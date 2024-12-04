LQA (Lahore Qalandars) vs VIC (Victoria) Match Prediction VIC 34 % Chance of Winning LQA 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.662 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lahore Qalandars and Victoria are slated to play against each other in the Global Super League on December 3, 2024. The sides will square off at Providence Stadium, Guyana, with the match scheduled to begin at 4:30 A.M IST.

Lahore Qalandars vs Victoria Chances of Winning

Lahore Qalandars redeemed themselves after a terrible outing in the opening match by giving Hampshire a run for their money last time around. However, the former’s batting display was still substandard as they piled on 135 runs in the first innings. Luke Wells’ 35* and wicket-keeper batter Adam Rossington’s 30 kept the team afloat but it was the bowlers who pulled off a spectacular defense to secure the win. Tabraiz Shamsi’s three-wicket haul was brilliant but the others pitched in and helped restrict Hampshire to 131 runs by the end of 20 overs, and Lahore Qalandars enjoyed victory by the skin of their teeth as they won by four runs.

Victoria retained their lead in the tournament with a victory over Rangpur Riders in their previous encounter. The former batted first and managed to score 151 runs, which is a tad above the average at the venue this season. Opener Blake Macdonald top-scored with 40 runs while his partner Joe Clarke, Sanjay Krishnamurthi and wicket-keeper batter Scott Edwards scored 32, 31 and 30* runs, respectively. Rangpur Riders did mount a challenge but the time did not suffice as they fell short by precisely ten runs in the end.

Lahore Qalandars chance of winning - 66%

Victoria chance of winning - 34%

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Lahore Qalandars vs Victoria Betting Tips

Victoria to score over 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Blake Macdonald and Joe Clarke have kicked it up a notch after the first match where they secured a partnership of 27 runs for Victoria, having scored a whopping 70 runs together before the first dismissal against Rangpur Riders. Macdonald and Clarke’s averages have also improved, seeing as they are averaging at 23.00 and 24.50 , respectively, in the series. These advancements indicate that there is more to come in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lahore Qalandars Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Victoria Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Lahore Qalandars 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Lahore Qalandars vs Victoria Toss Prediction

The pitch at Providence Stadium has not been overwhelmingly in favor of either the teams batting first or fielding first. However, three games were won by the chasing side while the teams batting first took home one win and the remaining fixture ended in a tie. The average first innings total of 142 is not unattainable by any means and the sides will vie to field first in the next encounter.

Weather Report

A 75% possibility of a washout threatens Guyana and heavy thundershowers are expected. The temperature is predicted to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Carlos Brathwaite (c), Mirza Baig, Muhammad Faizan, Tom Abell, Faheem Ashraf, Luke Wells, Adam Rossington, Muhammad Akhlaq, Arif Yaqoob, Asif Afridi, Kaleem Sana, Salman Mirza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tayyab Abbas.

Predicted Playing XI

Mirza Baig Batter Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Muhammad Faizan Batter Tom Abell Batter Luke Wells All-rounder Muhammad Akhlaq Batter Carlos Brathwaite (C) All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Asif Afridi Bowler Salman Mirza Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

Lahore Qalandars’ batting has been below par until now and it was their bowling attack which salvaged their game against Hampshire.

Victoria Player List

Corey Anderson (c), Blake Macdonald, Farzan Chowna, Jonathan Wells, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Karima Gore, Jahmar Hamilton, Joe Clarke, Scott Edwards, Callum Stow, Carmi le Roux, David Moody, Juanoy Drysdale, Matthew Fotia, Max Birthisel, Dominic Drakes, Jackson Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Blake Macdonald Batter Joe Clarke Batter Sanjay Krishnamurthi Batter Jonathan Wells Batter Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Corey Anderson (C) All-rounder Dominic Drakes Bowler Karima Gore All-rounder Callum Stow Bowler Max Birthisel Bowler Jackson Smith Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Both of Victoria’s wins were on merit as their batting and bowling was on the money. They certainly have the firepower to give Lahore Qalandars a solid fight.

Lahore Qalandars vs Victoria Head-to-Head

This match marks the first ever encounter between Lahore Qalandars and Victoria in the Global Super League. No head-to-head record has been established by the teams.

Lahore Qalandars vs Victoria Betting Odds

Lahore Qalandars to have a better opening partnership than Victoria @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Mirza Baig has underperformed in the tournament which has held Lahore Qalandars’ first wicket back, especially since his partner, Adam Rossington, has taken the brunt of it. In the last two matches, the pair have scored 4 and 13 runs together before the fall of the first wicket. This pales in comparison to Victoria’s openers, Blake Macdonald and Joe Clarke, who have amassed 70 and 27 runs together in their previous two matches. Despite this discrepancy, the bookmakers rely on Lahore Qalandars’ opening wicket to get out of their rut and produce a competitive partnership against Victoria.

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Lahore Qalandars vs Victoria Best Batters

Tom Abell to be Lahore Qalandars’ Best Batter

Tom Abell continues to be Lahore Qalandars’ top run-getter with 69 runs in two innings and an average of 34.50. After departing for 48 in the first innings and falling short of a half-century, he was dismissed for just 21 runs in the following match. However, he is expected to get back on his feet as they take on Victoria in the upcoming match.

Scott Edwards to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Scott Edwards leads Victoria’s run charts at the moment with 61 runs in two innings. In the previous game against Rangpur Riders, he scored an unbeaten 30 and got the team over the line. The wicket-keeper batter’s form makes him the leading choice to be their standout batter against Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars vs Victoria Best Bowlers

Asif Afridi to be Lahore Qalandars’ Best Bowler

Asif Afridi is tied as Lahore Qalandars’ top bowler with three wickets in two innings so far. In the last outing against Hampshire, he took one wicket in his four-over spell and ended up with an economy rate of 4.00, tying him as the team’s second highest wicket-taker. Given his outstanding bowling average of 9.66, he remains the top pick for the next match.

Callum Stow to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Callum Stow was the top wicket-taker for Victoria in the last encounter versus Rangpur Riders where his four-over spell yielded three wickets and an economy rate of 3.75. Overall, too, he is the team’s leading bowler with four wickets in two innings and a remarkable average of 8.00. He continues to be relied upon to come out on top.