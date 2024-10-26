WFI (Wellington) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction WFI 61 % Chance of Winning CST 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.643 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington take on Central Districts in the ninth game of the 2024-25 Ford Trophy at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 26 at 03:00 AM IST.

Wellington vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Wellington did not have a great start to the campaign as they were outplayed by Canterbury in the opening game who won the game with six wickets to spare. In the last game they managed to register first points against Auckland as Wellington won the game with four wickets to spare.

Central Districts struggles from last season have continued in this campaign as they remain the only side who is yet to bag a single point thus far. Central Districts have lost against Auckland and Northern Knights thus far. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington’ chances of winning - 61%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 39%

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Wellington vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Tim Robinson only played four games last season and scored 115 runs with an average of 28.75. In the last game, Robinson scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Curtis Heaphy had a solid season last term as he scored 277 with an average of 39.57. Even though Heaphy did not have a great game in the last outing we expect him to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Nick Greenwood, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Peter Young-Husband, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, Yahya Zeb, Gareth Severin, Logan van Beek, Adam Milne

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Troy Johnson Batter Nathan Smith All-rounder Liam Dudding All-rounder Yahya Zeb Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington have had a decent start to the campaign as they have one win in two matches and are currently second on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Brad Schmulian, Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox (c), Raymond Toole, Angus Schaw, Joey Field, Ewald Schreuder

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Brad Schmulian All-rounder Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper William Clark Batter Tom Bruce All-rounder Brett Randell All-rounder Blair Tickner Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler Ray Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts lost three of the last four matches last season and have failed to bag a single point thus far after two matches.

Wellington vs Central Districts Head to Head

Central Districts and Wellington have identical records with 36 wins in this fixture. Last season both games were called off due to bad weather.

Head to Head

Wellington: 36

Central Districts: 36

Wellington vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Wellington head into this game after contrasting start to the campaign. Wellington has one win in two matches thus far and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Central Districts have struggled to make a mark this season and remain the only side yet to score a single point thus far. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both games were called off due to rain. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games Central Districts have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Wellington would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Wellington vs Central Districts Top Batters

Troy Johnson to be Wellington’ top batter

Troy Johnson has struggled to make an impact this term, regardless we are going to back him as he was brilliant last season and with 333 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brad Schmulian to be Central Districts’ top batter

Brad Schmulian had a great campaign last season as he scored 354 and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the last outing he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Liam Dudding to be Wellington’ top bowler

Liam Dudding did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled against Canterbury but in the last game he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner has been the shining light in what has been a struggle for Central Districts thus far. Tickner has bagged seven wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.