win
Wellington vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last three games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Tim Robinson, Nick Greenwood, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Adam Milne, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Gareth Severin, Jesse Tashkoff, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn, Ian McPeake
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
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Nick Greenwood
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Batter
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Troy Johnson
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Batter
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Nick Kelly
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All-rounder
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Callum McLachlan
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Wicket-keeper
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Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Smith
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Bowler
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Logan van Beek
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All-rounder
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Adam Milne
|
Bowler
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Peter Younghusband
|
Bowler
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Ben Sears
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Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington have struggled throughout the campaign thus far, with just one win in five games, Wellington are currently sixth on the table.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Jack Boyle, Brad Schmulian, Dane Cleaver (c & wk), Curtis Heaphy, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Bayley Wiggins, Angus Schaw, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Doug Bracewell, Brett Randell, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Greg Hay, Bevan Small, Liam Dudding, Joey Field
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Brad Schmulian
|
Batter
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Curtis Heaphy
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Batter
|
Josh Clarkson
|
All-rounder
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Dane Cleaver
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Wicket-keeper
|
William Clark
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All-rounder
|
Bayley Wiggins
|
Bowler
|
Angus Schaw
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Raymond Toole
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts have won two of the last four games with 11 points, they currently hold the final playoff spot.
Wellington vs Central Districts Head to Head
Central Districts has dominated this fixture against Wellington in the recent past. Wellington has one win in the last five games. Both sides went head to head this season and the game was called off due to rain.
Head to Head (Last five games)
Wellington: 1
Central Districts: 3
Wellington vs Central Districts Betting Odds
Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts
Wellington and Central Districts head into this game as both teams are desperate for a win and kickoff the second half of the campaign. Central Districts had a great second half of the campaign in the Super Smash which would help them to turn things around in this tournament as they would be hoping for a strong finish. On the other hand, Wellington has struggled in ODI format this season and with just one win in five games they are currently sixth on the table. Even with all the struggles, Wellington openers have done well in this tournament. So far this season they have managed an opening stand of 17, 7, 40 and 40 and in each of the last two games they have managed a better opening stand. On the other hand, Central Districts has conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three games which makes us believe Wellington would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Central Districts
List a
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Wellington vs Central Districts Top Team Batters
Troy Johnson to be Wellington’s top batter
Troy Johnson has had a great tournament thus far and has been the standout batsman for Wellington thus far. With 210 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign and in the last game he scored a brilliant 97 off 86 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
William Clarke to be Central Districts’s top batter
William Clarke has had a phenomenal run thus far. In the last two games, Clarke was sensational as he scored two half centuries. With 193 runs, Clarke is the leading run scorer for Central Districts this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers
Adam Milne to be Wellington’s top bowler
Adam Milne missed the last game but is bound to make a comeback in this fixture. Milne has had a terrific campaign thus far, in three matches, Milne has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Wellington in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Raymond Toole to be Central Districts’s top bowler
Raymond Toole has had a solid campaign thus far as he has been the most consistent bowler for Central Districts this term. In the last three games, Toole has had bowling figures of 5/72, 2/15 and 2/26 and with nine wickets is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Districts
- Wellington to win @ 2.17 (PariMatch)
- Central Districts to win @ 1.64 (PariMatch)
Parimatch