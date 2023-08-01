Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction GLO 57 % Chance of Winning DER 43 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire will take on Derbyshire in the Group A clash of the One-Day Cup 2023 at College Ground. The game is scheduled to take place on August 1 and will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire had a decent season as they finished fifth in the previous season of the tournament. However, They had five wins and three losses in eight games of the competition. They had 10 points by the end of the league stage and failed to make it to the play-offs. GLO faced Middlesex in their last fixture of the competition. MID went in to bat first and scored 256 runs in 50 overs. GLO managed to surpass the target with 5 wickets to spare. Zafar Gohar picked 4 wickets for GLO but it was Ben Charlesworth’s innings of 97 runs that stood as the highlight of the game.

On the other hand, things went way worse for Derbyshire. They finished seventh in the points table last season with three wins and four losses. Their last encounter in the competition was against Northamptonshire where NOR raised 311 runs in the game. Derbyshire comfortably cruised through the target with 8 wickets remaining. Luis Reece and Billy Godleman secured 204 runs for the opening partnership with individual scores of 106 & 87 runs respectively. The upcoming game will be an opportunity for both the sides to make an impact in the points table.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 57%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 43%

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Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire's season has been filled with disappointment, having missed the knock-out stages in the Vitality Blast and struggling in the County Championship Second Division. However, with just two players selected for The Hundred, their prospects are looking brighter. Despite having a compact squad, they are expected to display a strong and competitive front.

On the other hand, Derbyshire faces a significant worry in their bowling department. The absence of Suranga Lakmal due to a groin injury, unavailability of Ben Aitchison for the season, and George Scrimshaw and Zak Chappell's commitment to The Hundred have considerably depleted their seam attack. While the potential return of Lakmal in the later stages offers some relief, Derbyshire's chances of reaching the knock-out stages will heavily rely on the form and effectiveness of Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, and Reece.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

During the previous season, College Ground in Cheltenham hosted just one match, which saw the chasing team secure a comfortable victory. Considering this history, the team winning the toss might be enticed to opt for bowling first at this venue.

Weather Report

The pitch at College Ground is excellent for batting and remains consistent throughout the game. Batsmen will find the ball coming nicely onto their bats. However, seamers can take advantage of the new ball to move it around. As the match goes on, the pitch tends to settle down, making it even easier for the batters. The weather forecast for the match is expected to be pleasant, with partial sunshine.

Gloucestershire Player List

Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Luke Charlesworth, Tom Price, Ben Wells (wk), Zafar Gohar, M de Lange, Tom Smith (C), Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Lace, Joe Phillips, Oliver Price, MS Harris, G Roelofsen, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Jared Warner, PA van Meekeren, Dominic Goodman, David Payne

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Dent Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter Ajeet Dale Bowler Ben Wells Wicket-keeper Luke Charlesworth All-rounder Tom Price All-rounder Zafar Gohar All-rounder Marchant de Lange Bowler Tom Smith (c ) Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

The One-Day Cup gives Gloucestershire a final opportunity to turn around their disappointing season. They couldn't make it to the knock-out stages in the Vitality Blast and struggled in the County Championship Second Division. Having only two players selected for The Hundred strengthens their chances, even though their squad is relatively small.

Derbyshire Player List

AK Dal, Haider Ali, TA Wood, HRC Came, LM Reece, Matt McKiernan, BD Guest (C), GLS Scrimshaw, ZJ Chappell, MRJ Watt, Nick Potts, JL du Plooy, MJ Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, AT Thomson, BA Godleman, WL Madsen, Archie Harrison, S Lakmal, S Conners, Ben Aitchison

Predicted Playing XI

Marcus Harris Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Haider Ali Batter Tom Wood Batter Harry Came Batter Brooke Guest (c ) Wicket-keeper Matt Mckiernan Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Sam Conners Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire is confronted with a challenging task in the upcoming fixture. The main concern is their bowling, with Lakmal recovering from a groin injury, Aitchison out for the season, and George Scrimshaw and Zak Chappell involved in The Hundred. This has left their seam attack seriously weakened. Although Lakmal might be available later on, it will be crucial for Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, and Reece to perform well if Derbyshire wants to reach the knock-out stages.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head matches between the sides, Gloucestershire won four of their five meetings.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Gloucestershire - 4

Derbyshire- 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to score under 23.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

Gloucestershire did not perform consistently in their previous campaign of the competition. Their opening line-up revolved around Chris Dent, Ben Charlesworth & Ben Wells, who could not provide a solid opening partnership. They scored 16, 83, 8, 24 & 7 runs before losing their first wicket. Moreover, in absence of experienced players in the squad due to The Hundred, GLO will find it more difficult to set up a solid opening partnership.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Last year, Luis Reece was the team’s leading run-getter with 330 runs in 7 innings at an average of 47.14. He also took 6 wickets with his left-arm seam bowling. His expertise in both the departments helps him adapt well in a game.

Marcus Harris to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Australian opening batsman Marcus Harris will play a crucial role for Gloucestershire this year. He was the team’s second-best batter last year, scoring 332 runs in 8 innings at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 86.68.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Sam Conners to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Sam Conners was pretty impressive with his bowling in the previous season. In only 6 games, he picked 12 wickets, averaging 20.83 and possessing a commendable economy rate of 4.90. He could be crucial in DER’s bowling order.

Zafar Gohar to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Zafar Gohar was an incredible all-rounder for Gloucestershire. His batting was impressive but his bowling spells left everyone in awe. He picked 13 wickets in 8 games at an average of 28.15 and an economy rate of 4.69.