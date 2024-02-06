WFI (Wellington) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction WFI 34 % Chance of Winning NDS 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington take on Northern Knights in the 21st game of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the Basin Reserve Stadium, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 06 at 03:00 AM IST.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Northern Knights have been dominant in the group stages as they had just one loss in the first half of the campaign which came against Auckland who were at the top of the table. In the last game, Northern Knights managed to avenge their loss as they outplayed Auckland. Joe Carter scored a brilliant century as Northern Knights won the game by 104 runs.

On the other hand, Wellington’s struggles have continued in the second half of the campaign. The last game against Central Districts was called off due to rain and with that result they have just one win in six games and need to be perfect in remaining fixtures if they aspire to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington’s chances of winning - 34%

Northern Knights ’s chances of winning - 66%

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Wellington vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nick Kelly has struggled thus far and has had an underwhelming campaign so far. Even though Kelly scored 73 runs in the last game, he hasn’t looked that convincing at all. In the first three games he scored 0, 15 and 6 and averaged 23.50 in this tournament which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Since this bet has paid off thus far, we are going to stick with it once again. Tim Seifert has been brilliant for Northern Knights in this competition as he has been one of the most consistent batsman for them thus far. In the last game against Wellington, Seifert scored 42 off 39 balls. In the last four games, Seifert has scored 42, 26, 40 and 33 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington to win 2.42 Bet on 1xBet Northern Knights to win 1.52 Bet on Parimatch Wellington to win 2.66 Bet on Dafabet

Wellington vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last three games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tim Robinson, Nick Greenwood, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Adam Milne, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Gareth Severin, Jesse Tashkoff, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn, Ian McPeake

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington have struggled throughout the campaign thus far, with just one win in six games, Wellington are currently fifth on the table.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Peter Bocock, Frederick Walker, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Scott Johnston, Bharat Popli

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Henry Cooper Batter Joe Carter Batter Jeet Raval Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn Batter Kristian Clarke Bowler Tim Pringle Bowler Joe Walker Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights were impressive in the last game against Auckland as they bagged an important win on the day. With four wins in six games, Northern Knights are currently at the top of the table.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Northern Knights have had a slight edge over Wellington in the last five matches (2-1). Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign and Northern Knights won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Wellington: 1

Northern Knights : 2

Wellington vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Wellington and Northern Knights head into this game in contrasting form as on one hand Northern Knights have dominated the group stages and are at the top of the table. They kicked off their second half of the campaign with an impressive win against Auckland but Auckland had a better opening partnership on the day. On the other hand, Wellington has struggled to make a mark this season and are currently fifth on the table and need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Northern Knights dominated the game and had a better opening partnership in the game. Since then, Northern Knights have conceded 196 runs opening stand against Auckland and in two of the last three games they have conceded a bigger opening stand. Even though Wellington has struggled thus far, they have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe Wellington would have a better opening stand.

Wellington vs Northern Knights List a Basin Reserve, Wellington Wellington Firebirds Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.31 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now!

Wellington vs Northern Knights Top Team Batters

Troy Johnson to be Wellington’s top batter

Troy Johnson has had a great tournament thus far and has been the standout batsman for Wellington thus far. With 210 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign and in the last game against Northern Knights, he scored a brilliant 57 off 102 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Carter to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Joe Carter had a sensational game in the last outing against one of the favourites Auckland. Carter scored 106 off 114 balls as he destroyed the Auckland bowling attack. In the last game against Wellington he scored an unbeaten 54 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Top Team Bowlers

Adam Milne to be Wellington’s top bowler

Adam Milne missed the last game but is bound to make a comeback in this fixture. Milne has had a terrific campaign thus far, in three matches, Milne has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Wellington in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Kristian Clarke has been superb this season as he has spearheaded Northern Knight’s bowling attack with sublime poise. With 11 wickets thus far, Clarke is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.