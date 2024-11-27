GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs LQA (Lahore Qalandars) Match Prediction GAW 66 % Chance of Winning LQA 34 % Bet Now! Guyana Amazon Warriors and Lahore Qalandars are poised to clash for the first time in the inaugural season of the Global Super League on November 27, 2024. Their match will be hosted at Providence Stadium, Guyana, with a scheduled start time of 4:30 A.M IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars Chances of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors were a highly competitive team in the Caribbean Premier League this season as they bagged a spot in the final against St Lucia Kings. The former were at the top of the points table and had a shot at the title before they fumbled their chances with a poor batting display. The team batted first and posted a measly 138 runs on the scoreboard and victory was already a distant prospect. The bowlers did not have a par score to defend and they struggled to curtail St Lucia Kings’ runs, and it culminated in a six wicket defeat for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Lahore Qalandars ended their disappointing campaign in the Pakistan Super League with a defeat at the hands of Quetta Gladiators. Their performance with the bat was mediocre as the former scored 166 while batting first - Abdullah Shafique and Shaheen Shah Afridi were the top scorers with 59* and 55 runs, respectively. Their defense was not good enough as their rivals chased down the score with ease and took home a six-wicket triumph.

Guyana Amazon Warriors chance of winning - 66%

Lahore Qalandars chance of winning - 34%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Tips

Lahore Qalandars to score low before first dismissal

Lahore Qalandars had an unstable opening wicket during the Pakistan Super League where they used different opening combinations for most of their fixtures. Their inconsistency is reflected in first partnerships of 38, 16, 11, 54 and 17 runs in the last five games of the tournament. While Mirza Baig is likely to open for the team again, there is a lot of uncertainty about his opening partner and a big score is not on the cards for their first game of the season.

Match Prediction Best Odds Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Lahore Qalandars Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Lahore Qalandars 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars Toss Prediction

In Guyana Amazon Warriors’ last five games at Providence Stadium in the Caribbean Premier League this season, the toss winners elected to bat first three out of five times and they were triumphant on all three occasions. While the remaining two games favored the chasing side, the venue had an average first innings score of 180 in the final five fixtures of the tournament. The toss winner of the next game will be keen to bat first on this surface.

Weather Report

The weather at Guyana on match day is not particularly conducive for the game as there is a 70% chance of rainfall with the temperature touching 31 degrees Celsius.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Imran Tahir (c), Kevlon Anderson, Mark Deyal, Shimron Hetmyer, Hassan Khan, Keemo Paul, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Predicted Playing XI

Moeen Ali All-rounder Kevlon Anderson Batter Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Keemo Paul All-rounder Hassan Khan All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Romario Shepherd Bowler Dwaine Pretorius Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir (C) Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors had a balanced squad in the Caribbean Premier League where the batters and bowlers were equally responsible for their wins.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Mirza Baig, Muhammad Faizan, Tom Abell, Carlos Brathwaite, Faheem Ashraf, Luke Wells, Adam Rossington, Muhammad Akhlaq, Arif Yaqoob, Asif Afridi, Kaleem Sana, Salman Mirza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tayyab Abbas.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Abell Batter Mirza Baig Batter Muhammad Faizan Batter Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Carlos Brathwaite All-rounder Luke Wells All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Asif Afridi Bowler Salman Mirza Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Tayyab Abbas Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

Lahore Qalandars were the worst-performing team in the Pakistan Super League this season with a single win to their credit. They started their campaign with a six-match losing streak and it is unlikely that there will be a significant improvement this time around.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Lahore Qalandars are going to meet for the first time in the Global Super League, and there is no existing head-to-head record between the teams.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Lahore Qalandars

Moeen Ali and Rahmanullah Gurbaz opened for Guyana Amazon Warriors in two out of their last three matches of the Caribbean Premier League, and the team’s opening totals of 1, 54 and 22 runs were not entirely convincing. However, Lahore Qalandars’ openers in the Pakistan Super League were also just as underwhelming, seeing as their first partnership were not constant and it led to a great deal of fluctuation with scores of 38, 16 and 11 in the last three fixtures of the season. Both sides are entering this game with uncertainty but the bookmakers expect Guyana Amazon Warriors’ first wicket to outclass that of Lahore Qalandars.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars Best Batters

Shimron Hetmyer to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Best Batter

Shimron Hetmyer was the top scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors during the Caribbean Premier League where he notched up a total of 402 runs in 13 innings with an average of 40.20. This included four half-centuries in the tournament. Although his knock of 11 runs in the last match against St Lucia Kings was underwhelming, he is expected to bounce back and come good in the next game.

Tom Abell to be Lahore Qalandars’ Best Batter

Tom Abell did a brilliant job for Somerset in the County Championship Division One this season wherein he secured 658 runs in 15 innings. He was among the top scorers for the team despite having played much fewer innings than the others, and he bagged three centuries and two half-centuries in the process. Averaging at 50.61, he is the top choice to be their top run scorer against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars Best Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Best Bowler

Gudakesh Motie was the leading wicket-taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League, having picked 17 wickets in 13 innings. His four-over spell in the last match against St Lucia Kings failed to yield any wickets but his average of 18.64 was impressive and he is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Lahore Qalandars’ Best Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi was the second highest wicket-taker for Paarl Royals in the 2024 season of the SA20. He took ten wickets in ten innings with a bowling average of 28.50. His overall economy rate of 7.70 was also quite remarkable and he remains the top pick to lead Lahore Qalandars’ bowling attack in the next match.