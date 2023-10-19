Goa vs Gujarat Match Prediction GOA 33 % Chance of Winning GUJ 67 % Place a bet Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Dafabet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xBet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Goa will take on Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Group C match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Thursday, October 19. The match is scheduled to start from 11:00 AM IST.

Goa vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Both Goa and Gujarat have won their first two matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. Goa defeated Andhra by 31 runs before beating Manipur by six wickets on Tuesday. On the other hand, Gujarat defeated Arunachal by six wickets before beating Saurashtra by six wickets.

However, Gujarat look set to break Goa's winning run in Ranchi on Thursday. Gujarat have the likes of Priyank Panchal, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi and Piyush Chawla in their squad and they could just prove to be too good for Goa who lack any big name in their side.

Goa scored over 200 runs in their first match but they also ended up leaking over 200 runs. In their second match against Manipur they took over 16 overs to chase down a 123-run target. Again a very strong Gujarat bowling line-up run scoring would not at all be easy for Goa.

Gujarat are also high on confidence by beating two strong teams by six wickets. In their last match against Saurashtra, they chased down the revised 105-run total in just 10.2 overs.

Goa to chance of winning @ 33%

Gujarat chance of winnings @ 67%

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Goa vs Gujarat Pradesh Betting Tips

Krishnamurthy Siddharth of Goa scored 39 runs off 32 balls against Manipur. He was his side's top-scorer in the match. In his first outing, he slammed 34 unbeaten runs off just 11 balls. The 30-year-old is in some form at the moment.

22-year-old Gujarat number three Umang Kumar hammered 35 unbeaten runs off just 18 balls against Saurashtra. His strike rate in the match was a whopping 194.44. He would look to keep the momentum going in his favour.

Goa vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

In the first match of the season at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Railways elected to field first and won the match by nine wickets. In the second match Punjab elected to field first but lost the match. In the last match at the venue, Saurashtra elected to bat first but ended up losing the match. Chances of the team winning the toss opting to bat first is high again.

Weather Report

It will be mostly sunny in Ranchi on Thursday, October 19. The precipitation level would be close to 10 percent. With a temperature of 28 degree celsius, the humidity level will hover around 63 percent.

Goa Player List

S Kauthankar (c), D Goankar, V Govekar, S Prabhudesai, T Sawkar, A Pandrekar, D Misal, Amit Yadav, S Dubashi, F Alemo, L Garg, R Naik, Arjun Tendulkar, Eknath Kerkar, Siddhesh Lad, I Gadekar, A Kaushik, V Kahlon, V Naik, M Redkar

Goa Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter KV Siddhanth (wk) wicketkeeper-batter Darshan Misal (Cap) All-rounder Suyash Prabhudessai Wicketkeeper-batter Tunish Sawkar All-rounder Lakshay Garg All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Mohit Redkar Bowler Shubham Tari Bowler Vikas Singh Bowler

Goa Recent Form

Goa have won their first matches. Overall, Goa have lost just one of their last five matches.

Gujarat Player List

Urvil Patel (wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Umang Kumar, Chirag Gandhi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Shen Patel, Chintan Gaja, Saurav Chauhan, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Ripal Patel, Aarya Desai, Hardik Patel, Kshitij Patel, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal

Gujarat Playing XI

Urvil Patel (wk) wicketkeeper-batter Priyank Panchal (Cap) Batter Umang Kumar Batter Saurav Chauhan Batter Aarya Desai Wicketkeeper-batter Chirag Gandhi Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Chintan Gaza Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Ripal Patel Bowler

Gujarat Recent Form

Gujarat have won their first matches. The Priyank Panchal-led side has won each of their last five matches.

Goa vs Gujarat Head-to-Head Record

The two sides played against each other for the first and last time in the T20 format in 2014. Goa won the match by four wickets and 30 balls remaining.

Goa vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Goa opening partnership to be under 19.5

Goa opening batters Ishaan Gadekar and Rahul Tripathi partnered for 70 runs in their first match against Andhra. In their second match against Manipur, the partnership lasted for nine balls. Tripathi is a quality campaigner and has the credentials to score 20 runs in the very first over but Gujarat bowling unit look set to break the partnership early in the innings. Gaza and Nagwaswalla struck as early as the 4th over against Arunachal Pradesh to break a 12-run opening stand. They would be aiming for an early wicket again on Thursday.

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Goa vs Gujarat Top Batters

Rahul Tripathi to be the top batter for Goa

India and IPL star Rahul Tripathi can emerge as one of the biggest threats for Gujarat. In the first match, he scored 47 runs off just 34 balls. The right-hand batters T20 career of 145 matches has seen him score 3220 runs at an average of 26.17 and a strike rate of 133.83. He has hit 18 fifties in the format.

Priyank Panchal to be the top batter for Gujarat

With scores of 5 and 10 in his first two outings, Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal is yet to play a big innings in the ongoing tournament. But keeping a player of Panchal's quality quiet for long isn't easy. He will look to score big against Goa. Panchal has scored 1511 runs in 57 matches at an average of 29.62 and a strike rate of 128.15.

Goa vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Arjun Tendulkar to be the top batter for Goa

Arjun Tendulkar picked three wickets in the first match and two wickets in the second game. With five wickets in two matches, Arjun has made a good start to his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 campaign. He would look to make an impact against Gujarat as well. In 15 T20 matches till date, Tendulkar has picked 20 wickets at an average of 18.15.

Piyush Chawla to be the top batter for Gujarat

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has already picked three wickets from his first two matches. The 34-year-old could prove to be too against Goa and is one of the contenders to pick maximum wickets in the upcoming match. He has played a total of 279 T20 matches and picked 301 wickets at an average of 24.15.