Gujarat vs Saurashtra Match Prediction GUJ 37 % Chance of Winning SAU 63 % Place a bet Melbet 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Dafabet 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xBet 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Gujarat and Saurashtra battle out in match 34 of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 on Tuesday, 17th October 2023. The match is slated to be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi and the scheduled start time is 4:30 pm IST.

Gujarat vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Gujarat are coming off a dominant win over Arunachal Pradesh in the last match at Ranchi. Bowling first Gujarat restricted Arunachal Pradesh to a below score (126/8 in 20 overs) with the help of two wicket hauls from Arzan Nagwaswalla (2/21), Chintan Gaja (2/18) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/15). Gujarat scored at 17.7 runs per over and chased down the target in 7.4 overs. One of the fastest chases in the tournament history in terms of runs. Saurav Chauhan (61 runs in 18 balls) scored the fastest half-century of the season and he was well supported by Umang Kumar (37 runs in 13 balls) and Urvil Patel (26 runs in 8 balls).

Saurashtra are coming off a commanding 37-run victory over Punjab in the last match. Batting first Saurashtra put up a huge total on the board (211/4) on the back of scintillating knocks from Tarang Gohel (51 runs), Vishvaraj Jadeja (50 runs), Jah Gohil (42 runs) and Sheldon Jackson (41 runs). Saurashtra bowlers then bowled out Punjab (174/10 in 19.2 overs) to win the match by a huge margin. Chirag Jani (3/28), Kushang Patel (2/44) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/18) were the top performers with the ball.

Gujarat’s Chance of Winning: 37%

Saurashtra’s Chance of Winning: 63%

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Gujarat vs Saurashtra Tips

Urvil Patel scored 26 runs in eight balls in the last match. In the last head-to-head matchup against Saurashtra, he scored 40 runs in 28 balls. In recent times, Urvil Patel has been in phenomenal form scoring over 300 runs in the last ten matches at an average of 28.3. We believe he is the best player to bet on to score over 25 runs against Saurashtra.

Gujarat vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

The surface at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers. Since it is a day game the pitch is expected to be dry and spinners get some assistance from the surface. The team batting first five of the seven domestic T20 matches played at this venue and the average first innings score is 149 runs.

In the last two matches played in the tournament the team batting first won in the afternoon game but as the day progressed the pitch got better to bat on and it was a high scoring game in the evening match. Based on how the surface has played out the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi on Tuesday, 17th October is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 60% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Gujarat Players List

Arzan Nagwaswalla, Aarya Desai, Chintan Gaja, Hardik Patel, Priyank Panchal (c), Piyush Chawla, Chirag Gandhi, Urvil Patel (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Saurav Chauhan, Umang Kumar, Ripal Patel, Kshitij Patel, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Shen Patel.

Gujarat Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Urvil Patel Wicket Keeper Priyank Panchal Batsman Umag Kumar Batsman Saurav Chauhan Batsman Aarya Desai All-rounder Chirag Gandhi Batsman Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Chintan Gaja Bowler Ripal Patel Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler

Gujarat Recent Form

Gujarat won four of the last five matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. In the last match, they defeated Mizoram by seven wickets.

Saurashtra Players List

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Tarang Gohel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Kushang Patel, Prerak Mankad, Yuvraj Chudasama, Pranav Karia, Hetvik Kotak, Sammar Gajjar, Aditya Jadeja.

Player Name Role Harvik Desai Wicket Keeper Tarang Gohel Batsman Samarth Vyas Batsman Sheldon Jackson Batsman Chirag Jani All-rounder Vishvraj Jadeja All-rounder Jay Gohil All-rounder Dharmenrasinh Jadeja Bowler Parth Bhut Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Kushang Patel Bowler

Saurashtra Recent Form

Saurashtra won three and lost two of the last five T20 matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. In the last match, they defeated Punjab by 37 runs.

Gujarat vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches played between Gujarat and Saurashtra, Gujarat won three matches and Saurashtra managed to win two matches. In their last head-to-head encounter, Saurashtra won the match by three wickets.

Matches Played: 05 matches

Gujarat Won: 03 matches

Saurashtra Won: 02 matches

Gujarat vs Saurashtra Odds

Gujarat to have the highest opening partnership than Saurashtra.

Gujarat on average scored 46 runs before the first dismissal in the last three matches, while Saurahstra are averaging 26 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Both the openers of Gujarat are in good form and we back them to score more runs than the Saurashtra opening pair before the fall of the first wicket.

Gujarat vs Saurashtra T20 JSCA International Stadium Complex, null Gujarat Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now! Saurashtra Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.60 Bet Now!

Gujarat vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Saurav Chauhan to be the top batter for Gujarat

Saurav Chauhan starts his season with a bang scoring the fastest fifty of the tournament. In his quick-fire knock of 61 runs in 18 balls he smashed six maximums and five fours batting at a strike rate of 338.39. He scored 177 runs in the last six matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. He can score runs at a fast pace and change the whole complexity of the game in a few overs. Considering his recent form, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Gujarat against Saurashtra.

Samarth Vyas to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Samarth Vyas was dismissed for a duck in the last match against Punjab. Vyas was the leading run-scorer for Saurashtra (314 runs in seven matches) last season. He is one of the most consistent run-scorers for Saurashtra in the top order. We expect him to bounce back and produce a match-winning knock and be the top batter for Saurashtra against Gujarat.

Gujarat vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Arzan Nagwaswalla to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Arzan Nagwaswalla started his campaign with a bang picking up two wickets in the last match against/Mizoram. Nagawaswalla bagged seven wickets in five matches last season. He is one of the most reliable wicket-taking bowlers for Gujarat in the T20 format and is a seasoned campaigner. We back Arzan Nagwaswalla to continue his good run of form with the ball and be the top bowler for Gujarat against Saurashtra.

Chirag Jani to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Chirag Jani bowled a match winning spell (3/26) in the last match against Punjab in a high scoring game. He bowls accurate lines and lengths and is very deceptive with his slower balls and variations. Jani bowls early in the powerplay overs and at the backend of the innings in the death overs where the batsman attacks the bowlers in both the phases which increases his chance of bagging more wickets. We predict Chirag Jani to be the top bowler for Saurashtra against Gujarat.