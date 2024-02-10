Wellington vs Otago Match Prediction WFI 67 % Chance of Winning OVO 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.498 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington take on Otago in the 22nd game of the 2024 Ford Trophy at the Basin Reserve Stadium, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 10 at 03:00 AM IST.

Wellington vs Otago Chance of Winning

Otago managed to get some respite as they beat Central Districts in the last outing which was their first win in six games. Once again Otago batsmen struggled in the game as they could only post 213 runs in 50 overs. Otago bowlers had a brilliant game as they restricted Central Districts to 148 and eventually won the game by 65 runs.

On the other hand, Wellington's batting line up finally showed up in the last game as they scored 330 runs against Northern Knights who were favourites in this fixture. Northern Knights fell short of the target as they were bowled out for 285. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington’s chances of winning - 67%

Otago ’s chances of winning - 33%

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Wellington vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Troy Johnson has been one of the most consistent batsman for Wellington thus far. Even though Johnson did not have a great outing against Northern Knights in the last game we believe that's a one off as with 225 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Wellington which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

This bet has consistently paid off this season as Dean Foxcroft has struggled to find consistency this season. He definitely has had his ups and down which is probably why he has scored mere 126 runs in six matches thus far. We expect Foxcroft’s struggles to continue in the upcoming game and he would score low against Wellington.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago to win 2.50 Bet on Parimatch Wellington to win 1.54 Bet on 1xBet Otago to win 2.60 Bet on Dafabet

Wellington vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured team batting first. This season both games at the venue were won by teams batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tim Robinson, Nick Greenwood, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Adam Milne, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Gareth Severin, Jesse Tashkoff, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn, Ian McPeake

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington registered an important win in the last game against Northern Knights as it was their second win of the tournament. With 13 points in seven games, Wellington are two points off the playoff spot.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Jake Gibson, Jamal Todd, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Georgeson Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Thorn Parkes Batter Ollie White All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Dale Phillips All-rounder Llew Johnson Bowler Travis Muller All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago managed to upset the odds as they beat Central Districts in the last game and with 12 points are currently sixth on the table, three points shy off Canterbury who hold the final playoff spot.

Wellington vs Otago Head to Head

Otago are winless against Wellington in the last five games. Both sides went head to head twice last season, Wellington won the first game but the second game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Wellington: 4

Otago : 0

Wellington vs Otago Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Wellington and Otago head into this game after formidable wins for both sides in the last round of fixtures. With a win for both sides, both teams are well in the mix to make the playoffs this season. Even though Otago managed to surrender their five games winless streak in the last outing, they have struggled to make a mark in the powerplay overs. In the last four matches, Otago has managed an opening stand of 7, 14, 0 and 44 and in three of the last four matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which showcases they struggle to get a good start in games. On the other hand, Wellington does have a better foundation to built on as they have had good start in games with bat as well as with bowl which is probably why they have had a better opening partnership in each of the last three fixtures which makes us believe Wellington would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game against Otago.

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Wellington vs Otago Top Team Batters

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’s top batter

Nick Kelly had an underwhelming start to the campaign but has come to light in the second half of the campaign especially in the last two games where he scored a half century and a century. He scored 106 in the last game as Wellington managed to see off Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Thorn Parkes to be Otago’s top batter

Thorn Parkes continued his brilliance as once again he showed up when chips were down and scored a brilliant half century and took his team over the finishing line. With 221 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Otago this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Otago Top Team Bowlers

Adam Milne to be Wellington’s top bowler

Even though Adam Milne did not have an exceptional game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him once again as he has had an exceptional season thus far. He has bagged ten wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Wellington in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Lockrose to be Otago’s top bowler

Even though Andrew Hazeldine had a fifer in the last game against Central Districts, we believe Ben Lockrose is a far more reliable pick as he has been consistent for Otago throughout the season. In the last game he ended up with 3/30 and with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.