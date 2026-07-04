Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Predictions and Tips 2026

The Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2026 is New Zealand's premier women's cricket tournament, featuring six provincial teams competing in a double round-robin format. The upcoming season is expected to be spectacular and exciting, with the best teams battling it out for the trophy. The tournament will run from November 15, 2025, to February 21, 2026. The defending champions, Otago Sparks, will be looking to retain their title.

Follow our predictions to maximize your betting profits during the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2026.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Predictions

Here you will find daily predictions for all upcoming Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2026 matches. Our experts analyze the latest team results, player form, and field data to provide clear, accurate predictions.

We update our predictions every day to ensure all information remains up to date. You can check out the list below to see the matches that will take place within the next 24 hours.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

This season promises to be a tense battle between New Zealand's six best women's teams. Each game offers good betting potential thanks to competitive odds and dynamic play. Below you will find the schedule of upcoming matches. You can also follow updates on future matches and predictions, which will be added as soon as they are announced.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Teams List and Captains

Six strong teams will compete in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2025-26 tournament. Knowing the team lineups and their leaders helps players make more accurate predictions. Below is a list of teams, their key players, and expert assessments of their chances this season.

Otago Sparks

Captain: Caitlin Blakely;

Key Players: Olivia Gain, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Emma Black, Poppy Jay Watkins;

Prediction: Defending champions and among the favorites to win again.

Central Hinds

Captain: Kerry-Anne Tomlinson;

Key Players: Aniela Apperley, Emma McLeod, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green;

Prediction: Expected to fight for a top-three spot with strong all-round performance.

Canterbury Magicians

Captain: Kate Anderson;

Key Players: Gabby Sullivan, Natalie Cox, Melissa Banks, Abigale Gerken;

Prediction: Balanced lineup with solid bowling depth, likely semi-final contenders.

Wellington Blaze

Captain: Jessica McFadyen;

Key Players: Rebecca Burns, Xara Jetly, Nicole Baird, Isla McKenzie;

Prediction: Known for consistent batting, could challenge for the final.

Northern Brave Women

Captain: Jess Watkin;

Key Players: Caitlin Gurrey, Nensi Patel, Holly Topp, Skye Bowden;

Prediction: Promising young squad that might surprise stronger teams.

Auckland Hearts

Captain: Bella Armstrong;

Key Players: Olivia Anderson, Rishika Jaswal, Eve Meachen, Anika Tauwhare;

Prediction: Talented team with improving form, aiming for a top-four finish.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Brief 2026

The Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2026 is New Zealand's premier women's cricket championship, in which teams play for 50 points. The competition will last more than three months, from November 15, 2025, to February 21, 2026. Six teams will compete against each other in a double round-robin format, meaning each team will play 10 matches. The top two teams in the standings will advance to the final:

Below is a summary of the key details of the tournament:

Full Name of Championship Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Host Country New Zealand Administrator New Zealand Cricket Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Schedule 2025 15 November, 2025 - 21 February, 2026 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2025 Start Date 15 November 2025 Cricket Format 50 overs Tournament Format Round robin and final Team 6 Matches 31 Last Champion Otago Sparks Match Venues Cobham Oval, Whangārei; Pukekura Park, New Plymouth; University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

Free Tips and Predictions for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Matches

Our analysts have prepared free cricket predictions and simple tips to help you make smart bets on the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2026. All predictions on this page are completely free and regularly updated. Use the tips below to improve your strategy and increase your chances of winning in upcoming matches.

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meetings

Before placing bets on any match, review the statistics from previous games. Pay attention to the results of head-to-head matches, the current form of players, and the results of teams in similar conditions. This will help you understand which teams perform best at certain stadiums or in certain formats. Using historical data gives you a clear idea of each team's strengths and weaknesses and helps you make more accurate bets.

Examination of the Current Season’s Input Data

Tracking statistics from the last season is an excellent tactic when betting on cricket. Our experts analyze player performance, team lineups, and match results to provide up-to-date predictions for each game. With updated information on team form and playing conditions, you can make more informed decisions and adjust your bets throughout the tournament.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

Weather conditions and the state of the field can greatly influence the results of matches in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield tournament. Cloudy days often help bowlers, while clear, sunny weather favors batters. Checking these details before placing a bet can help you predict which team may have the advantage during the game.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

Numbers can help you place smarter bets. By analyzing data such as average runs, strike rate, and wicket-taking rate, you can calculate which outcomes are most likely. Simple models based on past results give you a clear idea of each team's consistency and help you avoid relying solely on intuition. This makes your bets more calculated and less random.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

Bookmakers' odds reflect the most likely outcomes based on expert assessments and algorithms. Compare the odds of different betting sites to find profitable opportunities. Small differences between bookmakers can sometimes reveal profitable bets. Tracking the movement of odds before a match will also help you understand how public opinion and news about teams affect market trends.

Using Software for Prediction

Modern prediction tools make betting analysis faster and more accurate. These programs process large amounts of data, including player statistics, team balance, weather forecasts, and recent match results. They help identify patterns that may be invisible to the human eye. Using such software, players can make data-based decisions.

Using Comparing Information from Various Expert Sources

Checking the predictions of several reliable cricket websites will help you get a more complete picture of upcoming matches. Reliable sources such as SportsCafe publish analytical materials based on detailed data and professional analysis. Combining information from different experts and local media gives you a balanced view of likely outcomes and key players to watch.

Using ML (Machine Learning)

Machine learning tools can process hundreds of match statistics simultaneously to generate more accurate predictions. These systems learn from past results and update their models as new data becomes available. They take into account player form, weather conditions, and stadium characteristics to highlight the most likely outcomes. Using ML analytics helps you minimize risks and improve the accuracy of your bets.

Use Variable Bets

To make your bets on the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield more effective, try combining different types of bets rather than focusing solely on the winner of the match. You can bet on markets such as:

Top Batter or Bowler;

Player of the Match;

Highest Opening Partnership;

Total Runs Over/Under;

Team to Score Most Runs in an Inning;

Match Odds;

Tournament Winner;

Semi-Finalists or Finalists.

This approach helps spread the risk and gives you a better chance of making a profit. It also makes the betting process more dynamic and interesting, especially when you are following several matches at the same time.

Other Championships for Which Predictions Can Be Used and That May Interest You

In addition to the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, there are many other exciting cricket tournaments. Our experts cover both women's and men's competitions, including international series and domestic leagues.

Here are some of the tournaments you may also be interested in following:

IPL;

BBL;

T20;

International;

Vijay Hazare Trophy;

Ranji Trophy;

LPL;

Bangladesh Premier League;

T10;

ODI;

TEST;

WTC;

SA20;

Super Smash;

County Championship;

Sheffield Shield;

CSA;

League Two;

LIST A;

India Tour of Bangladesh;

Sri Lanka Tour of India;

New Zealand Tour of India;

Australia Tour of India;

India Tour of South Africa;

India Tour of England;

Asia Cup;

West Indies Tour of India.

Choose a competition that interests you most, find a suitable prediction from the best experts on our site and place a successful bet.