HAM (Hampshire) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction RAN 42 % Chance of Winning HAM 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.733 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hampshire and Rangpur Riders will lock horns in the Global Super League on November 28, 2024. They will meet at Providence Stadium, Guyana, with the match scheduled to commence at 4:30 A.M IST.

Hampshire vs Rangpur Riders Chances of Winning

Hampshire’s last match was against Somerset during the County Championship Division One where the former snagged the win in a low scoring game. Somerset batted first but their score of 136 in the first innings was not convincing in the slightest. Hampshire did take the lead but not by much as they found themselves all out for 196. Opener Toby Albert led from the front with 77 runs on the board. Somerset’s second attempt was not significantly better as they piled on 180 before getting bundled out and it was smooth sailing for Hampshire at this juncture as they made up their deficit with 121 runs on the board, winning by a margin of five wickets.

Rangpur Riders suffered an unseemly defeat at the hands of Fortune Barishal in their last match of the Bangladesh Premier League. Batting first, the former racked in just 149 runs which was not a par score at all. The top and middle order crumbled rather quickly and put pressure on the lower order to secure a half decent score. However, Fortune Barishal took the opportunity and surpassed the target with an over to spare. They managed to take victory by six wickets in the end.

Hampshire chance of winning - 58%

Rangpur Riders chance of winning - 42%

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Hampshire vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

Rangpur Riders to score low before first dismissal

Rangpur Riders had several different opening combinations during the Bangladesh Premier League and it caused a great deal of inconsistency at the front. The players did not have the chance to bed in and build on their form due to the constant changes. In the last five fixtures of the tournament, the openers scored 8, 10, 5, 21 and 33 runs before the fall of the first wicket. The gradual decline in scores does not inspire confidence in their ability to turn things around against Hampshire.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction

Providence Stadium was a prominent venue during the Caribbean Premier League with an average first innings total of 165 in a total of 11 games last season. Out of these, seven were won by the teams batting first. The surface supports high scoring totals and chasing becomes a difficult task. The toss winner will want to give themselves the edge in the upcoming match by electing to bat first.

Weather Report

There is a slight 15% chance of a downpour at Guyana on the day of the match and scattered showers are expected. The temperature is anticipated to remain around 31 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

Chris Wood (c), Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Shan Masood, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Ali Orr, Brad Wheal, Danny Briggs, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Shan Masood Batter Tom Prest Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Felix Organ All-rounder Ali Orr Wicket-keeper James Fuller Bowler Chris Wood (C) Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire enter this match on the back of three wins and two draws in their last five fixtures. They have the firepower to overcome Rangpur Riders, especially with a solid bowling attack.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Saif Hassan, Steven Taylor, Wayne Madsen, Afif Hossain, Harmeet Singh, Khushdil Shah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Arafat Sunny, Kamrul Islam, Matthew Forde, Rishad Hossain, Zak Chappell.

Predicted Playing XI

Wayne Madsen Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Steven Taylor Batter Saif Hassan Batter Afif Hossain All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Nurul Hasan (C) Wicket-keeper Arafat Sunny Bowler Rishad Hossain Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders were on an eight-match winning streak during the Bangladesh Premier League before it was interrupted in the last game of the group stage.

Hampshire vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head

Hampshire and Rangpur Riders will take on each other for the first time in the Global Super League and as it stands, there is no head-to-head record between the sides.

Hampshire vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Rangpur Riders

Both teams have had struggles with the opening wicket in their last three respective matches. With Toby Albert and Fletcha Middleton opening for Hampshire in the County Championship Division One, they set up opening totals of 0, 0, 16, 5, 20 and 14 runs. Rangpur Riders were not any better during the Bangladesh Premier League, having added 8, 10 and 5 runs to the first wicket. For the upcoming clash between the sides, the bookmakers expect Hampshire to amp it up and secure a better first partnership than Rangpur Riders.

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Hampshire vs Rangpur Riders Best Batters

Tom Prest to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Tom Prest scored a total of 582 runs in 13 innings during the County Championship Division One this season, and this included three centuries and a half-century. He was averaging at 48.50 in the tournament and considering his form, he is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Wayne Madsen to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Batter

Wayne Madsen was leagues ahead of the rest of Derbyshire’s batters in the County Championship Division Two, having notched up 1005 runs in 23 innings with an average of 50.25. He was, naturally, their top batter as he achieved three centuries and five half-centuries during the season. He is the top contender for the next fixture against Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Dawson was the second highest wicket-taker for Hampshire in the County Championship Division One this season where he took a grand total of 54 wickets in 22 innings with a stellar average of 25.14. He was absolutely at the top of his game with five fifers during the tournament and he remains, without a doubt, the top choice for Hampshire in the next game.

Zak Chappell to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Bowler

Zak Chappell was Derbyshire’s leading wicket-taker in the County Championship Division Two wherein he captured 31 wickets in 17 innings. He was well ahead of the rest of the team and his consistency was remarkable, making him the top pick to be Rangpur Riders’ premier bowler this time around.