GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction GAW 74 % Chance of Winning RAN 26 % Place a bet Batery 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On December 4, 2024, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Rangpur Riders will meet in the Global Super League. The encounter is going to be hosted at Providence Stadium, Guyana, at 4:30 A.M IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Chances of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors returned to winning ways as they took down Hampshire in the previous match. The latter were relegated to batting first and they posted 146 runs on the board.

During the second innings, Hampshire’s bowlers certainly gave Guyana Amazon Warriors a run for their money as the latter were six wickets down before they finished the game. After the top order collapsed without a substantial score, Guyana Amazon Warriors’ victory looked a bit touch-and-go. They did manage to salvage it, though, since the likes of Roston Chase, Hassan Khan and Shimron Hetmyer scored 33, 27* and 24 runs, respectively. Eventually, they took victory by four wickets.

Rangpur Riders did not have much luck on their side as they went up against Victoria in the last match and conceded defeat. The latter scored 151 runs while batting first which is among the highest scores this season. Rangpur Riders’ chase was close but not quite enough even though openers Soumya Sarkar and Steven Taylor set the team up for success with a solid foundation of 51 runs; the former also went on to secure a half-century with 51 runs but the rest of the batting lineup failed to help. By the end of 20 overs, they fell short by a mere ten runs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors chance of winning - 74%

Rangpur Riders chance of winning - 26%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

Rangpur Riders to score over 15.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Rangpur Riders’ openers, Steven Taylor and Soumya Sarkar, are the top two batters of the team with 46 and 78 runs, respectively. They have both pulled their weight to ensure that the team has a successful opening stand for the other batters to build on, having scored 51 and 46 runs. Given their current trajectory, the pair are expected to set up yet another big total in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction

The chasing side clinched victory in three out of the first six games of the season where the average first innings score at Providence Stadium has been 142. The teams batting first won twice but it is a risk on this surface given how little assistance the batters receive. Naturally, fielding first will be the first preference of the toss winning side.

Weather Report

There is a low 15% chance of rainfall at Guyana but scattered showers are on the cards. The temperature is predicted to reach 29 degrees Celsius.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Imran Tahir (c), Kevlon Anderson, Mark Deyal, Shimron Hetmyer, Hassan Khan, Keemo Paul, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Predicted Playing XI

Kevlon Anderson Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Hassan Khan All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Romario Shepherd All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Imran Tahir (C) Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors were hardly deterred by their defeat and are still in the hunt for a spot in the final. They have one of the strongest batting lineups in the tournament.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Saif Hassan, Steven Taylor, Wayne Madsen, Afif Hossain, Harmeet Singh, Khushdil Shah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Arafat Sunny, Kamrul Islam, Matthew Forde, Rishad Hossain, Zak Chappell.

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Afif Hossain All-rounder Nurul Hasan (C) Wicket-keeper Khushdil Shah All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Rishad Hossain Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Kamrul Islam Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders were not competitive enough in either of their games and squandered two chances at victory. It would take a miracle for them to overcome Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Rangpur Riders have not faced each other in the Global Super League before, and no head-to-head record has been established.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Moeen Ali has been the only recurring opener for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the tournament so far while his partner has changed in every single game. This has, undoubtedly, contributed to the instability of the first wicket and their paltry scores of 18, 17 and 3 runs before the first dismissal. Conversely, Steven Taylor and Soumya Sarkar have done an impressive job for Rangpur Riders’ opening wicket, having secured totals of 51 and 46 runs in the previous two fixtures. Needless to say, the latter are favored to produce a better first partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors in the next encounter.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders T20i Providence Stadium, null Guyana Amazon Warriors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.175 Bet Now!

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Best Batters

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Best Batter

Shai Hope faced an unfortunate golden duck dismissal in the previous match against Hampshire but stands second among Guyana Amazon Warriors’ run scorers with 85 runs in three innings. His average of 42.50 is the best of the team and the previous game was but a blemish in his trajectory as he remains the top choice to come good in the upcoming match.

Soumya Sarkar to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Batter

As predicted last time, Soumya Sarkar emerged as Rangpur Riders’ top batter against Victoria with a half-century, having scored 51 runs. He has extended his lead at the top and currently has 78 runs in two innings with an average of 39.00, making him the top contender for the next game as well.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers

Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Best Bowler

Imran Tahir has taken the lead as the team’s top wicket-taker with six wickets in three innings and an excellent average of 12.83. He was Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler against Hampshire in the last outing where he bagged three wickets in four overs and earned himself a stellar economy rate of 4.50. The skipper is expected to continue to lead the attack.

Zak Chappell to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Bowler

Zak Chappell achieved a brilliant fifer in the first game of the season but his performance against Victoria was lackluster. He delivered three overs and failed to pick up any wickets but still remains Rangpur Riders’ top bowler with five wickets in two innings and an impressive bowling average of 11.60. He is expected to lead the charge in the next fixture, too.