VIC (Victoria) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction VIC 59 % Chance of Winning RAN 41 % Place a bet Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The stage is set for the final of the inaugural Global Super League with Victoria and Rangpur Riders as the finalists. The sides will meet at Providence Stadium, Guyana, on December 7, 2024. The action is going to kick off at 4:30 A.M IST.

Victoria vs Rangpur Riders Chances of Winning

Victoria were the most dominant team during the group stage of the Global Super League and their last game against Hampshire was commendable. Batting first, Victoria piled on 170 runs and it was the openers who did the bulk of the scoring. Sanjay Krishnamurthi top-scored with 77 runs while Blake Macdonald contributed 59 runs. The others made scant contributions but they had a par score on the board, a feat which has been difficult to achieve at Providence Stadium this season. Hampshire’s chase was a mess right from the start as their entire batting order was collapsing one after the other. They fell apart entirely after a mere 95 runs were scored, and they allowed Victoria to take victory by 75 runs to secure a spot in the final.

Rangpur Riders turned their form on its head after two unfavorable results at the start of the season. In their last encounter versus Lahore Qalandars, the match was truncated to nine overs due to a downpour and Rangpur Riders scored 85 runs by the end of the first innings. Steven Taylor, Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar were the ones who played the innings and they scored 32*, 27* and 22 runs, respectively. This was a competitive total given the circumstances and the bowlers defended it well - Lahore Qalandars lost seven wickets by the end of nine overs with 87 runs on the board. Rangpur Riders’ appearance in the final was confirmed after a 23-run victory via DLS method.

Victoria chance of winning - 59%

Rangpur Riders chance of winning - 41%

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Victoria vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

Victoria to score over 16.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

In the four matches that Victoria have played in the tournament this season, there has not been a single instance where the team’s openers posted a total under 16.5 before the fall of the first wicket. Blake Macdonald and Sanjay Krishnamurthi have been the epitome of consistency and growth with opening stands of 137, 67, 70 and 27 runs. Interestingly, Krishnamurthi and Macdonald are the top two batters for the team with averages of 35.50 and 34.50, respectively, in four innings. Another big total is on the cards for this first partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Victoria vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction

Providence Stadium has been almost overwhelmingly in favor of the teams batting first despite a low average first innings total of 136 in the last ten games. Six matches were won by the teams who set the target, including the last four matches in a row. In the next match, too, both sides will vie to bat first and avail the advantage the surface offers the batters.

Weather Report

There is no likelihood of a cloud burst on the day of the final as there is a minimal 5% possibility of precipitation. Partly cloudy skies are predicted with the temperature reaching 30 degrees Celsius.

Victoria Player List

Corey Anderson (c), Blake Macdonald, Farzan Chowna, Jonathan Wells, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Karima Gore, Jahmar Hamilton, Joe Clarke, Scott Edwards, Callum Stow, Carmi le Roux, David Moody, Juanoy Drysdale, Matthew Fotia, Max Birthisel, Dominic Drakes, Jackson Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Blake Macdonald Batter Sanjay Krishnamurthi Batter Jonathan Wells Batter Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Karima Gore All-rounder Corey Anderson (C) All-rounder Jahmar Hamilton Batter Dominic Drakes Bowler Callum Stow Bowler Max Birthisel Bowler Jackson Smith Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria’s wins have all been a result of their merit and top-notch performances. Their bowling, in particular, has been truly outstanding at keeping the opposition at bay.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Saif Hassan, Steven Taylor, Wayne Madsen, Afif Hossain, Harmeet Singh, Khushdil Shah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Arafat Sunny, Kamrul Islam, Matthew Forde, Rishad Hossain, Zak Chappell.

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Saif Hassan Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Nurul Hasan (C) Wicket-keeper Afif Hossain All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Rishad Hossain Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Kamrul Islam Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders have been in great shape after the first two games but the fact that they have lost to Victoria before does not bode well for them.

Victoria vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head

Victoria and Rangpur Riders met for the first time earlier this season where the former won by a margin of ten runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Victoria - 1

Rangpur Riders - 0

Victoria vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than Rangpur Riders

Steven Taylor and Soumya Sarkar have been a relatively consistent opening pair for Rangpur Riders in the tournament so far, having added 47, 0 and 51 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. Although their performances at the front have been quite impressive, Victoria’s first partnership has been even better with scores of 137, 67 and 70 runs in the previous three encounters. Based on the latter’s stability, the bookmakers rely on Victoria’s opening duo to set up a competitive stand and outclass Rangpur Riders’ openers.

Victoria vs Rangpur Riders T20i Providence Stadium, null Victoria Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.5 Bet Now!

Victoria vs Rangpur Riders Best Batters

Sanjay Krishnamurthi to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Sanjay Krishnamurthi leads Victoria’s run charts with 142 runs in four innings and an average of 35.50. He achieved his first half-century of the season in the last outing versus Hampshire, having amassed 77 runs. After his showing in the match, the opener is expected to come out on top in the final as well.

Soumya Sarkar to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Batter

Soumya Sarkar was among the top scorers for the team in the previous encounter against Lahore Qalandars where he was dismissed for 22. The opening batter is currently the top batter for Rangpur Riders with 102 runs in four innings, including a half-century. With an average of 25.50, he remains the leading choice against Victoria.

Victoria vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers

Callum Stow to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Callum Stow picked up an impressive four-wicket haul in the previous game against Hampshire during his 3.1-over spell. He is their leading wicket-taker with nine wickets in four innings so far, but the most remarkable feat is his excellent bowling average of 8.00. Given his form, he is the top pick to be their premier bowler once more.

Zak Chappell to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Bowler

Zak Chappell is the top bowler for Rangpur Riders at present with seven wickets in four innings. He was the second highest wicket-taker in the last match with two wickets in two overs and an economy rate of 8.50. Additionally, his average of 12.57 in the tournament so far makes him a top contender for the upcoming fixture, too.