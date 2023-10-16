Haryana vs Mumbai Match Prediction

HAR

46%

Chance of Winning

MUM

54%

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2.01
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1.82
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2.16
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T20

Sawai Mansingh Stadium

In India Cricketing action is high these days as the ICC ODI world cup is taking place in one side, on the other side some domestic cricket action will resume with Syed Mustaq Ali T20 Trophy. The series will continue from 16th October to 6 November.

38 teams will compete in the competition, divided into five separate Elite Groups with eight teams in Groups A, B, and C and seven teams each in Groups E and F. All of the knockout matches are scheduled to take place in Mohali, with the tournament taking place in five cities: Jaipur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Mohali, and Dehradun.

Previous year’s champion Mumbai team will encounter Haryana in a group A match on the starting day of the tournament. The action will commence at 4:30 pm local time at Sawai Mansingh Stadium of the Pinkcity, Jaipur. Last year Mumbai defeated Himachal Pradesh with three wickets and claimed the trophy.

Facts:

  • Mumbai is the champion of the previous season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament.
  • In the previous year Mumbai won 6 out of 7 matches they played.
  • Last Year Haryana won 5 matches out of 7 matches.

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Facts

  • Mumbai is the champion of the previous season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament.
  • In the previous year Mumbai won 6 out of 7 matches they played.
  • Last Year Haryana won 5 matches out of 7 matches.

Haryana vs Mumbai Chance of winning

Looking at the previous performances and player’s forms Mumbai have the upper hand over Haryana. Team has IPL star players like Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Dhawal Kulkarni. Match is to be played at SMS stadium Jaipur and it was the home ground of Ajinkya Rahane when he was in Rajasthan Royals Squad. Except spring attack, Mumbai is more powerful in every sphere of the game.

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Haryana vs Mumbai Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In the previous Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament Mumbai was outstanding throughout the tournament. They won 6 out of 7 matches in 2022 and defeated Himachal Pradesh by three wickets to claim the championship title.

Mumbai has a couple of best IPL players in their side and at the batting friendly pitch of SMS stadium they can do the magic.

We can expect 40+ runs from Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohit Sharma to pick 2+ wickets. Rahul Tewatia may impress with both bat and ball.

Haryana vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

Pitch of Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur has a flat surface to support the batsmen. There is not much grass on pitch so the ball comes right at the middle of the bat. Having a strong batting line up, if Mumbai wins the toss they would like to bat first. We expect a first inning score of 155+.

Weather Report

It is expected to be partially cloudy on the match day but warmness and humidity will take a test of players. It will be 32 degree celsius with 46% humidity. No rain prediction for the day.

Haryana Player List

Haryana Probable Playing XI

Player

Role

Ankit Kumar

Batsman

Himanshu Rana

Batsman

Anshul Kamboj

All Rounder

Nishant Sindhu

All Rounder

Sumit Kumar

All Rounder

Dinesh Bana (WK)

Batsman

Rahul Tewatia

All Rounder

Amit Mishra

All Rounder

Yuzvendra Chahal

Bowler

Harsal Patel

Bowler

Mohit Sharma

Bowler

Haryana squad:Dinesh Bana, Himanshu Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Ankit Kumar, Aman Kumar, Sarvesh Rohilla, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma

Haryana Team Form

It is the first match of both the teams so it will be tough to say about the form. Having an eye on the recent performances of Haryana Players Himanshu rana, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal etc. are in good touch.

Mumbai Player List

Mumbai Probable Playing XI

Player

Role

Ajinkya Rahane (c)

Batsman

Ajit Yadav

Batsman

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Batsman

Sarfaraz Khan

All Rounder

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Batsman

Shams Mulani

All Rounder

Hardik Tamore (WK)

Batsman

Shivam Dube

All Rounder

Atharva Ankolekar

Bowler

Dhawal Kulkarni

Bowler

Tushar Deshpande

Bowler

Mumbaisquad:Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Awasthi, Royston Dias, Ajit Yadav, Sairaj Patil

Mumbai Team Form

Team has some special T20 players who are in brilliant form. In the IPL we have seen some brilliant knocks from Anjikya Rahane and Yashashvi Jaiswal. They both played for Rajasthan Royals, so it will be advantageous for them to play at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Tushar Deshpande and Shams Mulani were successful bowlers in the previous season with picking 17 and 16 wickets respectively.

Haryana vs Mumbai Head to Head

Haryana and Mumbai have faced each other in 4 T20 matches and both have equal records by winning 2-2 matches. .

  • Total T20 Matches played – 4
  • Haryana won – 2
  • Mumbai won - 2
  • Tie - 0
  • No Result - 0

Haryana vs Mumbai Betting odds

Odds from most of the bookies are in favor of Mumbai as the team looks strong in every segment of the game. Being a champion of the previous season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament Mumbai has a high momentum here in comparison to Haryana. There is not much difference in the odds, so we cannot take the Haryana team so easily.

Haryana vs Mumbai

T20

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

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Haryana

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3.08
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Mumbai

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1.82
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2.16
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Haryana vs Mumbai Top Team Batsmen

For Haryana Himanshu Rana and Ankit Kumar will be the key players who may smash any bowling attack and both are in good touch.

Mumbai will rely on Captain Ajinkya Rahane and Yashashvi Jaiswal. Being a part of Rajasthan Royals earlier they both have a big experience of playing here at Sawai Mansingh stadium, Jaipur. We have seen their brilliant knocks in the IPL 2023 as well.

Haryana vs Mumbai Top Team Bowler

If Haryana decides to come up with two spinners then Yuzuvendra Chahal and Amit Mishra both will turn the ball for the team. In pace bowling Mohit Sharma has the ability to do some magic.

Previous season’s top bowlers Tushar Deshpande and Shams Mulani will be the most reliable bowlers for Mumbai. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament 2022 they both claimed 17 and 16 wickets respectively.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Mumbai

In the captainship of Ajinkya Rahane team Mumbai looks more strong. Being the winner of previous season title of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Mumbai has a high momentum and a great confidence. Team has a strong batting line up with Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ajit Yadav. Rahane and Jaiswal’s experience of playing at SMS stadium Jaipur will add the advantage for Mumbai. On the other hand Haryana has a sharp spin attack with Yuzvendra Chahal, All rounder Rahul Tewatia and Amit Mishra. We anticipate a thrilling encounter with Mumbai having the upper hand.
  • Haryana to win @ 3.08 (Parimatch)
  • Mumbai to win @ 2.01 (Parimatch)
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