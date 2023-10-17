Goa vs Manipur Match Prediction GOA 99 % Chance of Winning MAN 1 % Place a bet Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Dafabet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Goa and Manipur will square off against each other in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 9:00 am IST.

Goa vs Manipur Chance of Winning

Goa's season began with a 31-run victory over Andhra. After being asked to bat first, Goa managed to score 232 runs for the loss of six wickets. Their top three batsmen all delivered outstanding performances. Captain Darshan Misal was the highest run-scorer for Goa, contributing 61 runs from 27 balls, which included five boundaries and an equal number of sixes. Opening batsman Rahul Tripathi added 47 runs to the total, and Ishaan Gadekar scored 35 runs. Tunish Sawkar and KV Siddhanth finished the innings strongly, with unbeaten scores of 34 and 32 runs, respectively. Andhra made a valiant effort but ultimately fell short by 31 runs, getting bowled out for a total of 201 runs. Arjun Tendulkar and Lakshay Garg each claimed three wickets, while Shubham Tari and Darshan Misal managed to secure two wickets apiece.

On the contrary, Manipur suffered a defeat in their SMAT 2023 opening match against Railways, losing by 9 wickets with 59 balls remaining. After being asked to bat first, Manipur managed to put up a subpar total of 112 runs while losing five wickets. Prafullomani Singh was the standout performer with the bat, contributing an unbeaten run-a-ball 52 runs. Railways, on the other hand, chased down the target with remarkable ease, securing a comprehensive 9-wicket victory in just 10.1 overs.

Goa's chance of winning: 99%

Manipur’s chance of winning: 1%

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Goa vs Manipur Betting Tips

In the previous game, Darshan Misal, who leads the Goa team, delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 61 runs. During his 27-ball innings, Misal struck five boundaries and an equal number of sixes. We anticipate that Misal will exceed the 24.5-run mark in the game against Manipur.

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, who serves as the captain for Manipur, displayed his batting prowess by amassing 134 runs in just 7 matches during the previous season, maintaining an average of 22.33. He stood as the second-highest run-scorer for Manipur. Despite a modest performance in the last game, we anticipate that Keishangbam will surpass the 20.5-run mark in the upcoming match.

Goa vs Manipur Toss Prediction

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi tends to be favourable for spinners, but it is generally considered batting-friendly. In the seven T20 matches played here, five have been won by the team batting second. The average first innings score at this venue is 149 runs. Therefore, our recommendation is for the toss-winning captain to opt for batting first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi on Tuesday is expected to be around 29 degree Celsius and 63% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 8 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly sunny.

Goa Player List

Ishaan Gadekar, Kashyap Bakhale, Rahul Tripathi, Shubham Tari, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar, Lakshay Garg, Mohit Redkar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (Wk), Rajashekhar Harikant (Wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Felix Alemao, Tunish Sawkar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ishaan Gadekar Batsman Deepraj Gaonkar Batsman Tunish Sawkar Batsman Suyash Prabhudessai Batsman Rahul Tripathi Batsman Vikas Singh Bowler Mohit Redkar All-rounder Darshan Misal All-rounder Shubham Tari Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler Arjun Tendulkar Bowler

Goa Recent Form

Goa won their last game to Andhra by 31 runs. With this win, they sit fourth in the Group C table with 4 points.

Manipur Player List

Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Chingakham Bidash, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, Karnajit Yumnam, L Kishan Singha, Nitesh Sedai, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh (Wk), Ajay Lamabam, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Karnajit Yumnam Batsman Johnson Singh Batsman Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c) Batsman Rex Rajkumar Wicket-Keeper Nitesh Sedai All-rounder L Kishan Singha Wicket-Keeper Prafullomani Singh Batter Kangabam Priyojit All-rounder Bidash Chingakham Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler Sultan Karim Bowler

Manipur Recent Form

Manipur suffered a defeat in their SMAT 2023 opener against Railways by 9 wickets.

Goa vs Manipur Head-to-Head Record

The sides have collided only once this season where Goa emerged victorious by 7 wickets.

Total Matches Played: 1 match

Goa Won: 1 match

Manipur Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Goa vs Manipur Betting Odds

Manipur to score under 17.5 runs before their first dismissal

In their last five games, Manipur has struggled to get going, posting scores of 21, 0, 0, 4, and 3 runs before losing their first wicket. With the exception of one match, Manipur has consistently been unable to surpass the 17.5-run mark before losing their first wicket. It is advisable to place a bet on Manipur scoring under 17.5 runs before their first dismissal in the upcoming game.

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Goa vs Manipur Top Batters

Rahul Tripathi to be the top batter for Goa

Rahul Tripathi, aged 32, brings a vast wealth of experience with 144 T20 appearances to his name, accumulating a total of 3218 runs at an average of 26.37. In the IPL 2023 season, Tripathi contributed 273 runs in 13 matches, maintaining an average of 22.75. In the recent match, he was tasked with opening the innings for Goa, where he scored 47 runs from 34 balls. Therefore, we expect Tripathi to be the leading run-scorer for Goa in this upcoming game.

Prafullomani Singh to be the top batter for Manipur

Prafullomani Singh, aged 29, stood out as the leading run-scorer for Manipur in the previous game. He compiled an innings of 52 runs from as many balls, serving as the linchpin of Manipur's batting effort. His contribution was pivotal, as without his performance, Manipur would have struggled to cross the three-figure mark. Consequently, Prafullomani Singh is a prominent batting prospect for Manipur in the upcoming game.

Goa vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Lakshay Garg to be the top bowler for Goa

Lakshay Garg made a significant impact last season for Goa in the SMAT, securing 12 wickets in seven matches with an economy rate of 7.76. He emerged as Goa's top wicket-taker during the previous season. In the current season, Garg has continued in a similar vein, claiming three wickets for 40 runs in his allocated four overs. With a total of 42 wickets in 45 T20 matches, the 27-year-old establishes himself as a prominent bowling asset for Goa in the upcoming game.

L Kishan Singha to be the top bowler for Manipur

L Kishan Singha emerged as one of the leading wicket-takers for Manipur during the previous season, securing four wickets in seven matches with an economy rate of 6.63. Singha's excellent performance extended to the Ranji Trophy, where he managed to claim an impressive 44 wickets in just seven matches. Although he had a less active role in the previous game, bowling only one over and remaining wicketless while conceding only 9 runs, Singha remains a top-notch bowling prospect for Manipur in the upcoming match.