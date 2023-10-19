HAR (Haryana) vs JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) Match Prediction HAR 83 % Chance of Winning JAK 17 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.21 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Haryana and Jammu Kashmir lock horns in match 37 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, 19th October 2023. The match will be played at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Chance of Winning

Jammu & Kashmir lost their last match against Hyderabad by eight wickets. Batting first they finished at 159/8 on the back of a classical half-century from Shubham Pundir (58 runs in 47 balls) and a handy cameo from the stand-in captain Fazil Rashid (25 runs in 18 balls). Despite their batting unit doing a decent job early in the game their bowlers couldn't make a game out of it as the Hyderabadi top order trashed Jammu & Kashmir bowlers with ease and chased down the target in 18.3 overs. Yudhvir Singh (1/17) and Sahil Lotra (1/35) were the top performers with the ball for Jammu & Kashmir.

Haryana are coming off a loss against Chhattisgarh in the last match. Batting first Haryana scored 162/5 with the help of a well composed half century from Ankit Kumar (59 runs in 39 balls) and cameos from Himanshu Rana (31 runs in 29 balls) and Harshal Patel (21 runs in 18 balls). Despite a decent score on the board for the bowlers to defend and a strong bowling attack, Haryana's bowling attack failed to defend the target as Chhattisgarh won the match by six wickets chasing down the target in 19.4 overs. Veteran bowler Amit Mishra (2/27) and youngster Nishant Sandhu (2/11) performed exceptionally with the ball.

Haryana’s chance of winning: 83%

Jammu & Kashmir’s chance of winning: 17%

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Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Tips

Abul Samad has a very good record against Haryana. He has scored over 25 runs in the last two matches played against Haryana and in the last 10 T20 matches he has scored 229 runs. We predict Abdul Samad to bat well and score over 25 runs against Haryana.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Toss Prediction

The surface at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur is a two-paced surface that favours bowlers. The surface has some assistance to the fast bowlers early in the innings and spinners will come into play in the later stage of the match. In the last five T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won one match, while the team batting second won four matches and the average 1st innings score was 135 runs.

In the two morning matches played at this venue in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament this season, the team batting first won one match and the team batting second won one match and the average 1st innings score was 155 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first and look to chase down the target.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Thursday, 19th October is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 60% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 06 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Haryana Players List

Himanshu Rana (c), Ankit Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sarvesh Rohilla (wk), Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Sumit Kumar, Aman Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Dinesh Bana, Mayank Shandilya.

Haryana Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Harshal Patel All-rounder Ankit Kumar Batsman Himanshu Rana Batsman Nishant Sandhu All-rounder Sumit Kumar Batsman Sarvesh Rohilla Wicket Keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Jayant Yadav All-rounder Mohit Sharma Bowler Amit Mishra Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Haryana Recent Form

Haryana won one and lost four of their last five matches played in the tournament. In the last match they lost to Chhattisgarh by six wickets.

Jammu & Kashmir Players List

Vivrant Sharma, Qamran Iqbal, Abdul Samad, Shubham Pundir, Fazil Rashid (c & wk), Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Abid Mushtaq, Umran Malik, Henan Nazir Malik, Sahil Lotra, Shubham Khajuria, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Umar Nazir Mir.

Jammu & Kashmir Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Vivrant Sharma Batsman Qamran Iqbal Batsman Henan Nazir Batsman Abdul Samad All-rounder Shubham Pundir All-rounder Fazil Rashid Wicket Keeper Yudhvir Singh All-rounder Sahil Lotra Bowler Abid Mushtaq Bowler Rasikh Salam Bowler Umran Malik Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Recent Form

Jammu & Kashmir are having a horrible time in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as they lost both the matches played in the tournament and are positioned fifth on the points table.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches played between Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Haryana won two matches, while Jammu & Kashmir won three matches.

Matches Played: 05 matches

05 matches Haryana Won: 02 matches

02 matches Jammu & Kashmir won:03 matches

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Odds

Haryana to have the highest Opening Partnership than Jammu & Kashmir

Haryana on average scored 35 runs before the fall of the first wicket in the last four T20 matches. Haryana on average dismissed their opponent opening pair for 12 runs in the last four matches, while Jammu & Kashmir on average conceded 21 runs before the fall of the first wicket and scored 28 runs for the first wicket. Based on this, we predict Haryana to have the highest opening partnership than Jammu & Kashmir.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Batters

Shubham Pundir to be the top batter for Jammu & Kashmir

Shubham Pundir scored 58 runs in the last match against Hyderabad. He looked in good touch in both matches played in the competition. Pundir is one of the most reliable batsman in the top order for Jammu & Kashmir and we believe he is the best player to bet on to be the top batter for Jammu & Kashmir against Haryana.

Himanshu Rana to be the top batter for Haryana

After a disappointing start to his campaign, the Haryana captain returned to form with a handy knock (31 runs) in the last match against Chhattisgarh. He is one the most reliable and consistent run-scorers for Haryana in the shortest format and has scored 180 runs in the last 10 T20 matches. We back him to produce a match winning knock and be the top batter for Haryana against Jammu & Kashmir.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Bowlers

Amit Mishra to be the top bowler for Haryana

Veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra is still weaving his magic with the ball in the tournament. He was the top bowler for Haryana (2/27) in the last match against Chhattisgarh. The surface at Jaipuria Cricket Ground will assist spinners and Mishra will back himself to add few more wickets to his tally. We predict Amit Mishra to bowl a match winning spell and be the top bowler for Haryana.

Yudhvir Singh to be the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir

Yudhvir Singh started the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament with a bang, picking up four wickets in two matches. In the first match, he bowled a phenomenal spell picking up three wickets against Baroda and continued his good run in the last match against Hyderabad finishing with match figures of 1/17. He was the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir in both matches. We predict him to deliver a similar kind of performance in the next match against Haryana and be the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir.