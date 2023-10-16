HIM (Himachal Pradesh) vs KER (Kerala) Match Prediction HIM 55 % Chance of Winning KER 45 % Place a bet Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 2.265 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Himachal Pradesh and Kerala will clash in the first round of games in the Elite Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on October 16, 2023. The game will commence from 4:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Chance of Winning

Himachal Pradesh is coming to become a strong cricketing state. They have won their first ever domestic trophy, by winning the 2021–22 edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy. They also went in to compete in the finals of the previous edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but lost to Mumbai to finish as runners-up. They had a flawless campaign, winning four games while two of their games were abandoned. They will hope to start this year’s campaign with a win over Kerala in their upcoming game.

Kerala also had a good season last year. They finished second in their group table with five wins and two losses. They moved into their preliminary quarter-finals but their journey ended there as Saurashtra won the contest between the two. Kerala will be eager to make a comeback this season, starting with their next game.

This will be an interesting game between the two teams. Kerala is a decent team and has performed well in most competitions. However, the sudden rise in Himachal Pradesh’s vigour will make it tough for Kerala to win the contest. HP, being the former runner-up of the trophy, will have an edge in the upcoming clash.

Himachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 55%

Kerala’s chance of winning: 45%

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Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Betting Tips

Himachal Pradesh to score high before 1st dismissal

Himachal Pradesh has a decent line-up of batters who have scored massive scores in the previous season of the competition. Their opening line-up involves Prashant Chopra and Ankush Bains. Chopra has struck the ball at an average of 29.83 whereas Bains was not very efficient and averaged at 19.00 in the previous season. In their last five outings, their opening partnership lasted for 0, 37, 11, 27 & 10 runs. However, this betting tip inclines more towards the affinity of Kerala bowlers to leak runs in the game. In their last five games of the SMAT 2022, Kerala conceded 50, 84, 42, 6 & 18 runs before picking a wicket in the game. Moreover, the batting surface in Mumbai should help the batters to score massively.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Himachal Pradesh 1.9 Bet on Melbet Match Winner: Kerala 1.8 Bet on 1xBet

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai is favourable for stroke play, providing batters with an easy surface to bat on. However, it doesn't offer much assistance to bowlers, making it challenging to take wickets. Overall, it's a balanced pitch with support for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss may choose to bat or bowl depending on the prevailing ground conditions.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 26 to 33 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Kanwar Abhinay, Ekant Sen, Arpit Guleria, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan, Vinay Galetiya, Ankush Bedi, Amit Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Mani Sharma, Praveen Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Vipin Sharma, Ayush Jamwal, Ankush Bains, RI Thakur, K D Singh, Amit Kumar, Abhimanyu Rana, Sidharth Sharma, Shubham Arora, Prikshit Kashyap, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Raghav Dhawan, Digvijay Rangi, Naveen Kanwar, Nitin Sharma

Himachal Pradesh Predicted XI:

Prashant Chopra Batter Ankush Bains Wicket-Keeper Ekant Sen Batter Nikhil Gangta All-Rounder Akash Vasisht All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan All-Rounder Mayank Dagar All-Rounder Sumeet Verma All-Rounder Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Raghav Dhawan Batter Vaibhav Arora Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

This will be the first match for Himachal Pradesh in the competition. They had a strong batting and a bowling order last season.

Kerala Player List

Abdul Basith, Jalaj Saxena, Vinoop Manoharan, Sijomon Joseph, Ponnan Rahul, Suresh Vishweshwar, KM Asif, Suresh Sachin, Vathsal Sharma, Vathsal Govind, Sudhesan Midhun, Shoun Roger, Pathirkattu Midhun, Vishnu Vinod, KG Rojith, Salman Nizar, Fazil Fanoos, Basil Thampi, Rohan Prem, Sajeevan Akhil, Abhishek Mohan, Akshay Chandran, Sreesanth, Sharafudheen, Sanju Samson, Vyshak Chandran, Sreeroop, MD Nidheesh, Akhil Thomas Scaria, Krishna Prasad, M Arun, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Anand Joseph, KC Akshay, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Edhen Tom, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby

Kerala predicted playing XI:

Sanju Samson (c) Wicket-keeper Rohan Kunnummal Batter Vishnu Vinod Batter Sachin Baby Batter Abdul Basith Batter Akshay Chandran All-rounder Sijomon Joseph Batter KM Asif Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler Sudhesan Midhun Bowler Vaisakh Chandran Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala had a decent batting order last season. Let’s see if they can keep up this season.

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed once in the format (2021) where Kerala won the game by 8 wickets.

Himachal Pradesh Won: 0

Kerala Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh were in the finals of the SMAT 2022 where they met Mumbai in a 20 over contest. HP could not score much in the game and settled for 143 runs. Ekant Sen gathered the most runs, 37, for the team. In response, Mumbai were able to chase the target successfully and won the game by 3 wickets. Vaibhav Arora picked 3 wickets for HP, but eventually had to taste defeat. However, they will be thrilled and hope to lead a similar campaign this year.

Kerala played their last game against Saurashtra in the preliminary quarter finals last season and lost the game by 9 runs. Saurashtra scored 183 runs in the game. KM Asif was the most successful bowler from Kerala with 3 picks from the game. However, their batting order failed to chase the target and were shy of 9 runs in the end.

The upcoming battle between the sides will pack a lot of action. As both the sides are evenly matched, it will be interesting to see who claims the victory.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Top Batters

Akash Vashisht to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh

Akash Vashisht averages at 32.20 in his T20 career. He scored 216 runs in 5 games at an average of 54.00 last season for Himachal Pradesh. He was a huge asset in the batting line-up for the team and will be eager to perform similarly this season.

Sanju Samson to be Kerala's top batter

Sanju Samson is a highly experienced player in the team and has played 239 games in his career while averaging 28.41 in them. He scored 160 runs in 6 innings last season at an average of 26.66. However, the batter will be looking to make a breakthrough this season with his bat.

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Top Bowlers

Rishi Dhawan to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh

Rishi Dhawan picked 13 wickets in 7 games for HP. He averaged at 13.61 with an economy of 7.22 in the competition. He will be a key bowler in the team for the upcoming competition.

Vaisakh Chandran to be the top bowler for Kerala

Vaisakh Chandran is a spinner from Kerala who was one of the most successful bowlers for the team in the previous season. He racked 12 wickets in 7 innings, at an economy rate of 5.79.